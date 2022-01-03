You are here

US defense chief tests positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says his COVID-19 symptoms are mild and he will continue to perform his duties. (AFP)
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says his COVID-19 symptoms are mild and he will continue to perform his duties. (AFP)
Updated 03 January 2022
Reuters

US defense chief tests positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated

US defense chief tests positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated
  • Rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections
Updated 03 January 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday with mild symptoms, but would retain all authorities as he quarantined at home for the next five days.
Austin, who is vaccinated and has received a booster, said in a statement he last met President Joe Biden on Dec. 21, more than a week before he started experiencing symptoms.
“As my doctor made clear to me, my fully vaccinated status — and the booster I received in early October — have rendered the infection much more mild than it would otherwise have been,” Austin added.
Austin said he requested a test earlier on Sunday after having symptoms while at home on vacation.
The rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections.
US authorities registered at least 346,869 new coronavirus on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally. The US death toll from COVID-19 rose by at least 377 to 828,562.
“To the degree possible, I plan to attend virtually this coming week those key meetings and discussions required to inform my situational awareness and decision making. I will retain all authorities,” Austin said.
He added that his deputy, Kathleen Hicks, would represent him in some matters. 

 

