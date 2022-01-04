You are here

Apple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion market value, then slips

A woman walks past an Apple logo in front of an Apple store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France, September 16, 2021. (REUTERS)
A woman walks past an Apple logo in front of an Apple store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France, September 16, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 04 January 2022
Reuters

  • Apple’s shares have climbed around 5,800 percent since co-founder and former chief executive Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone in January 2007, far outpacing the S&P 500’s gain of about 230 percent during the same period
NEW YORK: Apple Inc. on Monday became the first company to hit a $3 trillion stock market value, before ending the day a hair below that milestone, as investors bet the iPhone maker will keep launching best-selling products as it explores new markets such as automated cars and virtual reality.
On the first day of trading in 2022, the Silicon Valley company’s shares hit an intraday record high of $182.88, putting Apple’s market value just above $3 trillion. The stock ended the session up 2.5 percent at $182.01, with Apple’s market capitalization at $2.99 trillion.
The world’s most valuable company https://www.reuters.com/technology/apples-3-trillion-market-value-follow... reached the milestone as investors bet https://www.reuters.com/technology/is-apple-worth-3-trillion-bulls-bears... that consumers will continue to shell out top dollar for iPhones, MacBooks and services such as Apple TV and Apple Music.
“It’s a fantastic accomplishment and certainly worthy to be celebrated,” said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “It just shows you how far Apple has come, and how dominant it is seen as in the majority of investors’ eyes.”

Apple shared the $2 trillion market value club with Microsoft Corp, which is now worth about $2.5 trillion. Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc. have market values above $1 trillion. Saudi Arabian Oil Co. is valued at about $1.9 trillion, according to Refinitiv.
“The market is rewarding companies that have strong fundamentals and balance sheets, and the companies that are hitting these sort of huge market caps have proven they are strong businesses and not speculation,” said Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.
Apple’s shares have climbed around 5,800 percent since co-founder and former chief executive Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone in January 2007, far outpacing the S&P 500’s gain of about 230 percent during the same period.
Under Tim Cook, who in 2011 became chief executive following Jobs’ death, Apple has sharply increased its revenue from services like video streaming and music. That helped Apple reduce its reliance on the iPhone to about 52 percent of total revenue in fiscal 2021 from over 60 percent in 2018, pleasing investors worried the company relied too much on its top-selling product.
Still, some investors worry Apple is hitting the limits of how much it can expand its user base and how much cash it can squeeze from each user, with no guarantees that future product categories will prove as lucrative as the iPhone.
The rapid embrace of technologies such as 5G, virtual reality and artificial intelligence has also increased the allure of Apple and other Big Tech companies.
In China, the world’s largest smartphone market, Apple continued to lead for the second straight month, beating rivals such as Vivo and Xiaomi, recent data from CounterPoint Research showed.
With Tesla now the world’s most valuable automaker as Wall Street bets heavily on electric cars, many investors expect Apple to launch its own vehicle within the next few years.
“The icing on the cake, which may turn out to be the cake, is the potential for an EV car,” Rhys Williams, chief strategist at Spouting Rock Asset Management said.
Just as Apple’s market capitalization hits the $3 trillion milestone, its share price as a percentage of the Nasdaq 100 index’s value is bumping up against a key technical level. In recent prior times, the stock price has risen above such a level and then subsequently declined.

Topics: Apple Inc

Saudi private sector growth drops to 9-month low on omicron concerns: IHS Markit

Saudi private sector growth drops to 9-month low on omicron concerns: IHS Markit
Saudi private sector growth drops to 9-month low on omicron concerns: IHS Markit

Saudi private sector growth drops to 9-month low on omicron concerns: IHS Markit
RIYADH: Fuelled by omicron worries, the growth of the Saudi private non-oil sector experienced a nine-month low as demand and confidence weakened in December, according to IHS Markit.

The Kingdom’s Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped considerably in December, falling by three points to 53.9 in December, the latest survey release showed. However, since it still crossed the 50-threshold, the reading still indicated improvement in conditions.

The drop in PMI was attributed to a sharp decline in new orders which, in turn, softened both backlogs and employment, with output expanding at the lowest rate since August.

Moreover, the firms’ outlook for the next year slumped to an 18-month low. Only 8 percent of surveyed firms thought that output will rise in 2022, despite some optimism concerning potentially higher demand and new product releases, the London-based firm added.

"The Saudi Arabia PMI ended the year on a dull note, as it registered its lowest reading for nine months due to concerns about the global spread of the Omicron variant leading to a marked slowdown in new business growth,” David Owen, economist at IHS Markit, said

In addition, costlier raw materials and transportation were a result of increasing input prices, as the inflation rate reached its highest level since June. This induced firms to raise their selling prices, yet there were some reports that healthy competition prompted some businesses to make discounts.

Topics: COVID-19

Saudi companies sign agreement to develop largest mall in Makkah by 2026

Saudi companies sign agreement to develop largest mall in Makkah by 2026
Saudi companies sign agreement to develop largest mall in Makkah by 2026

Saudi companies sign agreement to develop largest mall in Makkah by 2026
  • The planned mall will be located at the western entrance of the Masar destination, opposite the Haramain train station
JEDDAH: Officials in Saudi Arabia have signed an agreement to develop and operate the largest mall in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The partnership agreement for the Masar Mall will involve Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction Company, owner and executor of the project, and Hamat Holding.

Work is set to be completed in 2026 with an investment volume of SR2.7 billion ($719 million). 

The agreement, which was signed by Yasser Abu Atiq, CEO of Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction, and Saleh Al-Habib, Hamat Holding’s chairman, provides for the development of the mall's facilities and amenities, creating many direct and indirect job opportunities.

The mall will be developed over a ​​71,000 square-meter area and will provide more than 130,000 square meters of shopping space.

The development is located at the western entrance of the Masar destination, a cultural project in the western part of Makkah, opposite the Haramain train station. It is also easily accessible through the Third Ring Road and King Abdul Aziz north and south roads.

The mall will feature “many specifications and advanced equipment, which reflect an exceptional value for investment, and establish unique horizons in the Kingdom’s shopping and entertainment industry,” the partnership statement said.

Masar will constitute a modern landmark with multiple capabilities and advantages, it added.

“It will contribute to enhancing the quality of life for the residents of Makkah and its guests, and will provide a diversified integrated system that attracts investment in a number of basic sectors, to make Makkah an attractive destination for long-term investment,” the statement said.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

 

 

Topics: Makkah Masar Mall Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction Company

TRSDC: Setting new standards in global tourism sector

TRSDC: Setting new standards in global tourism sector
TRSDC: Setting new standards in global tourism sector

TRSDC: Setting new standards in global tourism sector
  • A growing public sector infrastructure also means new opportunities for local citizens
RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co., known as TRSDC, made great strides in its mission to build the world’s largest tourism spot powered by renewable energy on Saudi Arabia’s west coast.

The Kingdom’s PIF-owned TRSDC was established in 2018 to drive the development of The Red Sea Project, known as TRSP. It is one of the key large-scale giga-projects announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman the year before.

Earlier this month, a Saudi ACWA Power-led consortium secured $1.33 of financing to operate the renewable power-based multi-utilities infrastructure that will serve the site.

The multibillion-dollar project, based between the cities of Umluj and Al Wajh, covers 28,000 square kilometers — an area the size of Belgium’s size — which includes over 90 untouched islands, miles of desert dunes and mountain landscapes. 

 

Alignment to Vision 2030

TRSP, as part of the Kingdom’s giga-projects, falls in line with its Vision 2030 roadmap that aims to diversify the economy and reduce reliance on oil. The plan seeks to boost tourism revenue from its current 3 percent to 10 percent of gross domestic product when it is completed in eight years. 

A growing public sector infrastructure also means new opportunities for local citizens. The company is set to create a significant number of jobs, aiming to employ around 60,000 people directly and a further 60,000 indirectly.

This will contribute toward the Kingdom’s plans to boost the Saudi job rate, and lift women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent by 2030. 

TRSDC also partnered with the government’s Human Resources Development Fund last August to deliver high-quality vocational local training programs.

The move follows a series of previous steps taken by the company to lift local opportunities, such as a program to prepare 500 young Saudis for careers to support the eco-tourism complex. 

 

Contribution to Saudi economy 

The Red Sea project is expected to contribute as much as SR22 billion ($5.9 billion) to the Kingdom’s GDP once completed.

It also aims to attract 1 million tourists a year, without compromising the region’s natural resources.

 

ESG achievements 

The Red Sea Development Co. has achieved an overall score of 91 out of 100 in this year’s environmental, social, and governance assessment by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, beating the score of 84 it accomplished in its first-ever assessment last year. 

This puts the company in the top 20 percent of organizations participating in this year’s assessment. 

In November 2021, the company was given the ESG Initiative of the Year award at The Chartered Governance Institute UK & Ireland’s 2021 Awards.
This followed TRSDC’s launch of its Good Governance Toolkit a month earlier to guide other organizations in Saudi Arabia to best governance practices. 

 

TRSP timeline 

The final quarter of 2022 will see the completion of the project’s first phase, which includes the building of 16 hotels with 3,000 rooms across five islands and two inland sites. This milestone will also see the development of air, land, and sea transport hubs. 

Recently, the company announced the signing of a deal to operate nine hotels that are set to open in the first phase next year.

The plan will see the site host a luxury marina, an 18-hole golf course, leisure facilities, and an international airport that is expected to serve up to one million passengers by 2030. The hub was officially registered with the International Air Transport Association in December. 

Once complete, TRSP will feature as many as 50 hotels with 8,000 hotel rooms and 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. 

The developer of the project has so far handed out over 800 contracts worth over SR18 billion up to November. 

 

What’s ahead in 2022?

Apart from welcoming its first visitors in the last quarter of next year, the Red Sea Development Company aims to raise as much as SR10 billion in green financing for Amaala — another luxury tourism site being developed along the northwestern Red Sea coastline — which was recently merged with the company. 

Amid the uncertainty produced by the pandemic, TRSDC has performed strongly, marking significant milestones as it moves toward driving the Kingdom’s tourism sector to new heights.

Topics: 2021 Year in Review THE RED SEA PROJECT The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC)

OPEC+ expected to stick with planned Feb output increase, sources say

OPEC+ expected to stick with planned Feb output increase, sources say
Getty Images
OPEC+ expected to stick with planned Feb output increase, sources say

OPEC+ expected to stick with planned Feb output increase, sources say
  • Current plans would see it raise its February production target by 400,000 barrels per day
OPEC+ is expected to stick to its plans for a February output increase when it meets on Tuesday, predicting a mild and short-lived impact on demand from the omicron coronavirus variant, three sources from the group of oil producers told Reuters on Monday.


OPEC+, a grouping of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, has been gradually unwinding record oil production cuts agreed in 2020 to counter the demand destruction from the pandemic.


Current plans would see it raise its February production target by 400,000 barrels per day as it has done each month since mid-2021.


In a technical report seen by Reuters on Sunday, the group downplayed the impact on the oil market from the omicron variant.


“The impact of ... omicron ... is expected to be mild and short-lived, as the world becomes better equipped to manage COVID-19 and its related challenges,” the Joint Technical Committee report said.


“This is in addition to a steady economic outlook in both the advanced and emerging economies,” it added.


While the group has been raising its targets, its production increases have not kept pace as some members struggle with capacity constraints.


OPEC+ oil producers missed their production targets by 650,000 bpd in November and 730,000 bpd in October, the International Energy Agency said last month.


OPEC will hold a meeting on Monday at 1300 GMT to discuss the appointment of a new secretary general to succeed Nigeria’s Mohammad Barkindo.


Haitham Al-Ghais, a former Kuwaiti governor to OPEC, is expected to get the job as he enjoys wide support from member countries, sources told Reuters last week.


The JTC is also meeting on Monday to discuss market fundamentals.


In the JTC report’s base scenario, OECD commercial oil stocks in 2022 will remain below the 2015-2019 average in the first three quarters before rising above that average by 24 million barrels in the fourth quarter. 

Topics: economy OPEC Oil Kuwait Russia Saudi Arabia

Food delivery platform Jahez to debut on Saudi's parallel market on Jan. 5

Food delivery platform Jahez to debut on Saudi’s parallel market on Jan. 5
Food delivery platform Jahez to debut on Saudi's parallel market on Jan. 5

Food delivery platform Jahez to debut on Saudi’s parallel market on Jan. 5
RIYADH: Saudi-based online food delivery platform Jahez International Co. is to join the Kingdom’s stock exchange on Jan. 5, 2022, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

Jahez, as the firm is known, will debut its shares on the Nomu parallel market.

The initial public offering of the food delivery company was Nomu’s biggest in 2021 and would mark the first ever listing of a local technology startup on the Kingdom’s stock exchange.

A bourse filing on Dec. 19, 2021, revealed that Jahez set its offering price at SR850 ($226) per share — the highest end of its indicative range.

The final offer price implied a market value of SR8.9 billion.

This followed the completion of the book-building process by HSBC Saudi Arabia, with its offering shares 38.8 times oversubscribed.

“The offering was met with strong interest from qualified institutional investors, which is a testament to the company’s financial and operational position, leading market position,” the company’s chief Ghassab Al Mandeel said in a bourse statement in December 2021.

Topics: Jahez International Company NOMU Tadawul

