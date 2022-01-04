You are here

SADAFCO board proposes $0.8 dividend per share for first half of FY

SADAFCO board proposes $0.8 dividend per share for first half of FY
RIYADH: Saudi Dairy and Foodstuff Co.’s, or SADAFCO, board has recommended cash dividends at SR3 ($0.8) per share for the first half of the fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2022.

A total of SR96 million will go towards dividend payouts, with around 32 million eligible shares, the company announced in a bourse filing on Tuesday.

This would bring the trailing-twelve-months dividend yield to 3.65 percent, based on a share price of SR165.

Entitled shareholders are to receive the payment on Jan. 25, 2022.

SADAFCO’s payout hasn’t changed from the same period a year earlier. The annual dividend per share last year amounted to SR6 per share.

In 2021, the company’s share price saw very minor fluctuations, exiting the year around 6 percent lower. The stock remained flat today, closing at SR165.

Jeddah-based SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, and Kuwait. Its products are also exported to several countries in the MENA region.

Saudi Hassana sees 14% annual returns in 2021

Saudi Hassana sees 14% annual returns in 2021
Hassana Investment Co. — the investment arm of the General Organization for Social Insurance — has announced that it achieved annual returns of more than 14 percent on its investment portfolio during the year 2021.

The corporation benefited from long-term strategic portfolio allocation and market performance, Saudi Press Agency reported.

However, the firm’s CEO Saad bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli argues that 12 months is such a short period to evaluate the general performance of a long-term strategy.

That said, Al-Fadhli stressed the firm’s commitments to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by contributing to economic programs.

Additionally, the completion of the merger between Public Pension Agency into the General Organization for Social Insurance signals diversity and efficiency in the investment group, while reducing management costs and raising returns.

Topics: Hassana Investment Co.

Egypt awards oil firms eight new areas for oil and gas exploration 

Egypt awards oil firms eight new areas for oil and gas exploration 
Egypt has awarded eight oil and gas exploration concession areas in the Mediterranean, Western Desert, and the Gulf of Suez to international oil companies. 

The areas were awarded to Eni, BP, Apex International, Energean Egypt, INA Naftaplin, Enap Sipetrol and United Energy.

The award includes a minimum investment in research periods estimated at about $250 million to drill a minimum of 33 wells, in addition to $23.7 million in signature grants.

The total area of the eight blocks is around 12,300 square kilometers, including two in the Mediterranean, four in the Western Desert, and two in the Gulf of Suez, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El Molla, said. 

In light of the current global conditions due to the pandemic, the auction is a boost for future investment, El Molla added. 

Topics: Egypt Oil

Oil bulls return to the market as omicron fears subside

Oil bulls return to the market as omicron fears subside
LONDON: Portfolio investors have started to rebuild bullish positions in the oil market, reassessing earlier fears about the likely impact of omicron variant of coronavirus on major economies and passenger aviation in 2022.

Hedge funds and other money managers purchased the equivalent of 70 million barrels in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts in the last two weeks of December. They had sold 327 million barrels over the previous ten-week period, according to records published by regulators and exchanges.

Last week's buying was the fastest since August, and among the most rapid rates for more than a year. It signaled a sharp turnaround from previously bearish investor sentiment. Purchases were split evenly, between new bullish long positions, and the closure of existing short positions.

The pattern of buying mainly concentrated on crude and middle distillates, consistent with a continued upswing in the macroeconomic cycle despite the rapid spread of omicron.

Portfolio managers seem to expect the continued recovery in oil consumption, including jet fuel. Coupled with limited production increases by OPEC, its allies, and US shale firms, they expect will keep prices trending higher in 2022. 

Pessimism on the impact of the global recovery and international quarantines that pressured oil prices in November and early December is no longer justified, the sentiment suggests.

Topics: Oil Bull Market omicron

TASI ends positively, even as pandemic pressures intensify: Closing bell

TASI ends positively, even as pandemic pressures intensify: Closing bell
RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange’s main index, TASI, ended the trading day marginally higher, following a sluggish session on Monday, despite another spike in COVID-19 cases.

TASI recorded 0.26 percent in gains, up to 11,357 points. The parallel market Nomu gave up 1 percent to close at 25,778 points.

Gains were buoyed by an increase in the share prices of SABIC, Saudi National Bank, and Alinma Bank, which went up to SR117 ($31.2), SR24.9, and SR66.6 respectively.

Saudi Research and Media Group, or SRMG, carried on its rally, up 6 percent to an all-time high of SR200.

The highest gainer of the session was Wafrah for Industry, which added nearly 10 percent, reaching SR150.

Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co.’s stock rose 2 percent to SR42.9, upon its signing of two contracts worth SR292 million ($77.8 million) to supply steel towers for electricity transmission lines.

Shares in Sadr Logistics rose after four days of losses to reach SR83.8 amid trading of SR468 million worth of shares.

Bank Albilad recorded the highest decline, falling by more than 4-percent, reaching SR47.9.

Next were Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, Banque Saudi Fransi, and SABIC Agri-Nutrients, all down in the range of 1 to 2 percent.

The energy market saw a fractional increase in oil prices. Brent crude oil added 0.2 cents to reach $79.18 a barrel while US WTI crude went up by 0.17 cents to $76.25 per barrel as of 3:34 p.m. Saudi time.

In the past 24 hours, the Saudi Health Ministry confirmed 2,585 new coronavirus cases in the Kingdom.

Topics: Tadawul Stock Market Market Wrap Saudi stock exchange

Saudi cabinet approves MoU with Oman to encourage investments

Saudi cabinet approves MoU with Oman to encourage investments
RIYADH: Saudi cabinet approved today a memorandum of understanding with Oman for the purpose of encouraging investments, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing cabinet's weekly statement.

The cabinet also delegated the minister of finance to negotiate a potential MoU with UK in the field of financial services, it added.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia approved an initial agreement with Japan in the area of environment, SPA said. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Vision 2030

