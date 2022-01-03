Suez Canal achieved record annual revenue of $6.3bn in 2021 despite Ever Given grounding

Egypt’s Suez Canal recorded its highest ever revenue in 2021, pulling in $6.3 billion — up 12.8 percent from the previous year.

The waterway also saw its largest ever net tonnages of 1.27 billion, up 8.5 percent from 2020.

Lieutenant-General Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority, pointed out that the figures came despite the grounding of the giant Panamanian container ship Ever Given in March 2021, which saw traffic on the waterway severely affected.

Other figures relating to canal’s performance in 2021 include: