Strong performance in the services sector drives US private sector growth: Macro snapshot

(Shutterstock)
Ruba Alrashed

Ruba Alrashed

The US private sector experienced a sharp upturn in December, mainly driven by a strong services sector, IHS Markit said.

The country’s Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index hit 57 last month, comfortably above the 50-threshold but decelerating slightly from the previous month’s 57.2.

New business went up significantly as client demand in the services sector strengthened. 

Growth in new orders was the highest in five months while new export orders increased for the second consecutive month amid larger demand for manufacturing and services orders.

However, input price inflation reached a record high on input shortages, transportation delays and higher labor costs, the firm added.

China’s services sector

The Chinese service sector activity expanded at a faster pace in December amid rising demand and easing inflationary pressure, but the continuing outbreak of COVID-19 weighed on the outlook.

The Caixin/Market Services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.1 in December from 52.1 in November, remaining above the mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

The service sector has been slower to recover from the pandemic than the manufacturing sector, as it is more vulnerable to COVID-19 outbreaks and anti-virus measures, with leisure and tourism businesses hardest hit, according to analysts.

German industrial orders

Rising demand from abroad led to a significant recovery in German industrial orders in November.

Moreover, orders for goods made in Germany rose 3.7 percent month-on-month on seasonally adjusted terms after a revised 5.8 percent decline in October, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

US interest rate

Earlier hikes in the US interest rate seem more likely than before as output and inflation gain momentum in the country, the Federal Reserve said.

The Fed also added that a narrowing of the balance sheet is set to take place after raising rates, Bloomberg reported.

In their December meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee decided it would taper the Fed’s bond buying program at a quicker rate than previously stated.

Topics: US economy China Germany economy

Saudi Affordable House Co. to build $100m residential complex at SPARK

Saudi Affordable House Co. to build $100m residential complex at SPARK
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: A subsidiary of Saudi Abdullah Bin Saedan & Sons, Real Estate Co. Affordable House has agreed to build a $100 million staff residential complex at King Salman Energy Park, known as SPARK. 

The residential complex’s design integrates green technologies and sets a new sustainability standard in line with the Saudi Green Initiatives. 

Planned to be developed in phases starting in 2022, the facility has a capacity of 8,000 beds and spreads over an area of more than 110,000 square meters.

“Bin Saedan’s design is future-facing and sustainable, while being competitive,” CEO of SPARK, Saif S. Al Qahtani, said. 

“It will enable our tenants to safely lodge their employees while offering first class amenities. This is paramount for their sustainable growth and localization value creation,” he added. 

Founded in 2018, King Salman Energy Park is a fully integrated industrial ecosystem, spanning an area of 50 square kilometers. It is being developed with a vision to become the leading gateway to the regional energy sector. 

Topics: economy

Goldman Sachs says Bitcoin will rival gold as store of value: Crypto Moves

Goldman Sachs says Bitcoin will rival gold as store of value: Crypto Moves
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 8.42 percent to $42,874 at 1:58 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,353, down by 12.36 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news:

Bitcoin will take market share away from gold in 2022 as digital assets become more widely adopted, Goldman Sachs analyst Zach Pandl said in a research note to clients.

Citing Bitcoin’s $700 billion market capitalization, compared to around $2.6 trillion worth of gold owned as an investment, Goldman Sachs said that the cryptocurrency currently has a 20 percent share of the store of value market.

Bitcoin will most likely become a bigger proportion over time, Goldman Sachs said, in a list of 2022 predictions.

In a hypothetical scenario in which Bitcoin captures a 50 percent share of this market, its price will reach just over $100,000, the note states.

“Bitcoin may have applications beyond simply a ‘store of value’ and digital asset markets are much bigger than Bitcoin, but we think that comparing its market capitalization to gold can help put parameters on plausible outcomes for Bitcoin returns,” Pandl wrote.

‘Store of value’ usually describes assets which can maintain their worth over time without depreciating, such as precious metals or some currencies.

El Salvador

El Salvador’s finance minister, Alejandro Zelaya, said on Tuesday that his government will send about 20 bills to Congress concerning the country’s Bitcoin bonds.

The bills will cover financial markets and investment in securities to provide a legal foundation for issuing Bitcoin bonds, he explained, adding that the legislation will create a framework to cover corresponding market regulation and issuance of securities in crypto assets.

“This is to provide a legal structure and legal certainty to everyone who buys the Bitcoin bond,” Zelaya said.

The Salvadoran government has made it clear that half of the money raised from Bitcoin bonds will be used to build infrastructure and the rest to buy Bitcoin.

Adoption

Nasdaq-listed Moneygram International announced on Wednesday that the company has completed a strategic minority investment in Coinme, a leading crypto-cash exchange in the US.

This venture gives Moneygram an approximate 4 percent ownership stake in Coinme, Bitcoin.com reported.

“At Moneygram, we continue to be bullish on the vast opportunities that exist in the ever-growing world of cryptocurrency and our ability to operate as a compliant bridge to connect digital assets to local fiat currency,” Alex Holmes, chairman and CEO of Moneygram said.

The investment by Moneygram will support Coinme’s international expansion plans and other growth initiatives.

Topics: Goldman Sachs bitcoin Gold cryptocurrency El Salvador

Saudi delivery apps jump by 460% in two years

Saudi delivery apps jump by 460% in two years
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The number of delivery apps operating in Saudi Arabia has risen by over 460 percent in two years, the Communications and Information Technology Commission, revealed. 

Delivery apps have jumped from three in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 17 at the end of 2021, the Kingdom’s digital regulator added. 

The rapid development of the delivery app ecosystem was made possible by CITC’s new regulatory sandbox, according to the statement. 

The sandbox initiative paved the way to Jahez, an online food delivery platform, that became the first company in the Kingdom to IPO in 2022, valued at SR8.9 billion ($2.3 billion).

Upon the initiative, Saudi online ordering activity has seen an increase, with the daily average of requests rising from 117,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 525,000 in the same period of 2021.

The average monthly order value also increased from SR310 million to SR1.75 billion over the same period.

Launched in 2020, the initiative’s first phase was introduced as a response to the jump in demand for online commerce during the pandemic. It provides a regulatory environment, where delivery agents test new apps.

This comes amid CITC's efforts to drive innovation and localization in the sector while ensuring that the Kingdom keeps pace with the fast-emerging digital economy.

Topics: delivery apps Communications and Information Technology Commission Jahez Co.

Banks gain $3.4bn from green fees; Korea Zinc invests $50m in Swiss Energy Vault: NRG Matters

Banks gain $3.4bn from green fees; Korea Zinc invests $50m in Swiss Energy Vault: NRG Matters
Image: Shutterstock
Reem Walid

Reem Walid

RIYADH: Further steps towards greener policies from governments and eco-friendly products from corporations continue despite the current volatility in the energy sector.

Looking at the Bigger Picture:

·UK’s prime minister — Boris Johnson — pledges to opt for cheap and affordable energy to help mitigate the pain of surging prices, Reuters reported.

·Banks gained $3.4 billion from green-labeled bond sales and loans as opposed to $3.3 billion from their work with oil, gas and coal firms in 2021, Bloomberg reported.

This marks the first time since the release of the Paris agreement back in 2015 — which aims to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius — that green debt fees exceed fossil fuel corporations funding.

Figures from 2020 show that green fees accumulated to $1.9 billion while fossil fuel financing was as much as $3.7 billion.

Through a micro lens:

·German multinational automotive corporation Daimler has released an electric vehicle concept, also known as Vision EQXX, that is projected to range up to one thousand kilometres (621 miles) per charge, CNBC reported.

The company revealed the vehicle is made up of 117 solar cells utilized on the roof and a green material — a leather  alternative — called “Mylo” making up the interior of the vehicle.

·Electric services firm, Korea Zinc injects $50 million in Swiss based energy storage corporation, Energy Vault, Reuters reported.

This comes as Korea Zinc has acquired a wind and solar farm developer in Australia and plans to utilize Energy Vault’s resources and technology to decarbonize operations in its plant.

·Indian city Ghaziabad welcomes the first set of 15 electric buses in the city, according to Reuters.

 

Topics: economy Green climate change energy

Egypt to issue first sovereign sukuk worth $2bn by mid-year

Egypt to issue first sovereign sukuk worth $2bn by mid-year
ARAB NEWS 

ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Egypt is seeking to finalize the executive regulations for a sovereign sukuk by the end of this month, in preparation for issuing the first of such bonds worth about $2 billion within five months.

The Egyptian Ministry of Finance is working on issuing the executive regulations for the Sukuk Law, in cooperation with the Financial Supervisory Authority and Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, the historical Islamic teaching hub. 

Legal and technical issues, according to formulas that are compatible with the principles of Islamic Sharia, will be finalized, the director of the debt unit at MoF said. 

The state aims to issue green bonds in 2022 with a greater value than those issued last year, Mohamed Hegazy told Asharq News.

Last September Egypt issued the first green bond offering in the Middle East and North Africa region, at a value of $750 million and for a period of five years.

Topics: economy Egypt Sukuk bonds

