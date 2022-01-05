You are here

Oil extends gains above $80 after OPEC+ output hike

Oil extends gains above $80 after OPEC+ output hike
GettyImages
Updated 05 January 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday, rising toward $81 a barrel after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and investors assessed the impact of a spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant.
Brent crude futures were up 65 cents, or 0.81 percent, to $80.65 a barrel by 1317 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 56 cents, or 0.73 percent, to $77.55.
OPEC+ producers, which include members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries along with Russia and others, on Tuesday agreed to add another 400,000 barrels per day of supply in February, as they have done each month since August.
The United States reported nearly 1 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, the highest daily tally of any country in the world and nearly double the previous US peak set a week earlier.
While OPEC+ raised its output target, it will likely struggle to reach it, as members including Nigeria, Angola and Libya face difficulties ramping up production, Barclays analysts said in a note.
“OPEC+ has adopted the path of least (political) resistance, as it continues to stay the course on increasing output targets, but actual incremental supplies are likely to be much smaller, similar to the demand effect from omicron.”
The bank expects Brent oil prices to average $80 a barrel in 2022.
Data showing a sharp rise in US inventories last week also weighed on prices.
US gasoline stockpiles rose by 7.1 million barrels in the week to Dec. 31, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported late on Tuesday. Distillate stockpiles climbed by 4.4 million barrels in the week.
Stocks data from the US Energy Information Administration will be published at 1530 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's idle land program allocates $532m of its revenues to housing projects 

Saudi Arabia’s idle land program allocates $532m of its revenues to housing projects 
Updated 39 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s idle land program allocates $532m of its revenues to housing projects 

Saudi Arabia’s idle land program allocates $532m of its revenues to housing projects 
  • The program has enabled over 185 thousand Saudi families to obtain appropriate housing options since it started
Updated 39 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Since it was first launched, Saudi Arabia’s idle land program has already disbursed SR2 billion ($532 million) of its revenues to develop infrastructure projects of over 80 housing projects across the Kingdom.

This comes as the program aims to increase home ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030, in accordance with the objectives of the Iskan Program, SPA reported. 

The program has enabled over 185 thousand Saudi families to obtain appropriate housing options since it started, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Last month, the idle land program announced the start of the second phase’s implementation, to achieve the program's objectives of ensuring fair competition and a balance between modern estates’ supply and demand. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Idle land real estate Housing

Saudi developer Al Akaria buys $194m worth of land in eastern Riyadh

Saudi developer Al Akaria buys $194m worth of land in eastern Riyadh
Updated 44 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi developer Al Akaria buys $194m worth of land in eastern Riyadh

Saudi developer Al Akaria buys $194m worth of land in eastern Riyadh
  • The total area of the land is 1.9 million square meters
Updated 44 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Real Estate Co., known as Al Akaria, made a purchase of a SR727 million ($194 million) raw land in the east of Riyadh, North of Dammam Road, for infrastructure development. 

The total area of the land is 1.9 million square meters, according to a bourse filing. 

The transaction was made to develop the infrastructure of the land and sell it as developed plots, with the aim to raise the value of the company's assets and revenues. 

Founded in 1976, Riyadh-based Al Akaria operates within the Kingdom’s real estate development sector to deliver residential, retail, and commercial projects. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh real estate

Red Sea International Co. extends facilities management contract with Schlumberger

Red Sea International Co. extends facilities management contract with Schlumberger
Updated 47 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Red Sea International Co. extends facilities management contract with Schlumberger

Red Sea International Co. extends facilities management contract with Schlumberger
  • The seven-year contract’s value is SR73 million ($19 million)
Updated 47 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Red Sea International Co. inked an extension contract with oilfield services company Schlumberger to support its oil drilling operations in the Eastern region.

The seven-year contract’s value is SR73 million ($19 million), the bourse filing showed. 

Under the deal, Red Sea International aims to provide facility management services for one of its mobile camps to back its oil drilling operations. 

The facility management services include catering, laundry, and power generation. 

Founded in 1967, Red Sea International Co. is a modular building solution provider that designs, manufactures and manages large-scale accommodations.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Red Sea International Co. Schlumberger

Shares of Saudi startup Jahez soar over 10% on Nomu debut

Shares of Saudi startup Jahez soar over 10% on Nomu debut
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

Shares of Saudi startup Jahez soar over 10% on Nomu debut

Shares of Saudi startup Jahez soar over 10% on Nomu debut
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based online food delivery platform Jahez International Co. jumped more than 10 percent on its stock market debut today.

The share price of the food company reached SR940 ($250) at closing bell, having traded between an intraday low of SR850, and an intraday high of SR947.

Over 434,200 shares changed hands during the session.

Jahez’s listing marked the first-ever of a local technology startup on the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu, according to a statement by the newly listed firm.

On this milestone, the CEO of Jahez, Ghassab Al Mandeel, noted the company’s intention to speed up its strategy of “focusing on four verticals, best practice corporate governance standards, and leverage supportive market dynamics.”

This is “to provide the best customer experience while delivering value for our esteemed shareholders,” he added.

The IPO of Jahez which commenced last December was Nomu’s biggest in 2021.

Topics: Jahez International Company NOMU

Egypt eyes $10bn in chemical exports boom by 2025

Egypt eyes $10bn in chemical exports boom by 2025
Updated 05 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt eyes $10bn in chemical exports boom by 2025

Egypt eyes $10bn in chemical exports boom by 2025
Updated 05 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt is aiming for an export value target of at least $10 billion for the chemicals sector by 2025, with an annual growth rate up to 20 percent.

The Chemical and Fertilizers Export Council’s plan focuses on entering new markets, especially in Africa, to achieve its goals, head of the council Khaled Abu Al Makarem said. 

He added that the council aims to place Egyptian companies on international e-commerce platforms, to increase exports during the coming period in light of the pandemic. 

The council will also hold conferences, seminars and workshops, in cooperation with the corresponding authorities, to introduce the export procedures and agreements concluded between Egypt and other countries. 

This is part of the council's move to access global markets and upgrade the marketing and export departments of companies, Abu Al Makarem said. 

Noting that the sector’s exports grew by 43 percent last year to a record $6.6 billion, compared to $4 billion in 2020. 

It also ranked first in terms of volume of Egypt's non-oil exports, amounting to 22 percent of total exports.

Topics: Egypt exports Chemical exports

