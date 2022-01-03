Who’s Who: Majed Alsayer, head of corporate communications at the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co.

Majed Alsayer has been head of corporate communications at the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. since October 2021.
At the company, he was assigned the important task of establishing a communications department and building strategy, while also managing day-to-day work.
Before that, Alsayer worked for the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence as deputy CMO, where he built and managed an in-house design team which covered 80 percent of work previously completed by external agencies.
Alsayer also built systems and service-level agreements for all media and creative operations.
Over a 14-year period, Alsayer held several positions at the Saudi-based telecommunications services provider Mobily, including retail management manager and senior director of internal communications and culture change.
He was also given the task of overseeing retail operations and ensuring that marketing campaigns in stores were appropriately exhibited.
He worked as senior director of brand strategy at Mobily, where he headed a number of projects, including rebranding and updating communications guidelines; developing and maintaining branding assets, such as digital guidelines, communication, retail and products; and overseeing the overall performance of direct reports and agencies, ensuring that goals and key performance indicators were communicated and met.
In 2005, Alsayer worked at Elm Co., where he gathered data and devised techniques to improve performance characteristics and outputs. Alsayer began his career at Panasonic in 2003 as a brand marketing specialist in the retail networking division, where he was tasked with managing marketing operations and supporting product branding in order to increase retail sales.
He obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus on marketing from King Saud University, Riyadh, in 2002.
