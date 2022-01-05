You are here

Saudi-based AICTEC headed for stock market debut on Jan. 6 

Saudi-based AICTEC headed for stock market debut on Jan. 6 
(Supplied)
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi-based AICTEC headed for stock market debut on Jan. 6 

Saudi-based AICTEC headed for stock market debut on Jan. 6 
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Advance International Co., better known as AICTEC, is to join the Kingdom's stock exchange on Jan. 6, 2022, according to a bourse filing.

AICTEC will debut its shares on the Nomu parallel market.

In December 2021, a bourse statement by the company set the final offer price at SR110 ($29) per share — the highest end of an indicative range.

This followed the finalization of the book-building process by FALCOM Financial Services in its capacity as the financial advisor of the offering.

During the qualified investors’ subscription, a sum of 400,000 shares was offered, representing 20 percent of the company’s capital.

The company recorded 19.8 times oversubscription upon completion of the subscription period on Dec. 16, 2021.

Riyadh-based AICTEC was founded in 2016. It operates in the Kingdom’s information technology and communications sector, providing technical and security solutions locally and regionally.

Topics: NOMU Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) AICTEC

TASI extends gains despite record COVID-19 cases: Closing bell

TASI extends gains despite record COVID-19 cases: Closing bell
Updated 11 sec ago
Salma Wael

TASI extends gains despite record COVID-19 cases: Closing bell

TASI extends gains despite record COVID-19 cases: Closing bell
Updated 11 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange extended its gains at closing bell, even as the Saudi Health Ministry confirmed 9,135 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The TASI index went up by 0.85 percent to 11,453 points, induced by gains in some of its major players.

Aramco, Saudi National Bank, and Saudi Electricity Co. rose by 0.42 percent, 2.7 percent, and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Nomu, the parallel market, dropped 1.7 percent 25,352 points, even amid a wave of listings, including food delivery startup Jahez International Co., which started trading today.

Jahez portrayed a strong market debut, adding more than 10 percent to reach SR940 ($250).

On the main index, consumer goods distributor Baazeem Trading Co. led the gainers, up 6.8 percent to SR120.

Kingdom Holding Co., or KHC, ended 4.6 percent higher at SR10.5. This came as the company concluded selling half of its stake in Four Seasons hotels where it collected SR8.29 billion.

Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co., known as SADAFCO, hit SR169 as its board proposed dividends at SR3 per share for the first half of its fiscal year.

Shares of Allied Cooperative Insurance Group and Al Moammar Information Systems were down nearly 2 percent each.

 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Markets

Citigroup sees S&P 500 breaching 5,000-mark by year-end on robust earnings

Citigroup sees S&P 500 breaching 5,000-mark by year-end on robust earnings
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 05 January 2022
Reuters
Reuters

Citigroup sees S&P 500 breaching 5,000-mark by year-end on robust earnings

Citigroup sees S&P 500 breaching 5,000-mark by year-end on robust earnings
Updated 05 January 2022
Reuters

Citigroup analysts on Wednesday raised their S&P 500 price target for the end of 2022, estimating it to breach the 5,000 level for the first time, as the brokerage expects strong corporate earnings to continue this year.

Earnings results from S&P 500 companies in 2021 blew past analyst estimates to deliver year-on-year growth in the first three quarters of 52.8 percent, 96.3 percent and 42.6 percent, respectively, according to Refinitiv, which currently sees fourth-quarter annual earnings growth of 22.3 percent.


Companies, consumers and the broader economy largely thrived in 2021, helped by several factors such as a transfer of power in the US government, the “meme stock” phenomenon, generous fiscal and monetary stimulus, booming demand and price spikes.


Citigroup analysts raised their price target for the S&P 500 to 5,100 from 4,900 set in October, cautioning that a US Federal Reserve policy tightening could pose valuation headwinds.


The S&P 500 rose about 27 percent in 2021, gaining more than 3 percent in the last two months alone. The index closed at 4793.54 on Tuesday.


Upcoming quarterly results and 2022 outlook of companies could provide the cushion for growth, despite COVID-19 and supply chain woes, Citigroup analyst Scott Chronert said. 

Topics: economy S&P 500 Citigroup global stocks Stock Markets

European gas prices rise with Russian pipeline stuck in reverse

European gas prices rise with Russian pipeline stuck in reverse
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 05 January 2022
Reuters
Reuters

European gas prices rise with Russian pipeline stuck in reverse

European gas prices rise with Russian pipeline stuck in reverse
Updated 05 January 2022
Reuters

European gas prices rose on Wednesday as gas flowed eastwards for the 16th successive day along a pipeline that usually sends deliveries from Russia to Europe and political tensions remained high.


The price of wholesale gas on one benchmark contract rose as much as 6 percent as the reverse flows from Germany to Poland on the Yamal-Europe pipeline continued to cause concerns, a day after European prices soared by more than 30 percent over concerns about low supplies from Russia as colder weather approaches.


Russian energy exports are also in focus because of a broader standoff between Russia and the West, including over a Russian troop buildup near neighboring Ukraine, which is trying to forge closer ties with NATO.


“There is growing nervousness on the European gas market again... This is chiefly due to faltering pipeline deliveries via Ukraine from Russia” Commerzbank analyst Barbara Lambrecht said in a research note.


“The situation on the European gas market also remains fraught in view of the political tensions, especially as higher demand for LNG (liquefied natural gas) from Asia is feared again.”


She was referring to an additional factor that is worrying traders — a warning by Indonesia that its coal supply situation is critical after it announced a ban on exports this month to avoid outages at domestic generators.


Some European Union lawmakers have accused Russia, which supplies around a third of Europe’s gas, of using the crisis as leverage.


They say Moscow has restricted gas flows to secure approval to start up the newly built Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will supply gas to Germany.


Russia has denied the allegations, and says the pipeline will boost gas exports and help alleviate high prices in Europe. It has said it is meeting its contractual obligations on gas deliveries.


Moscow also denies US assertions that it is planning an invasion of Ukraine, which it accuses of building up forces in the east of the country.


Europe has been at the heart of an energy crisis since last year, when the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions put huge demands on depleted stocks of natural gas.



LOWER FLOWS
The benchmark Dutch front-month wholesale gas price was up 1.75 euros on Wednesday morning at 91.25 euros per megawatt hour by 1052 GMT, having earlier traded at 95.35 euros per megawatt hour.


The equivalent British front month contract was up 5 percent at 2.24 pounds per therm.


The flows from Germany toward Poland however were significantly lower than the previous day.


Some traders said this could indicate flows may soon return westwards but there would be a bearish impact on the market once there was definitive data showing a change in direction.


Eastbound volumes fell just below 1.5 million kilowatt hours an hour on Wednesday morning down from more than 9 million KWh/h on Tuesday, latest Gascade data from the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border showed.


“Yamal flows seem to have had some connection to abnormally colder temperatures within Russia itself in recent months, with deliveries decreasing as temperatures plummet in St. Petersburg or Moscow,” said ICIS analyst Tom Marsec-Manser.


Capacity nominations for Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major route, remained low on Wednesday, providing another bullish signal for prices.


The nominations stood at 286,481 megawatt hours (MWh), a touch above the level from the previous day, but still well below levels seen in December, data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream showed.

Topics: economy gas Russia Europe

Analyst predicts Bitcoin hitting $100k by mid-year: Crypto Moves

Analyst predicts Bitcoin hitting $100k by mid-year: Crypto Moves
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 05 January 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Analyst predicts Bitcoin hitting $100k by mid-year: Crypto Moves

Analyst predicts Bitcoin hitting $100k by mid-year: Crypto Moves
Updated 05 January 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 1.12 percent to $46,891 at 12:48 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,836, up by 1.83 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news:

Antoni Trenchev, co-founder and managing partner of major cryptocurrency lender Nexo, has predicted that the price of bitcoin will be $100,000 by mid-2022.

"I think bitcoin is going to reach $100,000 this year, probably by the middle of it," Trenchev said in an interview with CNBC.

He also explained that there are two simple reasons why he expects significant gains in the price of Bitcoin.

Trenchev said that institutions are increasingly putting bitcoin in their corporate treasuries. For example, Nasdaq-listed Microstrategy has bought 124,391 bitcoin for its treasury.

He also mentioned another reason to get “cheap money” to stay, which would boost cryptocurrency prices.

Wharton finance professor Jeremy Siegel recently predicted that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates several times this year, more than the market expects, according to Bitcoin.com.

"I quite frankly think that as soon as we see a rate hike, it’s going to be a dip into equities and the bond market and quite frankly, the last few years, we haven’t seen much political will to power through any sort of correction in the traditional financial markets,” Trenchev added.

NFT

At the end of November 2021, adidas revealed its excitement about the metaverse and said that the company had partnered with Coinbase and had acquired land in Sandbox.

The following week, adidas announced that it had partnered with the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT project, and the comic series Punks Comic.

In mid-December, the company launched the Adidas Originals NFT compilation with Punks Comic, Gmoney, and BAYC.

Since then the NFT collection has done well in terms of sales and made its way into the top 50 group.

Adidas Originals has also seen 14,781 ether or $57.6 million in sales since the day it launched, Bitcoin.com reported.

Topics: economy CRYPTO cryptocurrencies cryptocurrency

Saudi civil aviation sector to contribute over $74bn to GDP by 2030

Saudi civil aviation sector to contribute over $74bn to GDP by 2030
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News
Arab News

Saudi civil aviation sector to contribute over $74bn to GDP by 2030

Saudi civil aviation sector to contribute over $74bn to GDP by 2030
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi civil aviation and air transport sector is expected to contribute SR280 billion ($74 billion) to the Kingdom’s GDP by 2030, up from SR80 billion in 2018.

By 2030, the sector aims to rank first in the Middle East and fifth globally in air connectivity, SPA reported, citing the president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Abdulaziz Al Duailej. 

Saudi civil aviation sector plans to reach over 250 international destinations in 2030, compared to around 99 destinations in 2019, he added. 

Number of passengers is expected to reach 330 million annually, compared to 103 million in 2019, with a capacity increase to 4.5 million tons, compared to around 800,000 tons, Al Duailej said. 

In line with Vision 2030, he noted the importance of the sector in providing direct and indirect jobs. He pointed to the launch of the 10,000 jobs localization initiative, with the sector reaching 50 percent of it by the end of 2021. 

Al Duailej comments came during the main dialogue session at the first virtual employment exhibition of the Transport General Authority on Tuesday. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia aviation

