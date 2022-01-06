Investment in Saudi manufacturing market exceeds $4bn, minister says 

You are here

Saudi manufacturing industries include a wide range of products, including jewellery, medicine devices, contact lenses, bicycles, toys and others. (Shutterstock)
  • Bandar Al Khorayef stated that manufacturing facilities in Saudi Arabia have reached 230.
RIYADH: The volume of investment in Saudi manufacturing products has exceeded SR15 billion ($4 billion) as of the end of September 2021, SPA reported citing the minister of industry and mineral sources. 

Bandar Al Khorayef stated that manufacturing facilities in Saudi Arabia have reached 230.

With a 27 percent localization rate, the Kingdom’s manufacturing facilities have provided nearly 10,000 jobs in various technical, mechanical and supervisory fields, the report of the  National Industrial Information Centre showed. 

Saudi manufacturing industries include a wide range of products, including jewellery, medicine devices, contact lenses, bicycles, toys and others.

The volume of exports for the Saudi manufacturing industry exceeded SR436 million, the report showed, with gold bars and garment industries topping the list of exports. 

RIYADH: Dubai International, retained its position as the world’s busiest international airport last December with 3.5 million seats, the Official Airline Guide reported on Thursday.

Dubai is far ahead of the second-ranked London’s Heathrow Airport with over a million more-seating capacity, OAG showed.

DXB returned to 100 percent operational capacity in the middle of December with all terminals, concourses, lounges, restaurants, and retail outlets operating after the opening of the final phase of Concourse A at Terminal 3.

Dubai has also seen capacity increase by 15 percent last month. It has moved up from 7th busiest last month to the second busiest global airport this month, data showed.

The busiest international airports rankings are based on scheduled capacity in December, and compared to the same month in 2019, pre-pandemic.

UK-based OAG, a global travel data provider started its operations in 1929 seeking to help the air travel ecosystem thrive by capturing the power of its data.

 

RIYADH: Saudi National Co. for Learning and Education, or NCLE, reported a 378 percent increase in its net profits during the quarter ending on Nov. 30, 2021, compared to the same quarter last year. 

The company’s net profits jumped to SR18 million ($4.7 million) during that quarter, up from SR3.7 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing. 

The increase was driven by the return of schools in the post-pandemic period. 

As a result, the number of students enrolled in NCLE’s educational centres rose by 17 percent during the current quarter, compared to corresponding quarter in 2020, increasing its revenues by 74 percent. 

Founded in 1958, Riyadh-based National Co. for Learning and Education owns and operates several schools in the Kingdom. 

RIYADH: Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services, Saudi’s largest private health services provider, will run a new hospital in the northwestern region of Tabuk.

Sulaiman Al Habib signed a SR32.5 million ($8.6 million) lease contract for a new hospital in a 50-year deal, Tabuk Municipality revealed in a bourse filing.

As per contract terms, Tabuk city is to see the medical firm construct, operate, and maintain a hospital on its King Faisal Road.

The area is already seeing much development thanks to giga projects such as NEOM and The Red Sea Development Co., known as TRSDC.

The hospital will cover an area of 58,663 square meters.

Sulaiman Al Habib expects the deal’s impact to roll out on its financial statements upon completion and operation of the project.

Tabuk hosts three major giga projects owned by the Public Investment Fund: NEOM, TRSDC, and Amaala.

RIYADH: Riyadh-based Scientific and Medical Equipment House, or SMEH, intends to float 30 percent of its shares on Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI.

This equates to 6 million shares to be raised in an initial public offering by SMEH, having received the Capital Market Authority’s approval last November, a bourse statement by the offering’s book-runner revealed.

In its capacity as the financial advisor of the offering, Alistithmar Capital will manage the book-building process. It will be limited to two tranches: participating entities and individual investors.

Participating entities will be entitled to all 6 million shares. The book-runner may reduce the stake allocated to this tranche to 5.4 million in case of high demand from individual subscribers, according to the statement.

Shares devoted to individual subscribers will be limited at a maximum of 600,000, equivalent to 10 percent of the total offered shares.

The decision to list came as the company aims to strengthen its position in the Kingdom’s operations, maintenance, and healthcare sector, SMEH’s chairman, Basel bin Saud Al Arifi, stated.

  Biggest rise in December came from Saudi Arabia, which boosted output largely as promised according to the agreement.
  Production fell or did not increase in Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Libya and Iran,
LONDON: The increase in OPEC’s oil output in December has again undershot the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Thursday, highlighting capacity constraints that are limiting supply as global demand recovers from the pandemic.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 27.80 million barrels per day in December, the survey found, up 70,000 bpd from the previous month but short of the 253,000 increase allowed under the supply deal.

OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, are gradually relaxing 2020’s output cuts as demand recovers from that year’s collapse. But many smaller producers cannot raise supply and others have been wary of pumping too much in case of renewed COVID-19 setbacks.

The OPEC+ agreement allowed for a 400,000 bpd production increase in December from all members, of which about 253,000 bpd is shared by the 10 OPEC members participating in the deal, OPEC figures seen by Reuters show.

With output undershooting the planned increase, OPEC's compliance with its pledged cuts increased to 127 percent in December, the survey found, from 120 percent a month earlier.

OPEC+ met on Tuesday and agreed to proceed with another 400,000 bpd output increase in February, suggesting the lag between actual and pledged supply could widen further without larger producers compensating for shortfalls.

Saudi Boost

The biggest rise in December came from OPEC’s top producer, Saudi Arabia, which boosted output largely as promised according to the agreement.

The second-largest came from Angola, which exported five more cargoes in December, according to loading schedules. Output is still in long-term decline and Angolan compliance, at 315 percent, is among the largest in OPEC, the survey found.

The United Arab Emirates and Algeria also followed through on their higher quotas, and exempt producer Venezuela pumped more as it halts a years-long decline in output.

Production fell or did not increase in Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Libya and Iran, the survey found, in many cases due to a lack of capacity to produce more or unplanned outages.

The biggest decline — 100,000 bpd — was in Libya, another country exempt from OPEC supply curbs, which on Dec. 20 said it had declared force majeure on crude exports from two terminals, Zawia and Mellitah.

Nigeria had the second-largest drop due to a force majeure on exports from the Forcados crude stream.

Iran pumped at stable levels in December. Talks on reviving its nuclear deal with world powers, which would allow higher oil exports, have shown modest progress, a US State Department spokesman said this week.

The Reuters survey aims to track supply to the market and is based on shipping data provided by external sources, Refinitiv Eikon flows data, information from tanker trackers such as Petro-Logistics and Kpler, as well as information provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC and consultants.

