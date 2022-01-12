You are here

  • Home
  • Indian miner Vedanta Resources to explore Saudi Arabia’s Zinc wealth 

Indian miner Vedanta Resources to explore Saudi Arabia’s Zinc wealth 

Short Url

https://arab.news/rwpqu

Updated 10 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

Indian miner Vedanta Resources to explore Saudi Arabia’s Zinc wealth 

Indian miner Vedanta Resources to explore Saudi Arabia’s Zinc wealth 
Updated 10 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has a good deposit of Zinc, Vedanta Resources’ Anil Agarwal said, adding they are looking to invest in exploring this opportunity.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, the Indian mogul said there will be a “huge demand for Zinc” globally, and only 20 percent of available steel is galvanized with Zinc.

“We believe that at least 60 percent of steel be galvanized,” Agarwal, who serves as chairman of one of the biggest Zinc miners in the world, said, in order to realize energy transition goals.

Zinc is used in galvanizing steel to make it corrosion-resistant, while regular steel can rust when exposed to moisture over time. 

Topics: Vendata Resources Saudi Arabia Zinc FMF2022 business

Related

‘Planet won’t be sacrificed in pursuit of minerals’: head of the International Council on Mining and Metals
Business & Economy
‘Planet won’t be sacrificed in pursuit of minerals’: head of the International Council on Mining and Metals
Saudi Arabia minister hails ‘great opportunity’ to bring minerals to the world at FMF
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia minister hails ‘great opportunity’ to bring minerals to the world at FMF

Top copper producer ERG ready to invest in Saudi Arabia ‘immediately’

Top copper producer ERG ready to invest in Saudi Arabia ‘immediately’
Updated 6 min 11 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

Top copper producer ERG ready to invest in Saudi Arabia ‘immediately’

Top copper producer ERG ready to invest in Saudi Arabia ‘immediately’
Updated 6 min 11 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

Luxembourg-based Eurasia Resources Group is ready to invest in Saudi Arabia “immediately,” its chairman Alexander Mashkevitch said, adding “it just depends on procedures.”

He said they working with the government to proceed with the investment. Also know as ERG, the Luxembourg company is one of the world’s biggest mining companies with over 69,000 employees globally. 

The Kingdom has a big chance of becoming a real mining hub, Mashkevitch said, hailing its “unique composition’ and its stability compared to other potential mining sites. 

“Saudi Arabia has very well educated people, good infrastructure, and very strategic locations,” he said, adding these are key to be successful in the future minerals business.

Topics: FMF2022 business

Related

‘Saudi mining growth will strengthen US ties’ leading banker tells Future Minerals Forum 
Business & Economy
‘Saudi mining growth will strengthen US ties’ leading banker tells Future Minerals Forum 
Red Sea mining is needed to quench world’s thirst for metals: Mining company chief 
Business & Economy
Red Sea mining is needed to quench world’s thirst for metals: Mining company chief 

Crypto companies bet new mayor will make New York digital asset hub

Crypto companies bet new mayor will make New York digital asset hub
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 38 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Crypto companies bet new mayor will make New York digital asset hub

Crypto companies bet new mayor will make New York digital asset hub
  • New York will have to compete with other crypto-friendly states and cities
Updated 38 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

With US cities such as Miami and Austin trying to court digital asset companies, John Wu was unsure whether to make New York City the permanent home of his cryptocurrency and blockchain start-up Ava Labs — until Eric Adams was elected mayor in November.


Wu said the election of Adams, a bitcoin-enthusiast who has pledged to turn the Big Apple into a crypto hub, played “a big part” in his decision to set-up a permanent office in New York City in November.


“Knowing that we have an administration that’s friendly, especially in the New York City area, is going to be very helpful,” said Wu, president of the company.


Adams was sworn in this month and has a lot of work to do make New York as welcoming as other would-be crypto hubs.

New York state has stiff regulations for crypto companies, including a costly licensing requirement, and the state attorney general is cracking down on some companies in the sector.


Still, Wu and other cryptocurrency executives said the mayor’s friendly stance could draw digital asset start-ups keen to assert their legitimacy alongside traditional Wall Street companies and to tap the financial hub’s deep talent pool and investor base.


Chainalysis, a cryptocurrency data platform, also doubled down on New York City in 2021, signing a lease in August for a Manhattan office space that will accommodate up to 200 staff.


“The new mayor’s support for the industry strengthens my conviction that New York is the best place for Chainalysis’s headquarters,” Michael Gronager, chief executive and co-founder of Chainalysis, told Reuters in a statement.

“We plan to tap into the city’s deep talent pool for our next phase of growth,” he added.


With the digital asset industry growing fast and the value of cryptocurrencies surging — surpassing $3 trillion https://www.reuters.com/technology/bitcoin-hits-new-record-crypto-market-cap-exceeds-3-tln-2021-11-08 in November — many jurisdictions want a slice of the action.


During his campaign, Adams expressed interest in developing a digital wallet for city employees and recipients of public benefits. Following his election, he pledged to take his first three paychecks in bitcoin and suggested that New York schools teach courses on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.


“NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry...Just wait!” he tweeted in November. 


Adams has yet to propose specific policies that would give crypto companies an incentive to set-up in New York, unlike other cities like Miami and Austin whose marketing has highlighted their low energy costs and competitive tax rates.


The mayor’s office did not respond to a request for comment, but Adams has said he hopes his crypto-friendly stance will attract more tech talent to the city, and many executives believe it will.


“I think it’s a very effective signaling tool to ... say, ‘Okay, we recognize that this industry can benefit everyone,’” said Zach Dexter, chief executive of FTX US Derivatives, a crypto derivatives exchange based in Miami.

REGULATORY ROADBLOCK?


It remains unclear whether Adams can work from City Hall to reshape state regulations the virtual currency industry has decried as overly stringent and expensive.


“He can be a cheerleader,” said Stephen Gannon, an attorney at Murphy & McGonigle. “But mostly the regulatory environment is driven by the state.”


New York Attorney General Letitia James has shut down crypto lending platforms, saying they must register with her office just like other lending platforms operating in the state or offering products to New Yorkers.


New York also requires most digital currency-related companies to obtain a “BitLicense” and comply with know-your-customer, anti-money laundering, and capital requirements. The New York Department of Financial Services, which did not respond to a request for comment, has granted only 20 licenses.


“Adams’ comments do provide more confidence for us,” said Haohan Xu, CEO of New York-based digital asset trading network Apifiny. “However, for all crypto companies located or are looking to be in NYC, the focus is still on the BitLicense.”


While the BitLicense is a hurdle for some, Adams could offset costs through other incentives, such as commercial tax breaks.


Matt Homer, the former head of innovation at NYDFS, said Adams could have some sway over state crypto rules, especially since Governor Kathy Hochul has pledged to work with him on business issues.


“I think he could potentially... have an influence on regulation,” said Homer, currently an executive in residence at venture capital firm Nyca Partners.


Hochul’s office did not respond to a request for comment.


New York will have to compete with other crypto-friendly states and cities.

Colorado, for instance, passed a law in 2019 exempting digital currencies from certain securities rules. Wyoming has created a special purpose charter for crypto companies.


Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, with whom Adams has already established a friendly rivalry on Twitter, is also courting crypto companies, touting lower taxes and living costs.


Crypto executives say there is room for more than one city to emerge as crypto destinations given the sector’s booming growth. Dexter pointed out that New York has already managed to draw tech talent from Silicon Valley, which could also help give Adams an edge.


“There’s this opportunity to have a few crypto capitals,” said Dexter. “I think he is going to have some success.” 

Topics: economy crypto currencies CRYPTO

Related

Goldman Sachs says Bitcoin will rival gold as store of value: Crypto Moves
Business & Economy
Goldman Sachs says Bitcoin will rival gold as store of value: Crypto Moves

‘Saudi mining growth will strengthen US ties’ leading banker tells Future Minerals Forum 

‘Saudi mining growth will strengthen US ties’ leading banker tells Future Minerals Forum 
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

‘Saudi mining growth will strengthen US ties’ leading banker tells Future Minerals Forum 

‘Saudi mining growth will strengthen US ties’ leading banker tells Future Minerals Forum 
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

The US will benefit from Saudi Arabia developing its sensitive minerals sector as it will reduce reliance on exports from China, a leading investment banker has told a mining conference in Riyadh.

Eric Cantor, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Moelis & Company, told delegates at the Future Minerals Forum on Wednesday the US suffered a “wake-up call” ten years ago when policy makers in Washington saw Beijing begin to “limit the export of critical minerals.”

After praising the “political commitment and the political will” of the Saudi government to diversify its economy away from oil, Cantor said: “With regard to the US-Saudi impact, US-Saudi relations are of great importance, and I believe that the security of Saudi Arabia is related to the security of America, and vice versa.

“I believe that strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position in sensitive minerals and minerals will only be beneficial for America to establish and exist in the global market for vital sensitive minerals that are diversified, sustainable and safe.”

The Future Minerals Forum is a special event bringing together ministers, organisations and mining leaders from more than 30 countries.

Hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, is aimed at highlighting the role of mining in Saudi Vision 2030, after the government identified it as the third pillar of the Kingdom’s economy.

Topics: FMS2022

Related

Red Sea mining is needed to quench world’s thirst for metals: Mining company chief 
Business & Economy
Red Sea mining is needed to quench world’s thirst for metals: Mining company chief 
Live LIVE: Future Minerals Forum, Day 2
Business & Economy
LIVE: Future Minerals Forum, Day 2

Saudi Arabia’s main index hits highest close in over a decade: Closing bell

Saudi Arabia’s main index hits highest close in over a decade: Closing bell
Updated 28 min 52 sec ago
Salma Wael

Saudi Arabia’s main index hits highest close in over a decade: Closing bell

Saudi Arabia’s main index hits highest close in over a decade: Closing bell
Updated 28 min 52 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index TASI ended today’s session at its highest close in over a decade of 11,957 points as investor sentiment was boosted despite global omicron woes.

TASI’s latest gains amounted to 1 percent, which was driven by a wave of hikes for the Kingdom’s major stocks.

The parallel Nomu market also closed higher, up 0.3 percent to 26,229 points, after shares of the recently listed food delivery platform Jahez International Co. hit a record high of SR1,015 ($270).

Saudi Arabia’s largest company by market value, oil giant Saudi Aramco was up 1 percent amid trading of over 8 million shares.

Al Rajhi Bank closed at SR151, having surged almost 0.5 percent, further to a 3-percent hike in the prior session.

Next, major telecom operator Saudi Telecom Co., known as stc, added 0.4 percent to SR112.

Shares of the Saudi National Bank, or SNB, were up 1.3 percent to a record SR71.9 after it launched the sale of 5-year dollar-denominated bonds, namely Sukuk, at a par value of $200,000.

Knowledge Economic City led the gainers as it rose by 8 percent, whereas Amana Cooperative Insurance was the highest faller, down 2.5 percent.

The Saudi stock exchange is to delist shares of AlAhli Takaful Co., or ATC, after its merger with Arabian Shield Insurance was executed.

In energy trading, Brent crude neared $84 per barrel and US WTI crude oil reached $81.5 per barrel as of 3:53 Saudi time.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Saudi stock market Tadawul TASI NOMU

Related

Saudi Arabia minister hails ‘great opportunity’ to bring minerals to the world at FMF
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia minister hails ‘great opportunity’ to bring minerals to the world at FMF

APICORP, Islamic Development Bank partner in $1bn infrastructure financing initiative

APICORP, Islamic Development Bank partner in $1bn infrastructure financing initiative
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

APICORP, Islamic Development Bank partner in $1bn infrastructure financing initiative

APICORP, Islamic Development Bank partner in $1bn infrastructure financing initiative
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation, or APICORP, has partnered with the Islamic Development Bank to establish a $1 billion (SR3.75 billion) private sector-focused infrastructure fund.

The fund, called the Infra Initiative, will be used to finance facilities to strategic utility projects with limited access to international financing.

Under the plan, money will be allocated to electricity generation and transmission projects which utilize renewable energy and water and waste management facilities.

By encouraging public-private partnerships, the two firms aim to address low private sector participation in funding energy projects to bridge the $200 billion investment gap in similar projects among the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member countries.

The Infra Initiative is planned to launch for an initial period of three years, including all OIC countries. 

Meanwhile, APICORP said its 2021-2025 MENA Energy Investment Outlook expects the share of private investments in regional energy projects to reach 27 percent by 2025, up from 8.5 percent in its 2020-2024 outlook.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia energy Investment green agenda Vision 2030

Related

Business & Economy
Dubai opens consultancy tender for $27bn green fund

Latest updates

Top copper producer ERG ready to invest in Saudi Arabia ‘immediately’
Top copper producer ERG ready to invest in Saudi Arabia ‘immediately’
Austria’s daily COVID-19 cases hit record in omicron surge
Austria’s daily COVID-19 cases hit record in omicron surge
Coalition says over 200 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Al-Bayda
Coalition says over 200 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Al-Bayda
Riyadh Season Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and combined team of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr stars postponed
Riyadh Season Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and combined team of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr stars postponed
Crypto companies bet new mayor will make New York digital asset hub
Crypto companies bet new mayor will make New York digital asset hub

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.