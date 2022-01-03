OPEC appoints Kuwaiti Haitham Al-Ghais as new secretary general

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has voted to appoint Kuwaiti candidate Haitham Al-Ghais as its new secretary general.

He will take up the role from Aug. 1 2022, for a period of three years.

Al-Ghais has previously worked for the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and served as Kuwait’s OPEC Governor from 2017 to June 2021.

He currently works as deputy managing director for International Marketing at KPC.

Al-Ghais chaired the Joint Technical Committee of the Declaration of Cooperation in 2017 and subsequently served as a member of the JTC until June 2021.

He will replace Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, the Nigerian who has held the post since Aug 1 2016.

Barkindo has sought to stabilize the global oil market since the market downturn related to the COVID-19 pandemic.