Saudi G20 Sherpa holds workshop on Kingdom’s agenda for 2022

LONDON: Officials in Saudi Arabia held a workshop to discuss the Kingdom’s G20 agenda for this year and follow-up on its efforts and representation in meetings, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The workshop was chaired by the G20 Sherpa of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz Al-Rasheed, assistant minister for macro fiscal policies and international relations, and held at the MInistry of Finance on Monday, in the presence of a number of representatives of government agencies.
The workshop aimed to harmonize the Kingdom’s positions on topics raised during the upcoming Indonesian presidency of the G20, in coordination with relevant government agencies participating in the meetings, the statement said.
The workshop also discussed the progress made by the working groups of the finance and sherpa tracks for Indonesia’s G20 presidency, and reviewed the work plan and necessary preparations for the upcoming ministerial and sherpa meetings, in the lead-up to the G20 Summit at the end of October.
