Oil prices steady ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Oil prices steady ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 43 sec ago
Reuters

Updated 43 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices were largely steady on Tuesday as investors expected major producers to agree to stick to their planned output increase at their meeting later in the day amid diminishing concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Brent crude was up 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $79.20 a barrel at 0939 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $76.29 a barrel.

OPEC+ is expected to increase oil output for February as the group assesses only a short-lived impact on demand from the Omicron.

OPEC+, which groups producers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) with others including Russia, has raised its output target each month since August by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd).

"Number one driver (of global oil prices) at the moment is management of the supply side of the market by (producer alliance) OPEC+," said Virendra Chauhan, analyst from Energy Aspects.

In a technical report seen by Reuters on Sunday, OPEC+ played down the impact on oil demand from the Omicron variant.

"The impact ... is expected to be mild and short-lived, as the world becomes better equipped to manage COVID-19 and its related challenges," the Joint Technical Committee report said.

"This is in addition to a steady economic outlook in both the advanced and emerging economies," it added.

While OPEC+ has increased its output target each month, actual production has not kept pace as some members struggle with capacity constraints.

OPEC+ producers missed their targets by 730,000 bpd in October and by 650,000 bpd in November, the International Energy Agency said last month.

Topics: economy OPEC Oil Saudi Arabia Russia

Gazprom cuts daily gas transit via Ukraine to 2-year low

Updated 3 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

  • Sergiy Makogon wrote on Facebook that the current volume was much lower than the 109.6 mcm
Updated 3 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

Russia’s Gazprom has cut its daily volume of gas transit via Ukraine to Europe to about 50 million cubic meters (mcm), the lowest level since January 2020, the head of the the Ukrainian gas transmission system’s operator said on Tuesday.


Sergiy Makogon wrote on Facebook that the current volume was much lower than the 109.6 mcm, which Gazprom booked according to Ukraine’s five-year gas transit contract with Russia signed in December 2019.


“Gazprom does not inform about the reasons for the decrease in transit,” he said.


Gazprom did not respond to a request to comment.


Kyiv said that Russia was cutting gas supply to Europe via Ukraine in order to create shortage in cold period when consumption increases and speed up certification of another pipeline — Nord Stream 2, which is ready to start operations and pump Russian gas to Europe bypassing Ukraine.


Russia has said it met all its contractual obligations on gas exports.


Relations between Ukraine and Russia plummeted after Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the outbreak of the war in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv accuses Moscow of using energy as a weapon against Europe, which Moscow denies.

Topics: economy gas Russia Europe

Spanish unemployment rate falls; German retail sales up: Macro snapshot

Updated 34 min 59 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

Updated 34 min 59 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

Spain's unemployment rate fell by 76,782 people, or 2.41 percent, in December, marking the 10th consecutive month of lower unemployment figures and the lowest for the period since 2007, according to Spain's Ministry of Labor.

Spain added 70,814 jobs during the month, while about 102,548 people were still enrolled in the state-supported leave scheme, 35,000 fewer than the previous month.

This brings the number of registered workers to 19.84 million, a record for the Spanish labor market, according to the Ministry of Social Security.

UK Hiring 

Higher consumer demand for instant products and services could induce UK companies to increase their hiring, according to a survey by Lloyds Bank Plc.

Almost half of the surveyed firms plan to hire more workers in the medium term, Bloomberg reported.

Australia's Housing prices

Following a 22.1 percent rise in 2021, the housing boom in Australia seems to be over as prices are set to rise by only 5 percent this year.

The price hike in 2021 was the highest since 1988, according to Bloomberg. Caused by a drop in the high-end properties boom, housing prices went up by just 1 percent in December, CoreLogic Inc. said.

Melbourne, the country’s second most populous city, experienced the first drop in prices since October 2020, falling slightly by 0.1 percent last month. Meanwhile, Sydney’s home prices rose by 0.3 percent, the lowest rate since the same period.

German retail sales 

A sharp rise in German retail sales in November pushed annual retail sales to a record high, despite the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic that hampered a consumer-led recovery in Europe's largest economy.

Retail sales rose 0.6 percent on a monthly basis in real terms, according to the Federal Statistics Office.

China’s Factories activity

Factory activity in China grew at its fastest pace in six months in December, driven by higher production and easing price pressures.
Meanwhile, the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.9 percent in December, hitting its highest level since June.

Factory production increased at the fastest pace in a year, helped by easing price pressures. A gauge of input prices has fallen to its lowest level since May 2020, according to the Reuters survey.

Topics: Spain Germany UK economy

Elon Musk’s fortune tops $30bn after Tesla’s record breaking Q4 2021

Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Elon Musk started 2022 with one of the biggest one day jumps in wealth ever, seeing his fortune rise by $33.8 billion on Monday to reach a net worth of $304.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.


The rise came as Tesla’s shares rose 13.5 percent to $1,199.78 on Monday after fourth-quarter results exceeded analysts’ estimates for auto deliveries.

It was the sixth quarter in a row that the world's most valuable automaker posted record deliveries.

The company’s market value jumped again above $1 trillion last month after a decline in November and early December.

Topics: economy Tesla Elon Musk

Venezuela boosts oil exports amid US sanctions

Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

Venezuela doubled its crude oil exports to reach an average of 619,000 barrels a day during December despite US sanctions, Bloomberg reported.

The US has imposed sanctions prohibiting its citizens from doing business with the Venezuelan oil sector — a move which saw exports from the South American country hit a 77 year low in 2020.

The recent increase in exports were helped by Iran, which provided assistance to help with oil production under a deal struck in 2021.

The increase in exports is attributed to the 50 percent surge of benchmark Brent oil as of last year along with the increased global demand amid pandemic recovery.

Nevertheless, the OPEC founding member is uncertain whether the jump in supply will be sustainable as top buyer China continues to cut crude oil imports.

Topics: Venezuela Oil

Jadwa expects a decline in Saudi activity due to omicron impact

Updated 04 January 2022
Ziad Sabbah

Updated 04 January 2022
Ziad Sabbah

Output in Saudi Arabia is expected to slip in the coming period as omicron worries mount among firms, a Saudi investment bank said in a report.

Jadwa Investment expects the Kingdom’s economy to expand by 7 percent in 2022 and by 3.1 percent in the following year. In addition, Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product is projected to have grown by 2.7 percent in 2021, it said in the report.

This was in line with IHS Markit’s – a London-based analytics and solutions firm – newly released report on Monday. The company’s data showed that the growth of the Saudi private non-oil sector experienced a nine-month low as demand and confidence weakened in December.

Regarding global oil prices, the Riyadh-based firm said that higher demand in 2022 is set to drive oil prices upwards despite some reported concerns over near-term volatility. Jadwa expects Brent oil prices to average around $71 per barrel in 2022.

Following October’s 17-month high of oil exports, the investment bank forecasts the Kingdom’s oil shipments to continue strengthening in the short term, with oil exports revenues set to reach $230 billion in 2022, up from $200 billion in the previous year.

Topics: Jadwa Investment

