Bitcoin, ether near multi-month lows following hawkish Fed minutes

(Shutterstock)
Updated 31 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin fell below $42,000 on Thursday, testing multi-month lows after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed it leaning toward more aggressive policy action, which sapped investor appetite for riskier assets.

The world's largest cryptocurrency was last at $42,784, down 7.44 percent, having lost 5.2 percent on Wednesday.

A break below last month's trough of $42,000 would make it the weakest since September.

“Although sharp, the most recent pullback in the digital asset market was by no means unexpected. Previously, we warned that uncertainty in the markets and weak technical fundamentals made a drop to low $40k levels entirely possible,” Mikkel Morch, Executive Director & Risk Management at crypto/digital assets hedge fund ARK36 said.

“In addition, we have recently seen a steep rise in open interest to levels that in the past were conducive to setting off a cascade of liquidations should the price drop below a key support level. This is precisely what happened this time around as well,” Morch added.

“After the release of the Fed’s December meeting minutes, hinting at a more decisive move to scale back its expansionary monetary policy to tackle inflation, negative investor sentiment caused Bitcoin to lose the key $46k level. Once that support was breached, liquidations followed within minutes.”

The fall “correlated with the risk off move across most traditional asset classes,” said Matt Dibb, COO of Singapore-based crypto fund distributor, Stack Funds, pointing to the declines in the Nasdaq in particular.

Moves in cryptocurrency markets are becoming more aligned with those in traditional markets as the number of institutions trading both crypto and other assets grows.

The Nasdaq plunged more than 3 percent overnight in its biggest one-day percentage drop since February. Fed minutes had showed US policymakers had discussed reducing the bank's balance sheet at their December meeting, when they also decided to accelerate finishing their bond buying programme.

Share markets in Asia sold off on Thursday as well, while US Treasury yields edged higher.

Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency which underpins the ethereum network, lost 5.2 percent on Wednesday, and touched its lowest level since October, before bouncing back slightly to $3,460.

Crypto analysts were also watching to see whether anti-government protests in Kazakhstan, which were initially sparked by rising fuel prices, would affect the Bitcoin network.

Egypt targets a 5.7% growth rate in its 2022/23 budget

Updated 15 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt targets a 5.7% growth rate in its 2022/23 budget

Egypt is targeting a growth rate of 5.7 percent of gross domestic product in its 2022/23 fiscal year, the Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait, said. 

Maait noted that the growth rate will gradually rise to 6 percent in 2024/25, achieving a primary surplus of 2 percent on average. 

The growth rate targeted will reduce total deficit to 6.1 percent in the fiscal year 2022/23, which will decline to 5.1 percent in 2024/25.

Egypt aims to bring the debt-to-GDP ratio down to less than 90 percent in the fiscal year 2022/23, and to 82.5 percent by June 2025, he added. 

This is to be done by expanding the issuance of various medium and long-term government bonds, and targeting new instruments such as sukuk, sustainable development bonds, and green bonds.

“We also aim to raise the standard of living of 60 percent of Egyptians, in a way that enables citizens to benefit from the economic growth, in a fair, comprehensive and sustainable manner,” Maait said.

TASI edges lower on omicron woes, new listings boost Nomu: Closing bell

Updated 5 min 33 sec ago
Salma Wael

TASI edges lower on omicron woes, new listings boost Nomu: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, ended lower on Thursday as the rise in COVID-19 cases, of the omicron strain in particular, spooked investors.

The Saudi Health Ministry confirmed 3,045 new COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom on Wednesday, up from only 34 on Dec. 1.

Global cues also pushed TASI and regional indexes lower. Fed minutes flagged a chance of lifting interest rates earlier than expected amid a tight job market and high inflation, Reuters reported.

TASI edged down by 0.2 percent to close for the day at 11,431 points, while the parallel market Nomu added 1.1 percent to 25,618.

On Nomu, gains were attributed to Saudi IT firm Advance International Co., or AICTEC, which led the gainers on its first-day trading, rising 30 percent to SR143 ($38).

TASI was dragged lower by falls in some of the Kingdom’s highest valued companies, including Al Rajhi Bank, SABIC, oil giant Aramco, all of which traded in the red zone today.

Leading the losses, Batic Investments and Logistics Co. witnessed a 5-percent decline in its share price, reaching SR22.2.

Alujain Holding Corp. topped the gainers, up 4.2 percent. The company has appointed Khalid Aldawood as chief executive officer effective Jan. 9, 2022.

Red Sea International Co.’s stock surged 2.8 percent, upon inking an extension contract with oilfield services company Schlumberger, to support its oil drilling operations in the Eastern region.

Shares in Saudi Real Estate Co., known as Al Akaria, rose 1.3 percent to SR20.5 after it purchased SR727 million land in Riyadh for infrastructure development.

In energy trading, Brent crude rose to near $82 per barrel, while US WTI crude oil reached $79 per barrel after OPEC+ sticked to plans to boost output in February and unrest broke in Kazakhstan, Central Asia’s largest oil producer.

Mubadala-backed REEF launches cloud kitchens in MENA 

Updated 16 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Mubadala-backed REEF launches cloud kitchens in MENA 

RIYADH: Mubadala Capital-backed REEF, an operator of delivery kitchens, logistics, and proximity hubs in North America, and food and beverage operator Americana Group, have formed a joint venture to open cloud kitchens that will operate throughout the Middle East and North Africa. 

The partnership will strengthen and accelerate REEF’s rapid global expansion through Americana’s real estate portfolio and end-to-end value chain throughout the region, according to Wamda.

The joint venture came after REEF’s success last November with acquiring iKon Restaurant LLCC, a UAE-based cloud kitchen company.

It was the Miami-based company’s first major transaction in the region.

“By uniting the region’s largest and most established F&B (Food and Beverage) operator with REEF’s culinary ecosystem, this partnership will bring convenient access to some of the most loved brands to neighbourhoods across the Middle East and North Africa,” president of REEF Kitchens, Michael Beacham said in a statement.

A cloud kitchen is also known as a ghost kitchen or virtual kitchen. It is a commercial kitchen space that provides food businesses the facilities and services needed to prepare menu items for delivery and takeout. It uses custom-built spaces and optimising processes specifically for delivery, cloud kitchens can run very efficiently.

REEF, established its presence in August 2021, as it has partnered with a number of international brands to bring its cloud kitchens concept to local neighbourhoods, including MrBeast Burger in Dubai.

However, REEF has a proximity ecosystem of over 8,000 locations and a team of over 18,000 team members.

Egypt's external debt declines by $439m for the first time in 18 months

Updated 34 min 3 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt's external debt declines by $439m for the first time in 18 months

Egypt’s external debt dropped $439 million by the end of the fiscal year 2021-2022’s first quarter for the first time in 18 months, data from the Central Bank of Egypt showed. 

External debt declined to $137.4 billion during that period, down from $137.8 billion in the previous quarter. 

The trade balance deficit declined by 22 percent during September 2021, compared to the same month last year, reaching $2.39 billion, down from $3 billion. 

The fiscal year starts from the beginning of July to the end of June of each year.

Food delivery app's Jahez $2.4bn market cap at debut is a sign of overvaluation, Saudi analyst says

Updated 38 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Food delivery app's Jahez $2.4bn market cap at debut is a sign of overvaluation, Saudi analyst says

RIYADH: Saudi food delivery startup Jahez made a scene when it traded its shares for the first time yesterday on Nomu parallel market with an SR8.9 billion ($2.4 billion) market cap, which a leading Saudi analyst considered a sign of overvaluation.

“We're excited to have a tech company get listed on the Saudi stock market, but its IPO price was extremely overvalued in my opinion. Its listing could have failed if it wasn't for the price stabilization process,” financial analyst and chief of Razeen Capital Mohammed Al Suwayed said.

Jahez had a market cap bigger than many companies on the main stock market index TASI.

Marking Nomu’s biggest in 2021, Jahez’s IPO was priced at an above-average rate, standing at SR850 per share.

To prevent a fall in price and in its capacity as the financial advisor of the offer, HSBC Saudi Arabia implemented price stabilization on the offered shares.

On debut, the stock soared over 10 percent to reach SR940 at the closing bell.

Jahez, formally known as Jahez International Co. for Information Systems Technology, provides online food delivery services across 47 cities in Saudi Arabia. The startup was launched in 2016.

