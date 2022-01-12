‘Planet won’t be sacrificed in pursuit of minerals’: head of the International Council on Mining and Metals

People’s lives will not be sacrificed in the pursuit of mineral excavation, the head of the International Council on Mining and Metals has vowed.

Speaking at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday, Rohitesh Dhawan vowed that his industry would act in a socially and environmentally responsible manner as it expanded activities.

“Minerals are critical but we will not sacrifice the lives of people and the prosperity of the planet in pursuing them,” he said.

He went on to talk up the Council’s record on Environmental, Social, and Governance issues, saying that the organisation has made a “commitment…not to mine in World Heritage Sites.”

The Future Minerals Forum is a special event bringing together ministers, organisations and mining leaders from more than 30 countries.

Hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, is aimed at highlighting the role of mining in Saudi Vision 2030, after the government identified it as the third pillar of the Kingdom’s economy.