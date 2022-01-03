Suez Canal achieved record annual revenue of $6.3bn in 2021 despite Ever Given grounding

Egypt’s Suez Canal recorded its highest ever revenue in 2021, pulling in $6.3 billion — up 12.8 percent from the previous year.
The waterway also saw its largest ever net tonnages of 1.27 billion, up 8.5 percent from 2020.
Lieutenant-General Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority, pointed out that the figures came despite the grounding of the giant Panamanian container ship Ever Given in March 2021, which saw traffic on the waterway severely affected.
Other figures relating to canal’s performance in 2021 include:
- The crossing of 20,694 ships from both directions compared to the transit of 18,830 ships during 2020, an increase of 10 percent.
- The rate of increase in the volume of global trade passing through the canal was about 8.5 percent, and the volume of container trade passing through the canal increased by 7.2 percent.
- The number of LNG carriers increased by 36.6 percent from 686 ships in 2020 to 937 ships in 2021,
- Container ships transiting the canal increased by 10.1 percent, bringing the total number of container ships to 5,186 from 4,710 ships during the year 2020.
- The transit of bulk ships rose 15.3 percent, reaching 5,893 ships, compared to the transit of 5,113 ships during 2020.
- The Suez Canal also acquired about 15.7 percent of the total global seaborne grain trade with a total quantity of 83.5 million tons of goods.