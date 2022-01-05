You are here

France to burn extra coal to dodge power deficiency: NRG Matters

France to burn extra coal to dodge power deficiency: NRG Matters
(Shutterstock)
Updated 05 January 2022
Reem Walid

France to burn extra coal to dodge power deficiency: NRG Matters

France to burn extra coal to dodge power deficiency: NRG Matters
Updated 05 January 2022
Reem Walid

RIYADH: On a macro level, the energy sector is seen to be unstable amid power shortages and rising prices; on a micro level, however,  green initiatives such as the liquified natural gas plant to be built in Malaysia are still pushing on.

Looking at the Bigger Picture:

  • France is to allow coal-fed plants to burn extra coal for two months to mitigate an anticipated power shortage, Bloomberg reported. This comes as a vast number of the nation’s nuclear plants are to terminate production due to maintenance procedures just as the weather forecasts signal a sharp decline in temperatures.
  •  The Czech Republic is to reach out to other EU members to pursue alterations in the bloc’s scheme of labelling gas and nuclear projects as “renewable” investments, Reuters reported.
  • Despite meeting the state air quality standards for the first time in 2021, China’s capital Beijing is still threatened by high pollution rates, putting millions of inhabitants’ well-being at stake, Reuters reported.
  • Major global supplier of gas, Russia targets profitable exports but is failing to connect native cities such as Chita and Siberia to the domestic gas pipeline network in the process, according to the Financial Times. As a result, such cities opt for coal powered stations and burning furnaces which lead to detrimental air pollution in the country.

Through a Micro Lens:

  • Malaysian oil and gas firm Petronas is collaborating with resource-rich state Sabah for the unveiling of a master scheme tackling expansion of the country’s natural gas resources, Reuters reported. As part of the plan, a liquified natural gas plant with capacity of over two million tons per annum is to be constructed to allow Sabah to enlarge its liquefied natural gas circulation across the state.
  •  Germany’s energy solutions firm Uniper is borrowing $11.3 billion as it seeks liquidity lift to cover marginal costs and continue trading, according to Bloomberg. This comes amid the surge in energy prices, as a result of Russia diverting gas supplies at a time when demand is picking up.
Topics: coal France energy

Shares of Saudi startup Jahez soar over 10% on Nomu debut

Shares of Saudi startup Jahez soar over 10% on Nomu debut
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Shares of Saudi startup Jahez soar over 10% on Nomu debut

Shares of Saudi startup Jahez soar over 10% on Nomu debut
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based online food delivery platform Jahez International Co. jumped more than 10 percent on its stock market debut today.

The share price of the food company reached SR940 ($250) at closing bell, having traded between an intraday low of SR850, and an intraday high of SR947.

Over 434,200 shares changed hands during the session.

Jahez’s listing marked the first-ever of a local technology startup on the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu, according to a statement by the newly listed firm.

On this milestone, the CEO of Jahez, Ghassab Al Mandeel, noted the company’s intention to speed up its strategy of “focusing on four verticals, best practice corporate governance standards, and leverage supportive market dynamics.”

This is “to provide the best customer experience while delivering value for our esteemed shareholders,” he added.

The IPO of Jahez which commenced last December was Nomu’s biggest in 2021.

Topics: Jahez International Company NOMU

Egypt eyes $10bn in chemical exports boom by 2025

Egypt eyes $10bn in chemical exports boom by 2025
Updated 10 min 3 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt eyes $10bn in chemical exports boom by 2025

Egypt eyes $10bn in chemical exports boom by 2025
Updated 10 min 3 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt is aiming for an export value target of at least $10 billion for the chemicals sector by 2025, with an annual growth rate up to 20 percent.

The Chemical and Fertilizers Export Council’s plan focuses on entering new markets, especially in Africa, to achieve its goals, head of the council Khaled Abu Al Makarem said. 

He added that the council aims to place Egyptian companies on international e-commerce platforms, to increase exports during the coming period in light of the pandemic. 

The council will also hold conferences, seminars and workshops, in cooperation with the corresponding authorities, to introduce the export procedures and agreements concluded between Egypt and other countries. 

This is part of the council's move to access global markets and upgrade the marketing and export departments of companies, Abu Al Makarem said. 

Noting that the sector’s exports grew by 43 percent last year to a record $6.6 billion, compared to $4 billion in 2020. 

It also ranked first in terms of volume of Egypt's non-oil exports, amounting to 22 percent of total exports.

Topics: Egypt exports Chemical exports

TASI extends gains despite record COVID-19 cases: Closing bell

TASI extends gains despite record COVID-19 cases: Closing bell
Updated 17 min 8 sec ago
Salma Wael

TASI extends gains despite record COVID-19 cases: Closing bell

TASI extends gains despite record COVID-19 cases: Closing bell
Updated 17 min 8 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange extended its gains at closing bell, even as the Saudi Health Ministry confirmed 9,135 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The TASI index went up by 0.85 percent to 11,453 points, induced by gains in some of its major players.

Aramco, Saudi National Bank, and Saudi Electricity Co. rose by 0.42 percent, 2.7 percent, and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Nomu, the parallel market, dropped 1.7 percent 25,352 points, even amid a wave of listings, including food delivery startup Jahez International Co., which started trading today.

Jahez portrayed a strong market debut, adding more than 10 percent to reach SR940 ($250).

On the main index, consumer goods distributor Baazeem Trading Co. led the gainers, up 6.8 percent to SR120.

Kingdom Holding Co., or KHC, ended 4.6 percent higher at SR10.5. This came as the company concluded selling half of its stake in Four Seasons hotels where it collected SR8.29 billion.

Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co., known as SADAFCO, hit SR169 as its board proposed dividends at SR3 per share for the first half of its fiscal year.

Shares of Allied Cooperative Insurance Group and Al Moammar Information Systems were down nearly 2 percent each.

 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Markets

Citigroup sees S&P 500 breaching 5,000-mark by year-end on robust earnings

Citigroup sees S&P 500 breaching 5,000-mark by year-end on robust earnings
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 05 January 2022
Reuters

Citigroup sees S&P 500 breaching 5,000-mark by year-end on robust earnings

Citigroup sees S&P 500 breaching 5,000-mark by year-end on robust earnings
Updated 05 January 2022
Reuters

Citigroup analysts on Wednesday raised their S&P 500 price target for the end of 2022, estimating it to breach the 5,000 level for the first time, as the brokerage expects strong corporate earnings to continue this year.

Earnings results from S&P 500 companies in 2021 blew past analyst estimates to deliver year-on-year growth in the first three quarters of 52.8 percent, 96.3 percent and 42.6 percent, respectively, according to Refinitiv, which currently sees fourth-quarter annual earnings growth of 22.3 percent.


Companies, consumers and the broader economy largely thrived in 2021, helped by several factors such as a transfer of power in the US government, the “meme stock” phenomenon, generous fiscal and monetary stimulus, booming demand and price spikes.


Citigroup analysts raised their price target for the S&P 500 to 5,100 from 4,900 set in October, cautioning that a US Federal Reserve policy tightening could pose valuation headwinds.


The S&P 500 rose about 27 percent in 2021, gaining more than 3 percent in the last two months alone. The index closed at 4793.54 on Tuesday.


Upcoming quarterly results and 2022 outlook of companies could provide the cushion for growth, despite COVID-19 and supply chain woes, Citigroup analyst Scott Chronert said. 

Topics: economy S&P 500 Citigroup global stocks Stock Markets

European gas prices rise with Russian pipeline stuck in reverse

European gas prices rise with Russian pipeline stuck in reverse
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 05 January 2022
Reuters

European gas prices rise with Russian pipeline stuck in reverse

European gas prices rise with Russian pipeline stuck in reverse
Updated 05 January 2022
Reuters

European gas prices rose on Wednesday as gas flowed eastwards for the 16th successive day along a pipeline that usually sends deliveries from Russia to Europe and political tensions remained high.


The price of wholesale gas on one benchmark contract rose as much as 6 percent as the reverse flows from Germany to Poland on the Yamal-Europe pipeline continued to cause concerns, a day after European prices soared by more than 30 percent over concerns about low supplies from Russia as colder weather approaches.


Russian energy exports are also in focus because of a broader standoff between Russia and the West, including over a Russian troop buildup near neighboring Ukraine, which is trying to forge closer ties with NATO.


“There is growing nervousness on the European gas market again... This is chiefly due to faltering pipeline deliveries via Ukraine from Russia” Commerzbank analyst Barbara Lambrecht said in a research note.


“The situation on the European gas market also remains fraught in view of the political tensions, especially as higher demand for LNG (liquefied natural gas) from Asia is feared again.”


She was referring to an additional factor that is worrying traders — a warning by Indonesia that its coal supply situation is critical after it announced a ban on exports this month to avoid outages at domestic generators.


Some European Union lawmakers have accused Russia, which supplies around a third of Europe’s gas, of using the crisis as leverage.


They say Moscow has restricted gas flows to secure approval to start up the newly built Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will supply gas to Germany.


Russia has denied the allegations, and says the pipeline will boost gas exports and help alleviate high prices in Europe. It has said it is meeting its contractual obligations on gas deliveries.


Moscow also denies US assertions that it is planning an invasion of Ukraine, which it accuses of building up forces in the east of the country.


Europe has been at the heart of an energy crisis since last year, when the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions put huge demands on depleted stocks of natural gas.



LOWER FLOWS
The benchmark Dutch front-month wholesale gas price was up 1.75 euros on Wednesday morning at 91.25 euros per megawatt hour by 1052 GMT, having earlier traded at 95.35 euros per megawatt hour.


The equivalent British front month contract was up 5 percent at 2.24 pounds per therm.


The flows from Germany toward Poland however were significantly lower than the previous day.


Some traders said this could indicate flows may soon return westwards but there would be a bearish impact on the market once there was definitive data showing a change in direction.


Eastbound volumes fell just below 1.5 million kilowatt hours an hour on Wednesday morning down from more than 9 million KWh/h on Tuesday, latest Gascade data from the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border showed.


“Yamal flows seem to have had some connection to abnormally colder temperatures within Russia itself in recent months, with deliveries decreasing as temperatures plummet in St. Petersburg or Moscow,” said ICIS analyst Tom Marsec-Manser.


Capacity nominations for Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major route, remained low on Wednesday, providing another bullish signal for prices.


The nominations stood at 286,481 megawatt hours (MWh), a touch above the level from the previous day, but still well below levels seen in December, data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream showed.

Topics: economy gas Russia Europe

