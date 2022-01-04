Saudi Hassana sees 14% annual returns in 2021

Hassana Investment Co. — the investment arm of the General Organization for Social Insurance — has announced that it achieved annual returns of more than 14 percent on its investment portfolio during the year 2021.

The corporation benefited from long-term strategic portfolio allocation and market performance, Saudi Press Agency reported.

However, the firm’s CEO Saad bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli argues that 12 months is such a short period to evaluate the general performance of a long-term strategy.

That said, Al-Fadhli stressed the firm’s commitments to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by contributing to economic programs.

Additionally, the completion of the merger between Public Pension Agency into the General Organization for Social Insurance signals diversity and efficiency in the investment group, while reducing management costs and raising returns.