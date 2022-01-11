You are here

Tesla sold a record 70,847 China-made vehicles in Dec: CPCA

Tesla sold a record 70,847 China-made vehicles in Dec: CPCA
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December, the highest monthly rate since it started manufacturing in Shanghai in 2019, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Tuesday.


Tesla’s December sales, which included 245 for export, were almost three times the amount achieved in the same month last year and 34 percent higher than November’s sales.


It also brought Tesla’s total sales of China-made cars for last year to 473,078, according to Reuters’ calculations. The last monthly record was in October, when the US carmaker sold 56,006 China-made vehicles.


Tesla’s Shanghai factory, which started delivering vehicles at the end of 2019, makes electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles for domestic and international markets, including Germany and Japan.


The automaker said during its third-quarter results in October that the Shanghai plant’s potential annual output exceeded 450,000 vehicles.


China’s EV market is dominated by domestic brands including BYD and Wuling — a local marque that is part of General Motors. Tesla is only the foreign brand in the top 10, according to Shanghai-based consultancy Automobility.


The CPCA also said Chinese EV maker Nio Inc. delivered 10,489 cars last month, a year-on-year increase of 49.7 percent, while Xpeng Inc. delivered 16,000 vehicles.

Volkswagen AG said it sold more than 13,787 ID. series EVs in China in December, the fourth consecutive month in which the ID. family has delivered more than 10,000 units in China.


CPCA said passenger car sales in December in China totalled 2.14 million, down 7.7 y percent from a year earlier.
 

 

Topics: economy Automobile industry Tesla Elon Musk electric battery electric cars

Saudi Arabia's East Pipes IPO bidding starts, raising 6.3m shares

Saudi Arabia's East Pipes IPO bidding starts, raising 6.3m shares
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

  The offer price range has been set at SR72-80 ($19-21) per share
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: East Pipes Integrated Co. has launched the book-building period of its initial public offering on the Saudi stock exchange today, the IPO book-runner said in a bourse statement.

SNB Capital, as the financial advisor of the offer, is in charge of handling the book-building process, which will run through Jan. 17, 2022.

The offer price range has been set at SR72-80 ($19-21) per share.

As many as 6.3 million shares will be offered during the period, representing 100 percent of the total offer.

Each subscriber will be allowed a maximum of 1.05 million shares, with a minimum subscription of 100,000 shares.

Upon completion of the book-building process, the listing of East Pipes is to take place on the main market TASI, after SNB Capital sets the final offer price.

Topics: Saudi Arabia IPO Tadawul Saudi stock exchange Market news

EIG-led consortium behind Aramco oil pipelines deal hire Citi, JPMorgan for dual-tranche bonds

EIG-led consortium behind Aramco oil pipelines deal hire Citi, JPMorgan for dual-tranche bonds
Updated 20 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 20 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A consortium led by US-based EIG Global Energy Partners has hired Citi and JPMorgan to help refinance a loan that backed its acquisition of a stake in Saudi Aramco's oil pipelines network last year.

Reuters reported the move on Monday citing bank documents and an investor presentation.

The banks will advise issuer EIG Pearl Holdings on the sale of dual-tranche US dollar-denominated amortising bonds, the documents showed.

The bond offering will partly refinance the $10.8 billion term debt facility that backed the deal. 

The loan would be refinanced across two or three bond deals, with the first bond issue likely to be at least $4 billion, Reuters said, citing sources.

The consortium bought 49 percent of the Aramco Oil Pipelines Co. in June while the oil giant, Saudi Aramco, holds the remaining 51 percent stake.

Investors in the stake include the investment arm of Saudi Arabia's largest pension fund, Hassana, China's state-owned Silk Road Fund, and Korea's Samsung Asset Management, the investor presentation showed.

Topics: EIG Global Energy Partners Citi JPMorgan Saudi Aramco

Saudi computer provider Al Hasoob gets $2m loan from Al Rajhi Bank

Saudi computer provider Al Hasoob gets $2m loan from Al Rajhi Bank
Updated 33 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

  The loan is bound by a promissory note worth SR7.84 million
Updated 33 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al Hasoob Co. has obtained a short-term loan worth SR7.5 million ($2 million) from Al Rajhi Bank amid expansion efforts.

The credit shall be valid for one year and complies with Islamic sharia laws, the company said in a bourse statement.

It added that the decision comes in line with its strategic plan and growth prospects as well as to meet future financial needs.

The loan is bound by a promissory note worth SR7.84 million.

Riyadh-based Al Hasoob is a computer and electronics retailer with seven branches across the Kingdom.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia

Nokia expects strong 2022 as supply crunch eases

Nokia expects strong 2022 as supply crunch eases
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 37 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

  Nokia now expects Q4 revenue of 6.4 billion euros
Updated 37 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

Finnish telecoms giant Nokia performed better than expected last year and foresees further growth in 2022 as a supply chain crunch and inflation are set to ease, the network equipment maker said Tuesday.


The announcement follows a string of quarterly earnings surprises for the network equipment maker, which last October managed to boost its third quarter profits despite a worldwide shortage of computer chips.


The group largely met expectations with 22.2 billion euros ($25.2 billion) in net sales last year.


But it raised its 2021 operating margin guidance to between 12.4 percent and 12.6 percent, up from 10 percent to 12 percent.


The boost was related to venture fund investments, a one-off software contract in the second quarter, “bad debt provision reversals and some other one-time benefits,” the company said in a statement.


Nokia now expects an operating margin ranging between 11 percent and 13.5 percent in 2022, citing “estimated continued improvements in the underlying business, supply constraints and cost inflation.”


Nokia chief executive Pekka Lundmark said last year that the company expects to see a gradual improvement in 2022, though it was not “100 percent” guaranteed.


Lundmark has been credited with turning around the fortunes of the network giant, which has been flagging in the race with Sweden's Ericsson and China's Huawei in the 5G network equipment market.


After taking the helm in mid-2020, Lundmark implemented widespread job cuts, with savings funnelled into developing more competitive technology.


The group has also partly benefitted from the misfortunes of rival Ericsson, whose China market share collapsed when Beijing retaliated against Sweden for banning Huawei from its 5G network rollout.

 

Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia on Tuesday said it expected to exceed its 2021 earnings guidance, with its venture fund investments driving the boost.


Nokia estimated a full-year 2021 comparable operating margin of 12.4-12.6 percent, above its previous guidance of 10-12 percent, and net sales of 21.7-22.7 billion euros — within its previously announced range.


The company said its underlying business performed largely as expected in the fourth quarter.


“However, other operating income was higher than expected including further benefits from venture fund investments, leading to a stronger comparable operating margin exceeding the 2021 guidance,” it said in a statement.


Nokia now expects Q4 revenue of 6.4 billion euros, below expectations of 6.5 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations.


The company is due to report full-year results on Feb. 3.


For 2022, Nokia said it expected a comparable operating margin of 11-13.5 percent. 

Topics: economy Nokia earnings

TASI extends gains for a third day on cautious optimism: Opening bell

TASI extends gains for a third day on cautious optimism: Opening bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 11 January 2022
Salma Wael

Updated 11 January 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange saw gains in early trading for the third consecutive day, with banks leading the way.

As of 10:14 a.m. Saudi time, both indexes — TASI and Nomu — edged up to reach 11,681 and 25,859 points, respectively.

Gains were buoyed by the Kingdom’s Al Rajhi Bank which added 0.3 percent, reaching SR146 ($38.9). The bank saw the highest value traded in the early morning.

This was further supported by a 0.3 percent increase in shares of the Saudi National Bank, SNB.

One of the Kingdom’s largest by market value, utility provider Saudi Electricity Co. witnessed a 0.4-percent increase in its share price, up to SR25.4.

Shares of United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, opened 0.8 percent lower even as it posted its highest ever estimated annual profit for the fiscal year 2021, standing at SR397 million.

Abo Moati for Bookstores Co. was the highest gainer so far, up 4 percent, while Alujain Holding Group fell the most, down 1.3 percent.

Topics: economy Tadawul NOMU TASI Saudi Arabia Saudi stock market

