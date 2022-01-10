You are here

$568bn needed to fuel new EU power plants

$568bn needed to fuel new EU power plants
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

$568bn needed to fuel new EU power plants

$568bn needed to fuel new EU power plants
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

New EU power plants will need a projected $568 billion worth of investments in the next 30 years, according to Bloomberg.

This immense figure is required in order to fulfil the EU’s targets regarding emission reductions and to cater to the surge in electricity demand, Bloomberg reported citing Thierry Breton, internal market chief.

“The green transition will lead to an industrial revolution of unprecedented scale,” Breton added.

This comes as the EU revealed a tax plan which recognizes natural gas and nuclear energy projects as renewable investments.

Despite the backlash that the EU’s scheme faced from sustainable policymakers and climate groups, Breton argues that such a move is vital to lure investments and meet the EU’s goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.

Topics: economy energy European Union Green Energy

Saudi Arabia's eXtra sees highest profit in its history in 2021

Saudi Arabia’s eXtra sees highest profit in its history in 2021
Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s eXtra sees highest profit in its history in 2021

Saudi Arabia’s eXtra sees highest profit in its history in 2021
Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, posted its highest-ever estimated annual profit for the fiscal year 2021.

Net profit jumped by 42 percent from a year earlier, reaching SR397 million ($106 million) despite a slight drop in revenues, it said in a bourse statement.

This was attributed to consumer finance and services sector growth which led to an increase of 14.1 percent in gross profit.

eXtra registered a gross profit of SR1.19 billion in 2021, compared to SR1.04 billion last year.

The company also noted that the net profit of subsidiary United Co. for Financial Services grew by 500 percent, recording SR129 million in 2021.

Khobar-based eXtra was established in 2003 and is part of the Kingdom’s electronics and appliance stores industry.

 

Topics: United Electronics Co eXtra Finance retail

EU plants call for $568bn investment; Japan's JERA to spend $597m on ammonia-based projects: NRG Matters

EU plants call for $568bn investment; Japan’s JERA to spend $597m on ammonia-based projects: NRG Matters
Updated 13 min 54 sec ago
Reem Walid

EU plants call for $568bn investment; Japan’s JERA to spend $597m on ammonia-based projects: NRG Matters

EU plants call for $568bn investment; Japan’s JERA to spend $597m on ammonia-based projects: NRG Matters
Updated 13 min 54 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Colossal investments and expenditures in regions such as the EU and Japan are keeping the energy sector intact despite the pressure that central banks are facing because of the sector.

Looking at the Bigger Picture:

  • New EU plants need a projected $568 billion worth of investments over the next 30 years, Bloomberg reported citing the European Commission’s internal market chief Thierry Breton.
  • This immense figure is needed in order to fulfil the EU’s targets regarding emission reductions and to cater to the surge in electricity demand, according to the official. Read more: https://www.arabnews.com/node/2001411/business-economy
  • The Chinese central bank is advised to take net zero carbon objectives into consideration while setting its monetary policies, Bloomberg reported, citing previous International Monetary Fund Deputy Manager Director Zhu Min. Such an action will help the country take into account the strategic significance associated with carbon neutrality as well as the financial opportunities and risks simultaneously.
  • The European Central Bank inflation conjectures might have to be re-examined as the energy transition process - in a region with surplus savings and supply instability -  might hold inflation rates at a high level for a longer time than expected, according to Bloomberg.
  •  Kazakhstan’s uranium output — used to generate nuclear power — is at risk as a result of political instability in the country, according to Reuters.

Through a Micro Lens:

  • Japan’s power generation giant, JERA, will devote 69.2 billion yen ($597 million) to the development of three new projects all of which comprise ammonia-related technology — a potential energy source, Reuters reported. The corporation also added that the government’s green innovation fund is to grant 70 percent of total expenditures.

 

Topics: EU Japan NRG Matters Renewable Energy

Saudi stocks see gains for second consecutive day despite omicron: Opening bell

Saudi stocks see gains for second consecutive day despite omicron: Opening bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 January 2022
Salma Wael

Saudi stocks see gains for second consecutive day despite omicron: Opening bell

Saudi stocks see gains for second consecutive day despite omicron: Opening bell
Updated 10 January 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian stocks traded in green territory for the second consecutive day, even as investors’ worries over the spread of omicron heightened.

As of 10:16 a.m. Saudi time, the main index TASI edged up by 0.5 percent to 11,616 points, whereas the parallel market Nomu opened slightly lower at 25,768.

Gains were boosted by the Kingdom’s Al Rajhi Bank which added 1.3 percent, reaching SR145 ($38.6) — its highest value in over a month. 

This was buoyed by a 1.3 percent increase in Saudi Investment Bank, SAIB's, share price.

This followed the approval of SAIB’s request to increase capital to SR10 billion through a rights issue by the Capital Market Authority.

The highest gainer in morning trading was Ataa Educational Co. as it saw wins amounting to nearly 7 percent.

Shares of Amana Insurance and Saudi Enaya Insurance fell 5 and 1.5 percent, respectively, after shareholders of the latter rejected the terms of a potential merger between the two companies.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. was down 2.14 percent.

Earlier, Petro Rabigh, as it’s known, filed a submission to the Capital Market Authority aiming to decrease capital by SR1.21 billion and then increase capital by SR7.95 billion via a rights issue.

In energy trading, Brent crude rose to near $82 per barrel, while US WTI crude oil reached $79.1 per barrel.

Topics: economy Tadawul NOMU Saudi Arabia

Swiss Stock Exchange SIX eyes Latin America for expansion: media reports

Swiss Stock Exchange SIX eyes Latin America for expansion: media reports
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 January 2022
Reuters

Swiss Stock Exchange SIX eyes Latin America for expansion: media reports

Swiss Stock Exchange SIX eyes Latin America for expansion: media reports
Updated 10 January 2022
Reuters

Swiss stock exchange operator SIX is looking at Latin America to expand after it bought the Spanish stock market BME in 2020, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Monday citing SIX’s CEO Jos Dijsselhof.


SIX’s top executive said SIX already has projects in Colombia, Costa Rica and Mexico, among other countries. “We also analyze potential alliances and growth operations,” Dijsselhof told Cinco Dias.


SIX has completed in mid 2020 the acquisition of BME in an operation that valued the Madrid market operator at 2.8 billion euros.

Topics: economy Latin America stock exchange Swiss

India's Reliance Industries buys 73.4% stake in New York hotel

India’s Reliance Industries buys 73.4% stake in New York hotel
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

India’s Reliance Industries buys 73.4% stake in New York hotel

India’s Reliance Industries buys 73.4% stake in New York hotel
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries has announced the acquisition of a 73.4 percent stake in New York’s hotel Mandarin Oriental hotel for $98 million.

Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, will buy the entire stake of Columbus Centre Corp. that indirectly owns the stake in the property, Bloomberg reported.

The company also plans to purchase the hotel's remaining stake at the same valuation from other owners - if they decide to participate in a sale transaction.

The closing of the transaction is expected to occur by the end of March.

Last April, Reliance Industries purchased Stoke Park Ltd., which operates a hotel and leisure facilities in the UK for $79 million.

This comes amid the company's efforts to move away from dependence on oil-refining profits. 

Topics: Reliance Industries Mandarin Oriental hotel New York

