You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi civil aviation sector to contribute over $74bn to GDP by 2030

Saudi civil aviation sector to contribute over $74bn to GDP by 2030

Saudi civil aviation sector to contribute over $74bn to GDP by 2030
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/6mb74

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi civil aviation sector to contribute over $74bn to GDP by 2030

Saudi civil aviation sector to contribute over $74bn to GDP by 2030
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi civil aviation and air transport sector is expected to contribute SR280 billion ($74 billion) to the Kingdom’s GDP by 2030, up from SR80 billion in 2018.

By 2030, the sector aims to rank first in the Middle East and fifth globally in air connectivity, SPA reported, citing the president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Abdulaziz Al Duailej. 

Saudi civil aviation sector plans to reach over 250 international destinations in 2030, compared to around 99 destinations in 2019, he added. 

Number of passengers is expected to reach 330 million annually, compared to 103 million in 2019, with a capacity increase to 4.5 million tons, compared to around 800,000 tons, Al Duailej said. 

In line with Vision 2030, he noted the importance of the sector in providing direct and indirect jobs. He pointed to the launch of the 10,000 jobs localization initiative, with the sector reaching 50 percent of it by the end of 2021. 

Al Duailej comments came during the main dialogue session at the first virtual employment exhibition of the Transport General Authority on Tuesday. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia aviation

Related

Real estate is 2nd contributing sector to Saudi GDP, housing minister says
Business & Economy
Real estate is 2nd contributing sector to Saudi GDP, housing minister says

France to burn extra coal to dodge power deficiency: NRG Matters

France to burn extra coal to dodge power deficiency: NRG Matters
Updated 05 January 2022
Reem Walid

France to burn extra coal to dodge power deficiency: NRG Matters

France to burn extra coal to dodge power deficiency: NRG Matters
Updated 05 January 2022
Reem Walid

RIYADH: On a macro level, the energy sector is seen to be unstable amid power shortages and rising prices; on a micro level, however,  green initiatives such as the liquified natural gas plant to be built in Malaysia are still pushing on.

Looking at the Bigger Picture:

  • France is to allow coal-fed plants to burn extra coal for two months to mitigate an anticipated power shortage, Bloomberg reported. This comes as a vast number of the nation’s nuclear plants are to terminate production due to maintenance procedures just as the weather forecasts signal a sharp decline in temperatures.
  •  The Czech Republic is to reach out to other EU members to pursue alterations in the bloc’s scheme of labelling gas and nuclear projects as “renewable” investments, Reuters reported.
  • Despite meeting the state air quality standards for the first time in 2021, China’s capital Beijing is still threatened by high pollution rates, putting millions of inhabitants’ well-being at stake, Reuters reported.
  • Major global supplier of gas, Russia targets profitable exports but is failing to connect native cities such as Chita and Siberia to the domestic gas pipeline network in the process, according to the Financial Times. As a result, such cities opt for coal powered stations and burning furnaces which lead to detrimental air pollution in the country.

Through a Micro Lens:

  • Malaysian oil and gas firm Petronas is collaborating with resource-rich state Sabah for the unveiling of a master scheme tackling expansion of the country’s natural gas resources, Reuters reported. As part of the plan, a liquified natural gas plant with capacity of over two million tons per annum is to be constructed to allow Sabah to enlarge its liquefied natural gas circulation across the state.
  •  Germany’s energy solutions firm Uniper is borrowing $11.3 billion as it seeks liquidity lift to cover marginal costs and continue trading, according to Bloomberg. This comes amid the surge in energy prices, as a result of Russia diverting gas supplies at a time when demand is picking up.
Topics: coal France energy

Related

European gas prices jumped 20%; Pakistan forgoes textile exports worth $250M: NRG Matters
Business & Economy
European gas prices jumped 20%; Pakistan forgoes textile exports worth $250M: NRG Matters
Germany rejects EU’s nuclear projects plan; UK’s Octopus valued at $5bn: NRG Matters
Business & Economy
Germany rejects EU’s nuclear projects plan; UK’s Octopus valued at $5bn: NRG Matters

China Mobile’s Shanghai debut lukewarm after US delisting

China Mobile’s Shanghai debut lukewarm after US delisting
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 05 January 2022
Reuters

China Mobile’s Shanghai debut lukewarm after US delisting

China Mobile’s Shanghai debut lukewarm after US delisting
  • Some of China’s biggest tech and telecom firms listed on US stock markets in recent decades
Updated 05 January 2022
Reuters

China Mobile shares ended with slight gains on Wednesday in their debut on the Shanghai stock exchange after the telecoms giant was delisted in New York as tensions soared between Beijing and Washington.


The stock had jumped as much as 9.4 percent at the start of trading — edging toward the 10 percent limit that triggers a trading halt in China — before steadily falling back through the day.


It ended at 57.88 yuan, a gain of 0.52 percent.


The share issue is expected to raise $8.8 billion after the company exercises an over-allotment option, Bloomberg News said, making it the largest on China’s domestic stock markets in more than a decade.


China’s biggest wireless carrier by revenue was removed from the New York Stock Exchange last year along with fellow state-owned telecoms firms China Telecom and China Unicom.


That followed an executive order by former president Donald Trump banning Americans from investing in a range of companies deemed to be supplying or supporting China’s military and security apparatus.


China Mobile has said funds raised through the flotation will go toward building 5G infrastructure, as well as “smart home” projects and other initiatives.


Some of China’s biggest tech and telecom firms listed on US stock markets in recent decades as they sought access to funding on more developed capital markets.


But the tide turned as tensions between Beijing and Washington soared in recent years.


China’s government has been encouraging companies to list on domestic exchanges as part of a push to keep big tech players closer to home and develop the country’s capital markets.


China Telecom, the country’s biggest fixed-line operator, debuted in Shanghai last August after raising $7.3 billion in its IPO.


China Unicom has listed shares of a subsidiary in Shanghai since 2002.


In October, US officials told China Mobile to discontinue its services in the country, ending nearly two decades of operations, in a move that Beijing called “malicious suppression” of Chinese companies.


The US Federal Communications Commission said the firm’s “ownership and control by the Chinese government raise significant national security and law enforcement risks.”

Topics: economy China telecoms

Related

Trump moves to block China Mobile’s US entry, citing security concerns
Business & Economy
Trump moves to block China Mobile’s US entry, citing security concerns

Saudi-based AICTEC headed for stock market debut on Jan. 6 

Saudi-based AICTEC headed for stock market debut on Jan. 6 
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi-based AICTEC headed for stock market debut on Jan. 6 

Saudi-based AICTEC headed for stock market debut on Jan. 6 
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Advance International Co., better known as AICTEC, is to join the Kingdom's stock exchange on Jan. 6, 2022, according to a bourse filing.

AICTEC will debut its shares on the Nomu parallel market.

In December 2021, a bourse statement by the company set the final offer price at SR110 ($29) per share — the highest end of an indicative range.

This followed the finalization of the book-building process by FALCOM Financial Services in its capacity as the financial advisor of the offering.

During the qualified investors’ subscription, a sum of 400,000 shares was offered, representing 20 percent of the company’s capital.

The company recorded 19.8 times oversubscription upon completion of the subscription period on Dec. 16, 2021.

Riyadh-based AICTEC was founded in 2016. It operates in the Kingdom’s information technology and communications sector, providing technical and security solutions locally and regionally.

Topics: NOMU Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) AICTEC

Related

Saudi stocks edge up, buoyed by strong oil prices: Opening bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks edge up, buoyed by strong oil prices: Opening bell

UAE non-oil private sector activity grows for 13th month running in Dec: PMI

UAE non-oil private sector activity grows for 13th month running in Dec: PMI
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 05 January 2022
Reuters

UAE non-oil private sector activity grows for 13th month running in Dec: PMI

UAE non-oil private sector activity grows for 13th month running in Dec: PMI
  • Output, which measures business activity, rose to 62.7 in December from 61.6 in November
Updated 05 January 2022
Reuters

The United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector expanded strongly in December, logging its 13th straight month of growth, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit UAE Purchasing Managers' Index fell slightly to 55.6 in December from 55.9 in November, holding near 2-1/2-year highs.

The improvement in business conditions has been boosted by the UAE's largest city Dubai hosting the Expo world fair, which began in October and ends in March.

It is a marked turnaround from last year, when the UAE's PMI recorded just four months of weak expansion as the pandemic pummelled tourism, aviation and other key sectors of the economy.

"New work volumes rose sharply, supporting the fastest upturn in business activity for almost two-and-a-half years," said David Owen, economist at survey compiler IHS Markit.

Output, which measures business activity, rose to 62.7 in December from 61.6 in November, its highest since July 2019.

New orders continued to rise in December, although the pace of increase eased to a three-month low. Businesses struggled to keep up with demand, leading the backlogs sub-index to its sixth consecutive monthly rise.

"The next few months may prove more challenging, however, depending on how the Omicron variant impacts worldwide travel and local restrictions. Businesses also face the prospect of higher inflation, after the latest data indicated the fastest rise in purchase costs for nine months due to an increase in energy and raw material prices," Owen said.

The employment sub-index notched its seventh straight month of expansion in December.

Topics: economy UAE PMI GCC

Related

UAE economy to grow 10% over the next decade, says Minister
Business & Economy
UAE economy to grow 10% over the next decade, says Minister

Saudi stocks edge up, buoyed by strong oil prices: Opening bell

Saudi stocks edge up, buoyed by strong oil prices: Opening bell
Updated 05 January 2022
Salma Wael

Saudi stocks edge up, buoyed by strong oil prices: Opening bell

Saudi stocks edge up, buoyed by strong oil prices: Opening bell
Updated 05 January 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange’s main index TASI saw fractional gains in early trading, supported by strong oil performance but hindered by rising COVID-19 cases.

As of 10:20 a.m. Saudi time, TASI reached 11,367 points, and the parallel Nomu market lost 2.08 percent to 25,243 points.

Shares of Al Rajhi Bank and Alinma bank went up to SR143 ($38.1) and SR25.2, respectively.

Kingdom Holding Co., or KHC, led the gainers, up 6 percent to SR10.6.

This came as the company concluded selling half of its stake in Four Seasons hotels where it collected SR8.29 billion.

Shares of Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co., known as SADAFCO, hit SR166 as its board proposed dividends at SR3 per share for the first half of the fiscal year.

The bourse saw minor losses in morning trading, with the biggest decliner, Tabuk Cement Co., down just 1.3 percent to SR17.

With near SR49 million worth of shares traded, Sadr Logistics witnessed trivial losses as its share price fell to SR83.

 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Oil bulls return to the market as omicron fears subside
Business & Economy
Oil bulls return to the market as omicron fears subside

Latest updates

Saudi civil aviation sector to contribute over $74bn to GDP by 2030
Saudi civil aviation sector to contribute over $74bn to GDP by 2030
Khartoum, Washington discuss need to complete democratic transition in Sudan
Khartoum, Washington discuss need to complete democratic transition in Sudan
US chart-toppers Black Eyed Peas to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai
US chart-toppers Black Eyed Peas to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai
Hong Kong bans some inbound flights, tightens domestic COVID-19 restrictions
Hong Kong bans some inbound flights, tightens domestic COVID-19 restrictions
Yas Marina Circuit to host 10th edition of Gulf 12 Hours endurance race
Yas Marina Circuit to host 10th edition of Gulf 12 Hours endurance race

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.