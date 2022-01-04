Close-door ministerial meeting to headline upcoming Riyadh mineral summit

RIYADH: An invitation-only ministerial roundtable will headline the Future Mineral Summit in Riyadh, when it opens on Jan. 11, its organizer the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources announced

The special session will feature presentations and discussions “critical to the future of the mining industry,” the ministry said, as it announced more details of the three-day Riyadh summit to take place at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center.

More than 2,000 decision-makers from over 100 countries will join in excess of 150 top global investors at the event, the organizer said, adding more than 100 international speakers will also be there.

Also on the first day, a “mining in a day” workshop will be held, alongside other sessions that will discuss topics including investments, the role of technology in mining, and environmental, social, governance issues.

The next day will feature another set of sessions which will be kicked off by a plenary speech by Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Banda bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef. There will be discussions on mining’s role in a low-carbon economy, country briefings, among others.

On the last day, the region — from Congo to Kyrgyzstan — will be highlighted as the “land of opportunity,” with the main session exploring global investments and accessing capital.