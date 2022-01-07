You are here

Eddie Howe says Trippier's arrival from Atletico will convince others to join Newcastle

Eddie Howe thinks the capture of former Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur defender Trippier is a real statement of intent by the club's new owners. (Reuters/File Photo)
Eddie Howe thinks the capture of former Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur defender Trippier is a real statement of intent by the club's new owners. (Reuters/File Photo)
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe says Trippier’s arrival from Atletico will convince others to join Newcastle

Eddie Howe thinks the capture of former Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur defender Trippier is a real statement of intent by the club's new owners. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • England international is club’s first new player of PIF era
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes the signing of Kieran Trippier could be the catalyst to convince wavering world stars to join the Newcastle United revolution.

The PIF-financed project at St James' Park was kick-started on Friday with the $16.2 million arrival of England international Trippier from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

And for Newcastle, Arab News has been told, this is only the start as the Magpies look to recruit a further five new faces before the transfer window in England closes at 11 p.m. (GMT) on Jan. 31.

Howe thinks the capture of former Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur defender Trippier is a real statement of intent by the club's new owners, especially so early in the window.

And the head coach is sure this deal will do no harm in convincing others that Newcastle is the place to be, despite their lowly Premier League position. United are currently 19th in the top flight table at the halfway point of the season.

“We are delighted with the signing,” said Howe. “(He is) A player I know very well from our time at Burnley together. I know he is going to bring a huge amount on the pitch and off it. Off the pitch he has a winning mentality and is driven to succeed. All of the experiences he has accumulated in the game will help us in our current position.

“On the pitch we have an outstanding technical player who will attack very well and add calmness to our play on the ball. He is a top defender as well.”

The 31-year-old right-back leaves Atletico on the back of winning a league title in Spain and walks away from Champions League football to be part of Project Rebuild at United.

Howe said: “This club has a huge pull. Kieran hasn't come here for the financial benefits of the contract. He has come for the club and the challenge that the team faces, as well as the longer term vision. With his signing, I think other players around the world will look at it and share this vision - it could be big for us.”

On Saturday, the Magpies start their FA Cup campaign - Newcastle are six-times winners of the competition - at home to lowly Cambridge United.

Will Trippier, handed the No.15 jersey, be available?

“Possibly, we are working towards that,” said Howe. “We need to be given the greenlight by the relevant bodies for that.”

Newcastle have now turned their attention to central defensive recruits with Lille's Sven Botman and Diego Carlos, of Sevilla, as top priorities.

Arab News understands that United are in negotiations with the French champions to sign Netherlands international Botman, and the player is reportedly keen on the move.

When quizzed on the situation, Howe refused to be drawn on specific targets.

Speaking from the club's Benton training base, he said: “I can never comment on individual players due to respect of the player and the club he plays for. I never want to avoid questions but on those type I have to steer clear.”

When pushed further on positions or the numbers of signings, he said: “I can't give any promises on that. We have been working on it for a considerable amount of time. We want to improve the squad. And at the moment there is nothing imminent. The outlook changes by the hour and that's the way this window will be.

“We are working very hard to improve the squad but we're in the hands of clubs selling players, agents, players wanting to come. There's no guarantees. It might sound simple from the outside but it's very different when you're on the inside. I'm confident but I have no promises.”

Kieran Trippier becomes first signing under Newcastle's new Saudi owners
Sport
Kieran Trippier becomes first signing under Newcastle’s new Saudi owners
The ins and outs that Newcastle United fans can expect as January transfer window gets under way
Sport
The ins and outs that Newcastle United fans can expect as January transfer window gets under way

Orlando Terranova wins Dakar stage 6, Nasser Al-Attiyah in control

Orlando Terranova wins Dakar stage 6, Nasser Al-Attiyah in control
Orlando Terranova wins Dakar stage 6, Nasser Al-Attiyah in control

Orlando Terranova wins Dakar stage 6, Nasser Al-Attiyah in control
RIYADH: Argentinian veteran Orlando Terranova won the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally on Friday, driving his Prodrive car to a first stage victory since 2015.
“It was a difficult stage because there were the tracks of the bikes, but some went in the wrong direction, so we had to stay very focused,” said Terranova, competing in the Dakar for the 14th time.
“In the end, we won the stage and that’s a great feeling. The car is fantastic and we are going to carry on pushing because we know that there is still a long way to go and that we can put in some fine performances.”
Sweden’s Mattias Ekstrom became the third of the Audi Sport team to climb onto the stage podium this year after Stephane Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz when he finished second, 1min 06sec off Terranova.
Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi came in third, at 1:49, a result that saw him take second place in the overall standings at the expense of France’s nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb.
Qatar’s three-time champion Nasser Al-Attiyah dominates the general classification, now sitting 50 minutes ahead of his two closest rivals.
The 51-year-old, a 2012 Olympic shooting medallist, last won the title in 2019 and has finished second in four of the last six years, saying he was “quite happy” with his day’s racing and his co-pilot Mathieu Baumel’s navigation.
“We tried to push from the beginning, but some drivers made some mistakes,” the Qatari said.
“Mathieu navigated well and we drove all the stage without any problems. We are quite happy to have finished the first week of the Dakar with a good lead.”
But Al-Attiyah added: “This is the Dakar and we will try to manage next week without any risks.
“For victory, it is difficult to say — the Dakar is the Dakar, but we need to be careful and we need to be strong all the way. We need to have a good pace without any relaxing because when you relax you make a mistake.”

Footballer Benjamin Mendy, accused of rape, granted bail: court

Footballer Benjamin Mendy, accused of rape, granted bail: court
AFP

Footballer Benjamin Mendy, accused of rape, granted bail: court

Footballer Benjamin Mendy, accused of rape, granted bail: court
  • The judge granted bail to Mendy at a hearing at Chester Crown Court subject to "stringent" conditions
  • The 27-year-old defender is due to appear again for a hearing on January 24
AFP

CHESTER, United Kingdom: Manchester City and France international footballer Benjamin Mendy, who has been charged with seven counts of rape, was on Friday freed on bail by a court in northwest England.
Judge Patrick Thompson granted bail to the 27-year-old defender at a hearing at Chester Crown Court subject to “stringent” conditions, including the surrender of his passport.
Mendy, who is accused by five women of seven counts of rape and one of sexual assault, has been in custody since being arrested and charged on August 26 last year.
The trial will not take place until at least June, Thompson said, and Mendy is due to appear again for a hearing on January 24.
The footballer who lives in Prestbury, near Macclesfield, was a £52 million ($70 million) signing from Monaco in 2017 and has played 75 times for City but his playing time has been limited by injuries and a loss of form.
The last of his 10 caps for France came in November 2019.
The left-back won the World Cup with France in 2018. He has been suspended by the Premier League champions pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.
Mendy had been held at Altcourse prison in Liverpool before recently being transferred to a prison in Manchester.

Iran's Persepolis, Esteghlal expelled from 2022 AFC Champions League

Persepolis players huddle ahead of the AFC Champions League finals football match between Iran's Persepolis and Korea's Ulsan Hyundai on December 19, 2020. (AFP/File Photo)
Persepolis players huddle ahead of the AFC Champions League finals football match between Iran's Persepolis and Korea's Ulsan Hyundai on December 19, 2020. (AFP/File Photo)
John Duerden

Iran’s Persepolis, Esteghlal expelled from 2022 AFC Champions League

Persepolis players huddle ahead of the AFC Champions League finals football match between Iran's Persepolis and Korea's Ulsan Hyundai on December 19, 2020. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Two giants of Asian football, Gol Gahar Sirjan F.C. have licenses to play in 32-team tournament revoked over logistical concerns
John Duerden

RIYADH:The route for Saudi Arabian clubs to the 2022 AFC Champions League title was made a little easier on Friday with news that Iranian giants Persepolis and Esteghlal have been expelled from this year’s tournament.

The two teams from Tehran have had their licenses to participate in the 32-team competition, which was won last year by Al-Hilal, revoked, meaning that they will not be allowed to take part when the group stage starts in April.

A third club, Gol Gahar Sirjan, did not qualify for the tournament but have also had their license revoked which means they cannot be considered as a potential replacement.

In a statement, the Asian Football Confederation said: “The Entry Control Body determined that the three clubs had not satisfied all of the mandatory criteria … and, accordingly, should not have been granted licenses to participate in the AFC Champions League 2022.”

While the AFC did not provide details, Arab News has been told that there were problems with the fact that Persepolis and Esteghlal, who share the same Azadi Stadium in the capital, have long been owned by Iran’s Ministry of Sport and Youth. Moves by authorities in Tehran to transfer ownership to different government departments were actions regarded as either insufficient or too late. There were also reportedly tax and debt issues as the organization tightens its regulations.

The decision will be a blow to Iranian football and the country’s two biggest clubs which have enjoyed some titanic struggles with Saudi Arabian teams over the years. In 2021 alone, Al-Hilal defeated Esteghlal in the second round before going on to eliminate Persepolis at the quarter-final stage.

Persepolis have won the last five league titles in Iran and appeared in the final of Asia’s premier club competition in 2018 and 2020. Bitter rivals Esteghlal have won eight league titles and were crowned champions of Asia in 1970 and 1991.

Replacements will be announced in the coming days after the AFC has carried out licensing checks. Foolad are already assured of a place in the group stage by virtue of winning the Hazfi Cup, while Sepahan were in the play-off spots.

The draw for the group stage of the 2022 edition will be held on Jan. 17 in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. Saudi Arabia have three representatives in the first round: Defending champions Al-Hilal, as well as league runners-up Al-Shabab, and King’s Cup winners Al-Faisaly. Al-Taawoun have been placed in the qualifying stages.

Champions Al-Jazira and Shabab Al-Ahli will represent the UAE in the group stage while Al-Sadd, Al-Duhail, and Al-Rayyan will fly the flag for Iraq. Jordan’s Al-Wehdat, and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya of Iraq, will also be there.

Defiant Djokovic joined by Czech player in Australian immigration hotel

Defiant Djokovic joined by Czech player in Australian immigration hotel
Reuter

Defiant Djokovic joined by Czech player in Australian immigration hotel

Defiant Djokovic joined by Czech player in Australian immigration hotel
  • Djokovic and Voracova were kept at the modest Park Hotel in inner-city Melbourne, where scores of asylum seekers are also housed behind grey walls and locked windows
  • 81st-ranked Renata Voracova planned to leave after being caught in similar circumstances, the Czech Foreign Ministry said
Reuter

MELBOURNE: Tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic was joined in Australian immigration detention by Czech women's player Renata Voracova on Friday in a row over COVID-19 vaccines that could scupper the Serbian's shot at a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam.
Both players were kept at the modest Park Hotel in inner-city Melbourne, where scores of asylum seekers are also housed behind grey walls and locked windows.
Unlike Djokovic, whose determination to resist deportation and play in the Australian Open has rallied his homeland, 81st-ranked Voracova planned to leave after being caught in similar circumstances, the Czech Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"Renata Voracova decided to drop out of the tournament due to limited possibilities for training and to leave Australia," it said, adding that it had made a diplomatic protest and that several other players were caught in the same situation.
Djokovic, who opposes mandatory vaccinations and was widely criticised in 2020 for hosting a tournament as the pandemic was first raging, was held at the airport on Wednesday. Authorities revoked a visa granted on the basis of a medical exemption from Australia's strict vaccination requirements.
The Australian Border Force (ABF) said on Friday that one person had voluntarily left Australia while a third person's visa had also been cancelled. It did not give names.
The initial decision to grant Djokovic entry outraged many in Australia, which is battling its worst surge of infections and where the adult vaccination rate is more than 90%.
Canberra rejected on Friday suggestions by Serbian supporters, including Djokovic's family, that he was a prisoner. "He is free to leave at any time that he chooses," Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews told reporters.
Djokovic's lawyers won legal approval for him to remain until a full court hearing against the federal government on Monday. That should reveal more details about the exemption granted to Djokovic and the documentation he provided at the border to support it.
The Australian Open begins on Jan. 17, but the multi-millionaire superstar sportsman is constrained from training as he sits in a hotel where one Iranian detainee said he had found maggots and mold in the bread.
Djokovic, 34, has not revealed the grounds for his exemption and has consistently refused to disclose his vaccination status. Vaccines are not mandatory in Australia but are required for some activities.
ANTI-VAXX HERO
Hailed as a hero online by anti-vaccination campaigners, Djokovic's plight drew a mixed response from his peers.
Former World No. 1 Boris Becker, who has coached Djokovic, said he was making a big mistake with his anti-vaccination stance. "It is one that threatens what remains of his career and his chance to cement himself as the greatest player of all time," Becker wrote in the Daily Mail newspaper.
Spain's Rafael Nadal, who like Djokovic has won 20 Grand Slams, said he felt sorry for his rival "but at the same time, he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago".
Australia's Nick Kyrgios said he supported vaccination "but how we are handling Novak's situation is bad, really bad".
Djokovic's wife Jelena posted a photo of the couple embracing on a beach to mark Orthodox Christmas, saying: "The only law that we should all respect across every single border is love and respect for another human being".
Djokovic had received permission to enter Victoria without a vaccination from the state government, which however does not have the authority to issue visas to international visitors.
The Age newspaper reported that the exemption was because he had contracted COVID-19 in the past six months.
Tennis Australia and Victoria government officials said Djokovic had received no preferential treatment, adding that he was among a handful of approvals for exemptions in an anonymous and independent assessment of 26 applications.
Some critics say Prime Minister Scott Morrison is using the issue to boost his pandemic-fighting credentials with an election looming, which the government denies.
The Professional Tennis Players Association, a breakaway group launched by Djokovic, said they were in contact with him.
"Djokovic has verified his wellbeing to us," the group said in a statement. "He has also requested that we allow him to personally share the facts of his detainment in his own words, and in his own time."

Arsenal to wear white jerseys in stand against teen murders

Arsenal to wear white jerseys in stand against teen murders
AP

Arsenal to wear white jerseys in stand against teen murders

Arsenal to wear white jerseys in stand against teen murders
  • The north London club’s players will wear unique all-white Adidas jerseys — drained of the club’s traditional red colors
  • The one-off kits will not be sold anywhere, and will be released as gifts to community organizations working to tackle the causes of youth violence
AP

LONDON: The teenage blood being increasingly shed on the streets of London made Arsenal realize it had to use its platform as a Premier League club to help curb the scourge of youth violence.
As 2021 drew to a close last week, the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy saw London mourn a record 30th teenage homicide in a year just as Arsenal was already preparing to roll out its “No More Red” campaign.
The north London club’s players will wear unique all-white Adidas jerseys — drained of the club’s traditional red colors — for Sunday’s FA Cup match against Nottingham Forest.
“The white shirt is a symbol of that stand against knife crime,” said Jack Ironside, who has worked on Arsenal’s schemes in London communities for 15 years. “It’s devastating for individuals, it’s devastating for families and devastating for the communities that they live in.
“That trauma is lived by their friends and their families that live on. But what we’ve got an opportunity to do here is raise awareness and look at solutions — not answers. We don’t have the answer but positive contributions.”
The one-off kits will not be sold anywhere. Only those worn by the starting 10 outfield players in Sunday’s match will be released as gifts to community organizations working to tackle the causes of youth violence which mostly involves knife crimes.
As a senior manager for social inclusion, Ironside’s work with Arsenal involves collaborating with youth offending services and prisons, trying to help young people find alternative pathways through a career rather than resorting to violence.
“Our priorities are social outcomes rather than sports outcomes,” Ironside said in an interview. “What we’re trying to do with this campaign is really try to raise awareness and create awareness around this important issue and then make some tangible differences.”
Those include offering hope to youngsters, particularly in more deprived parts of the capital, and renovating footballing facilities they can use.
“Those are much more than football pitches,” Ironside said. “They are actually safe spaces for young people to spend their time and connect with others and spend time with positive role models.
“What we are trying to do there is actually work with young people off the pitch rather than on it. So that the pitch itself and that football activity is the tool to engage. But it’s actually how we support them away from that football pitch that really matters.”
A campaign video features the actor Idris Elba, who grew up in east London and has his own “Don’t Stab Your Future” initative.
“From the time young people leave school, until the time they’re at home with family, there is often a void, a dangerous spike of nothing to do, where nothing can easily turn to something dangerous,” Elba said in a statement. “If there continues to be no options for this after-school period, we will always see gangs form. Let’s create options for these young people.”

