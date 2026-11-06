SYLHET, Bangladesh: Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud claimed 6-90 for hosts Bangladesh on Friday as they bowled out West Indies for 356 on the second day of the second Test in Sylhet.

But the hosts ended the day struggling at 88-3, still 268 runs behind the visitors’ first innings score.

Bangladesh, who lost opener Shadman Islam to an ankle injury, reached the close with Towhid Hridoy unbeaten on 29 and Mushfiqur Rahim on 19.

Mahmud set a new record for Bangladesh pace bowlers with his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests, surpassing the mark he had previously shared with Shahadat Hossain.

He was ably supported by his fellow opening quick Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who took two wickets each.

Amir Jangoo was the top scorer for West Indies and hit 133 off 212 balls, with key contributions by debutant Kevin Wickham (61) and Justin Greaves (51).

“Whenever we play in Sylhet, there is usually movement and overcast conditions, which tend to favor fast bowlers,” Mahmud said after the day’s play.

“But this wicket probably became quite flat after the first one or two hours and was good for batting.”

Mahmud said Bangladesh were optimistic about their chances.

“If Mushfiqur and Hridoy can continue this partnership, I think we can reduce their lead. The wicket is still good, and if the batters can apply themselves, I think we can get the job done.”

But Jangoo believes West Indies posted a competitive total.

“Our objective was to get past 400, so we are probably disappointed,” said Jangoo.

“Bangladesh bowled beautifully, and we knew the second new ball would be dangerous,” he added. “But we will still be pleased with scoring more than 350 runs.”

- Bishop survives hat-trick ball -

West Indies resumed the second day on 235-4, with Jangoo unbeaten overnight on 111 and Greaves on 35.

The pair continued to chip away at the Bangladesh attack before the hosts took the second new ball.

Mahmud then found movement and bounce to surprise Jangoo, who departed after more than five hours at the crease, having struck 13 fours and two sixes.

Mahmud struck again off the next ball when captain Roston Chase edged to wicketkeeper Litton Das, creating a hat-trick opportunity.

New batter Joshua Bishop survived the hat-trick ball after a review overturned an lbw decision, denying Mahmud a second Test hat-trick. He had achieved the feat against Afghanistan in the UAE in October.

Mahmud missed a caught-and-bowled opportunity when Bishop was on nine before removing him for 23 with the help of Litton, who completed a stumping.

Miraz then bowled Greaves for 51 to reduce West Indies to 301-8. Shamar Joseph and Jomel Warrican frustrated Bangladesh before taking West Indies to lunch at 322-8.

Mahmud broke their 22-run stand by dismissing Joseph for 16, leaving West Indies at 323-9.

Warrican added another 33 runs with Jayden Seales before Miraz trapped Seales for 15 to end the innings, with Warrican unbeaten on 27.

Bangladesh promoted lower-order batter Nayeem Hasan to open with Tanzid Hasan.

But Nayeem edged Seales for five before Tanzid fell for 16 attempting to hit Greaves, leaving the hosts struggling at 22-2.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Hridoy tried to steady the innings, but Joseph broke their 29-run stand by removing Shanto for 18.