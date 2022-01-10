Saudi stocks see gains for second consecutive day despite omicron: Opening bell

You are here

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 January 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian stocks traded in green territory for the second consecutive day, even as investors’ worries over the spread of omicron heightened.

As of 10:16 a.m. Saudi time, the main index TASI edged up by 0.5 percent to 11,616 points, whereas the parallel market Nomu opened slightly lower at 25,768.

Gains were boosted by the Kingdom’s Al Rajhi Bank which added 1.3 percent, reaching SR145 ($38.6) — its highest value in over a month. 

This was buoyed by a 1.3 percent increase in Saudi Investment Bank, SAIB's, share price.

This followed the approval of SAIB’s request to increase capital to SR10 billion through a rights issue by the Capital Market Authority.

The highest gainer in morning trading was Ataa Educational Co. as it saw wins amounting to nearly 7 percent.

Shares of Amana Insurance and Saudi Enaya Insurance fell 5 and 1.5 percent, respectively, after shareholders of the latter rejected the terms of a potential merger between the two companies.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. was down 2.14 percent.

Earlier, Petro Rabigh, as it’s known, filed a submission to the Capital Market Authority aiming to decrease capital by SR1.21 billion and then increase capital by SR7.95 billion via a rights issue.

In energy trading, Brent crude rose to near $82 per barrel, while US WTI crude oil reached $79.1 per barrel.

Topics: economy Tadawul NOMU Saudi Arabia

SAIB gets CMA approval to boost capital to $2.7bn through bonus shares

SAIB gets CMA approval to boost capital to $2.7bn through bonus shares
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

SAIB gets CMA approval to boost capital to $2.7bn through bonus shares

SAIB gets CMA approval to boost capital to $2.7bn through bonus shares
  • It will grant its eligible shareholders one bonus share for every three shares
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Investment Bank, known as SAIB, got the Capital Market Authority’s green light to increase its capital to SR10 billion ($2.7 billion) through offering bonus shares.  

This will raise SAIB’s capital by 33 percent, up from SR7.5 billion, a statement by the CMA on Jan. 9 revealed.

SAIB is to extract the amount, equivalent to SR2.5 billion, from its statutory reserve account.

It will grant its eligible shareholders one bonus share for every three shares.

The decision came as a step towards improving the bank’s capital base to support growth and meet future financial needs, SAIB said in a bourse filing last December.

Riyadh-based SAIB was established in 1977 and has a market cap nearing SR16 billion as of Jan. 10.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia

Egypt’s mobile wallet transactions jump 160% in 2021

Egypt’s mobile wallet transactions jump 160% in 2021
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Egypt’s mobile wallet transactions jump 160% in 2021

Egypt’s mobile wallet transactions jump 160% in 2021
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Mobile wallet use in Egypt climbed 160 percent in 2021 with a total of 227 million completed transactions.

The total value of such purchases stood at 233 billion Egyptian pounds ($14.8 million), Daily News Egypt reported.

The North African country’s administration is implementing measures to encourage the gradual phase out of cash and the adoption of a digital society.

The Central Bank of Egypt launched a platform that tackles everything related to mobile wallets from general inquiries to subscription specific questions, and others.

In addition, a government-run electronic invoice system is to keep record of sales and purchases by corporations and legal entities. 

Under this system, corporations and legal entities are obliged to issue invoices or receipts in electronic form.

To date, 31,000 corporations in Egypt currently use the e-invoice system to conduct business-to-business deals with an average of 650,000 completed transactions on a daily basis. This number is anticipated to jump to one million by March.

Furthermore, Meeza – an electronic card payment system for domestic transactions — is to host the salaries of the country’s public sector workers as it substitutes state payrolls by the end of the month.

Topics: Mobile Wallet

Related

Egypt's plastic products exports grow by 43% in 11 months
Business & Economy
Egypt's plastic products exports grow by 43% in 11 months
Egypt unveils plans for investments in its mining sector
Business & Economy
Egypt unveils plans for investments in its mining sector

Egypt's plastic products exports grow by 43% in 11 months

Egypt's plastic products exports grow by 43% in 11 months
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Egypt's plastic products exports grow by 43% in 11 months

Egypt's plastic products exports grow by 43% in 11 months
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Egypt’s plastic products exports have increased by 43 percent during the 11 months from January to the end of November 2021, according to the minister of trade and industry. 

Nevin Gamea reported that exports have reached $2 billion during that period, up from $1.44 billion during the same period last year. 

The Egyptian government has supported the plastic industry, which is reflected in the allocation of the Marghem 1 and Marghem 2 complexes in Alexandria to the industry, providing it with a total of 442 industrial units, she added. 

Gamea noted that the government’s efforts in supporting the production and export sectors during the pandemic has prevented factory closures and exports annually are around the $100 billion mark.

The minister’s statements were made on the sidelines of Plastex 2022, an expo held in Egypt which focuses on the plastic and petrochemical industries.

Topics: economy Egypt exports trade MENA

US’s Lockheed Martin, KFUPM partner to upskill Saudi youth 

US’s Lockheed Martin, KFUPM partner to upskill Saudi youth 
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

US’s Lockheed Martin, KFUPM partner to upskill Saudi youth 

US’s Lockheed Martin, KFUPM partner to upskill Saudi youth 
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: US-based aerospace company Lockheed Martin is partnering with King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals, or KFUPM, on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, or STEM, initiatives to upskill Saudi youth. 

Both parties aim to increase the number of highly skilled Saudi scientists and engineers, the company said in a statement. 

The partnership supports competitions that assess senior year graduation projects at the university’s College of Engineering and Computer Science. 

“At Lockheed Martin we are committed to supporting skilled talent by developing human capabilities for the aerospace and defense sector,” the company’s CEO at Saudi Arabia and Africa, Joseph Rank, said. 

“In line with Vision 2030, we continue to support economic diversification goals through the establishment of a robust domestic defense industry,” he added. 

The company expects to hire 50,000 new STEM professionals in the next ten years. 

Earlier in 2017, Lockheed Martin partnered with King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology to fund research projects. 

Topics: Lockheed Martin King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals

Big US banks expected to post uptick in core Q4 revenues on economic rebound

Big US banks expected to post uptick in core Q4 revenues on economic rebound
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 January 2022
Reuters

Big US banks expected to post uptick in core Q4 revenues on economic rebound

Big US banks expected to post uptick in core Q4 revenues on economic rebound
  • Overall, core profits for big banks will be up about 6 percent on average after stripping out loan loss provisions, taxes and unusual items
Updated 10 January 2022
Reuters

Analysts expect big US banks to show an uptick in fourth quarter core revenues thanks to new lending and firming Treasury yields even while headline earnings will be mixed on differences in how each institution accounted for pandemic loan losses.


On Friday, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. are expected to post roughly 20 percent and 30 percent declines, respectively, in profits compared with the year-earlier quarter, while Bank of America Corp’s profits will be up 20 percent when it reports on Jan. 19, according to analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv as of Friday.


Wells Fargo & Co, which also reports on Friday, is expected to show a 67 percent jump in profits.


That mixed performance will be largely due to the different pace at which banks started reversing accounting charges for pandemic-related loan losses which have not materialized.

Other complicating factors are restructuring costs and asset sales at Citigroup and Wells Fargo.


Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, are expected to report fourth-quarter profit declines of about 7 percent and 2 percent, respectively, as revenue from fixed-income trading income dipped from exceptional levels.


Broadly speaking, however, the picture is likely to be positive and analysts anticipate that bank executives will sound an optimistic note on the outlook for core earnings.


Operating profits are expected to rise as the continued economic recovery boosted loan growth and as yields from banks’ Treasury securities edged up, or at least held steady, during the quarter.


“If investors look under the hood, there is much good to be seen,” Odeon Capital Group analyst Dick Bove wrote in note on Thursday.


Overall, core profits for big banks will be up about 6 percent on average after stripping out loan loss provisions, taxes and unusual items, Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden estimated.


With the economic outlook uncertain due to inflation and the omicron COVID-19 variant, however, some investors are cautious on buying more bank stocks.


Doubts are growing about the Fed’s ability to maintain the economic recovery on which lending growth relies after the central bank last week released minutes from its latest policy meeting that showed officials might raise interest rates sooner than expected to slow inflation.


Jason Ware, chief investment officer for Albion Financial Group, said he is evaluating whether to buy more bank stocks but is hesitant, partly due to caution about whether higher yields are sustainable.


He’s mindful, too, he added, of history suggesting that “bank stocks do better going into rate hikes than they do during rate hikes.”

Topics: economy banking United States earnings profits shareholders M&As Banks

