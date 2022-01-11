Saudi Arabian Horse Festival gallops into Riyadh

You are here

The most prominent event will be the International Championship for Purebred Arabian Horses. (SPA)
  • The horse Bromma Bahmas was sold at auction for SR180,000 ($48,000), a portion of the sum will go to charity
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Horse Festival 2022 has kicked off in Riyadh after a curtain raiser at the International Equestrian Resort.
With the support of its strategic partner the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, people from across the region flocked to the opening for the premiere event for purebred Arabian horses.
This is the second edition of the festival, being held under the slogan of “Ubayyah in Diriyah.”
The opening included the holding of the Diriyah Pride Auction, offering an opportunity to acquire a selection of horses whose breeds belong to rare horses, with a display of 40 head of mares and forts.
The horse Bromma Bahmas was sold at auction for SR180,000 ($48,000), a portion of the sum will go to charity. Side events such as a living museum of purebred Arabian horses were organized to reflect the Kingdom’s great equestrian heritage.
The festival will also include art competitions, live music, shops and restaurants, and many other events including the Ubayyah Experience, similar to the dining, wellness and hospitality concept of Sadu Escape in AlUla.
The most prominent event will be the International Championship for Purebred Arabian Horses. 

Topics: Saudi Arabian Horse Festival 2022

Saudi Arabia's Cabinet welcomes Sudan dialogue initiative

  • The Cabinet discussed the Kingdom’s keenness to achieve security and stability in Yemen
  • Ministers approved a number of agreements and MoUs
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday welcomed the UN-brokered Sudanese dialogue initiative, and said it supports everything that would unite and maintain security, stability and development in Sudan.
The comments were made following a weekly Cabinet meeting chaired remotely by King Salman from the capital, Riyadh.
The UN said on Monday it had started consultations to try and resolve the North African country’s escalating political crisis and transition to democracy.
During the session, the Council of Ministers was briefed on the meetings and talks that took place during the past week to develop relations and cooperation with a number of countries in various fields, to serve common interests and efforts to achieve international peace and security.
Acting Minister of Information Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi said that the ministers reviewed a number of regional and international developments.
The Cabinet discussed the Kingdom’s keenness to achieve security and stability in Yemen, end the suffering of the Yemeni people, and the efforts made by the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen to ward off regional threats and secure maritime traffic and global trade from continuing violations by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia of international humanitarian law and maritime laws.

Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet held its weekly meeting chaired remotely by King Salman from the capital, Riyadh. (SPA)

During the meeting, the ministers approved the framework agreement for establishing the International Solar Energy Alliance, approved by a royal decree, and confirmed a memorandum of understanding regarding political consultations between the foreign ministries of Saudi Arabia and Norway.
The Cabinet also approved the Kingdom’s accession to the Global Ocean Alliance, and an MoU between the World Tourism Organization and the Saudi Ministry of Tourism to establish an international academy in cooperation with the UN international tourism body, and approved the academy’s organizational structure.
The Council of Ministers authorized the president of the Human Rights Commission to sign a draft MoU for cooperation in the field of combating human trafficking with the National Committee to Combat Trafficking in Persons in Qatar, and authorized the chairman of the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology to sign a draft agreement with Ukraine in the field of science, technology and innovation.
It also approved a MoU between the General Directorate of Financial Intelligence in the Presidency of State Security and the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine regarding cooperation in the exchange of information related to money laundering, terrorist financing and related crimes.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Saudi cabinet Sudan Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi

Ancients built long ‘funerary avenues’ in western Arabia, study finds

  • Graves across peninsula point to complex networks dating back millennia
RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla, in partnership with the University of Western Australia, revealed that the people who lived in the ancient northwest of the Arabian Peninsula built long “funerary avenues” surrounded by thousands of burial monuments during the third millennium BC.

The publication of the findings in “The Holocene” is the culmination of a year of tremendous progress made by the UWA team, working under RCU, to shed light on the lives of the ancient inhabitants of the Arabian Peninsula.

The passages, linking oases and pastures, reflect a high degree of socio-economic interdependence among the region’s population, indicating the existence of a sophisticated social network 4,500 years ago that extended across the peninsula.

The discovery joins the steady progress of archaeologists working in partnership with RCU in understanding the mysteries of human existence and the societies that lived in the region.

FASTFACT

The discovery joins the steady progress of archaeologists in understanding the mysteries of human existence and the societies that lived in the region.

The work of the UWAs team is part of a broader effort made by 13 specialized teams with members from around the world who work in the Archeology and Conservation Project in cooperation with Saudi experts in AlUla and Khaybar.

Amr Al-Madani, CEO of the RCU, said: “The more we learn about the ancient inhabitants of northwest Arabia, the more we are inspired by the way our mission reflects their mindset.

A 3rd millennium BC pendant burial on the southern edge of the Khaybar Oasis in north-west Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

“They lived in harmony with nature, honored their predecessors, and reached out to the wider world. The work done by our archaeological teams in 2021 demonstrates that Saudi Arabia is a home for top-flight science — and we look forward to hosting more research teams in 2022,” he added.

Director of archaeology and cultural heritage research at RCU, Dr. Rebecca Foote, said: “Projects that have been conducting fieldwork in AlUla and Khaybar for over three years, such as the UWA team, have started publishing their results, and it is terrific to see how analyses of the data are elucidating so many aspects of life from the Neolithic to the Bronze Age in northwest Arabia.

“These articles are just the beginning of the many publications that will advance our knowledge of prehistoric to modern times and have significant implications for the wider region,” she continued.

A 3rd millennium BC pendant burial on the southern edge of the Khaybar Oasis in north-west Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

Researcher and historian Dr. Eid Al-Yahya said that the graves in Khaybar, known as Harat Al-Nar (Fiery Field), as well as others, are considered diverse urban patterns. “There are more than 100 patterns, and each has a distinctive architectural shape. All of the graves contain humans laid to rest in a squatting or ‘fetus’ position. We were able to identify more than a million graves with the help of Google and through a specialized scientific team.”

Regarding the timing of this era, Dr. Al-Yahya said: “These graves were made when the Arabian Peninsula was very fertile and looked like the savannah forests. They symbolize constructions made by people who lived in prosperity, did not live in a barren desert preventing them from building a burial with complex and precise engineering methods.”

He noted that the huge graves pointed towards the sky and became an important symbol for the Mesopotamian and Nile civilizations, stressing that they are the civilization of peoples who have an ancient visual and celestial dimension.

He explained that, according to the researches of the German Max Planck Institute, the last decades of the savannah era in the Arabian Peninsula dated back 6,500 years ago. When the Arabian Peninsula became a desert, its people moved to lands with rivers and transmitted their culture as well, including cuneiform, which can be found on most of the graves.

Al-Yahya said that a large part of these ancient graves were exposed to excavation in ancient times, unlike the Nile graves, which were famous for hiding the tombs of kings underground so that they would not be seen.

Cuneiform graves were visible and built above the mountains where furniture and weapons were buried with the deceased along with some of their belongings.

He stressed that what the RCU had achieved in collaboration with the UWA proved that the graves are some of the oldest types of architecture in the world — older than the pyramids dating back over 8,000 years.

Al-Yahya estimated that some of these graves may date back to the Middle Stone Age, and that they may find graves dating back further still.

 

Topics: Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU)

Saudi Arabia's king receives letter from Algerian president

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a written message from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The letter dealt with “the strong and solid relations that bind the two countries and peoples, and ways to support and enhance them in various fields and at all levels.”
The message was received by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting with his Algerian counterpart Ramdane Lamamra in the capital, Riyadh.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Algeria King Salman Abdelmadjid Tebboune Prince Faisal bin Farhan Ramdane Lamamra

Immersive course teaches students Arabic with a Saudi flavor

  • The Arabius program is currently teaching Saudi-dialect Arabic courses to students from around the world
RIYADH: Learning Arabic can be quite tricky, with many dialects to learn, but a new immersive language program in Riyadh seems to offer a solution.

The Arabius program is currently teaching Saudi-dialect Arabic courses to students from the US, UK, Austria, Norway, Denmark, Dominican Republic, India, Switzerland, and France.

It offers immersive courses online and in person and facilitates cultural experiences to help people to learn Arabic, engage with the culture and enjoy Saudi Arabia.

Joel Huffman, one of the founders of Arabius, told Arab News that their approach is specifically designed and is called the ICE methodology. “It’s immersive and customized and experiential,” said Huffman.

He said that from a native English speaker’s perspective, Arabic is one of the four most complex languages, along with Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. So he and his partners wanted something that was effective.

“From day one it’s full immersion in Saudi-dialect Arabic, you are with a native speaker, and there’s no English at all. No other languages. It’s full Arabic,” he said. Learning in small groups or one-on-one lessons is also part of the learning methodology.

Dr. Ulrike Lamle, an Arabius student and the wife of the German Ambassador to the Kingdom, said the ICE methodology had been very effective. “For a newcomer, Arabius is the perfect place to start your Arabian adventure. The team is very nice and welcomes you to the Arabius family.”

Benjamin Clark, from the US, knew that if he wanted to learn Arabic he would need to do it with a person.

“I started with a private tutor when I first arrived in Saudi. We got to a point where it was clear that it would help me a lot to speak in person and practice my pronunciation and things like that. So when I found Arabius it was a perfect solution. Learning the language helps a lot with improving the day-to-day quality of life. Any time I want to speak personally with somebody who doesn’t speak my language,” he said.

Narendra Pingale, from India, said that he and his wife have had a previous experience learning Arabic. “It was more focused on the written language, but here it is an immersive experience,” he said.

Narenda’s wife Palavi Kele, who is also taking lessons, said that the fact they have been learning more of spoken Saudi dialect has been beneficial for them as they could practice it in their daily lives in Riyadh.

Abel Sutherland, from the US, said he studied with three different teachers but none of them was quite working. “I had a friend who introduced me to Arabius, and from the first lesson, it was very much like a good fit. It was very quick to pick up. The curriculum is well-developed, well-designed. The plan works quite well to actually engage, and I can take the words that I’ve learned and start using them as building blocks to just engage with the people around me.” He said.

Kamille McKinney, from the US, said that she tried apps and online tools in her country, and she was not picking up much of anything. “Being at the course, just having a committed time and knowing I’m going to be here every day, does really push me to learn more.”

Alaa Al-Husseini, one of the Arabius instructors, told Arab News that Saudi culture is rich in humanity, creativity, originality, and beauty. “My interest in different cultures around the world made me a girl fascinated by the beauty of Saudi culture; it also helped me see it from a completely different perspective,” she said.

She said she always wished she could present Saudi culture, customs and beautiful differences to the world. “Today, I am very pleased that I practice this passion and present a small part of it every day through my work as a cultural guide. I am even more pleased that I am helping so many people from all over the world to adapt and live more comfortably in the life they choose to live among us.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia language Arabic

Who’s Who: Mashour Ibrahim Alfadul, Saudi entrepreneur

Mashour Alfadul is an accomplished Saudi entrepreneur with more than 12 years’ experience in finance and economics, energy and real estate, with a current focus on higher education.
Alfadul is the founder of the education consultancy firm Interstu, which falls in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 for expanding educational opportunities for Saudi students.
Established in the UK in 2009, Interstu supports Saudi and international students by providing educational expertise to help them to secure positions in top universities in the UK, US and Canada.
Interstu also provides services before and after acceptance into university, such as visa applications, securing accommodation, career guidance, document translation and health and service insurance.
According to Alfadul, Interstu helps students develop the skills required to fulfill their educational aspirations.
Alfadul graduated from the House of Knowledge International School, in Jeddah, and holds a bachelor’s in economics and finance and a master’s in banking and finance with distinction, both from Queen Mary University of London. Since Interstu took off, Alfadul has founded several other companies to support his business.
In 2016, Alfadul set up Mirador Estate, a London-based property and real estate company with expertise in property acquisition, sales and lettings, holiday and serviced apartments, property management and co-investment.
In 2017, he founded Grand River Group, which provides services to renewable energy and infrastructure projects, in line with the company’s strict ethics and moral code of conduct.
Notable projects include partnering with a leading German company to provide small-scale solar PV systems in Saudi Arabia — a primary target of Vision 2030 to achieve the use of diverse renewable energy in the Kingdom.
In 2019, he founded Medicare, which offers bespoke healthcare packages for international students studying in the UK, partnering with renowned providers including the London Clinic — one of England’s biggest and most well-known private hospitals — and ISO Kinetic London (FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence).

Topics: Who's Who

