World needs more copper if it wants to move away from fossil fuels, says mining chief
Robert Friedland, co-chairman of the Canada-based Ivanhoe Mines (Screenshot)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Copper excavation needs to dramatically increase if the world wants to switch to electric cars, according to one of the world’s leading mining figures.

Robert Friedland, co-chairman of the Canada-based Ivanhoe Mines, has warned that the drive to replace high-emission vehicles across the globe could be stalled by a lack of access to key metals.

Speaking at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Thursday, the billionaire financier said that industry-leading electric vehicle maker Tesla “expects a global battery mineral shortage, and we haven’t started electrifying cars yet.”

He predicted that “copper demand for electric cars will rise 10 times by 2030,” as: “The larger the object you want to electrify, the more you need copper.”

Friedland went on to claim that despite global efforts to cut harmful emissions, the world will still rely on hydrocarbon — generated by burning fossil fuels — “for a long time.”

“Even an electric car is 25 percent hydrocarbon by weight because of the plastics involved to make it lighter,” he said, adding: “When it becomes fashionable for the institution investors not to invest in hydrocarbon, you will have higher hydrocarbon prices, thus the role of Saudi Arabia in energy transformation will become even more critical and central.”

Friedland went on to say that “it is highly strategic for Saudi Arabia to lead the reinvention of mining because we don't mine in order to make money, we mine as a means to an end.”

Referring to the ‘Saudi Shield’ — a geological area around the Red Sea — Friedland said his company has “a non-invasive technology that generates a huge amount of electrical energy, the output of 2 km power plant.”

“If there is water down there, if there is copper, gold or nickel or even oil, we will see it,” he added.

Saudi wealth fund to invest $10bn in global stocks amid asset expansion efforts

Saudi wealth fund to invest $10bn in global stocks amid asset expansion efforts
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi wealth fund to invest $10bn in global stocks amid asset expansion efforts

Saudi wealth fund to invest $10bn in global stocks amid asset expansion efforts
  • The fund's aim is for 80 percent of its investments are to be utilized locally while the remaining 20 percent is to be spent internationally
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund is to invest $10 billion (SAR37.5 billion) in e-commerce and renewables global stocks this year as it pushes ahead with its 2025 goal of a twofold increase in assets, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The investment is to come in addition to the Public Investment Fund’s direct investment in global businesses as well as domestic deals.

The fund's aim is for 80 percent of its investments to be utilized locally while the remaining 20 percent is to be spent internationally.

“To grow and diversify PIF’s international portfolio investments broadly, across geographies, asset classes and sectors, and away from the domestic economy and oil and gas industries,” Bloomberg reported, citing a document that delineated the fund’s plan up to 2025.

Upon securing $40 billion from the Kingdom’s reserves in 2020 as a result of pandemic repercussions, the Saudi wealth fund had an accumulated $500 billion worth of assets which it used to acquire stakes in large corporations.

It plans to double its assets to reach $1.1trillion by 2025.

Chaired by Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, the Public Investment Fund’s public holdings are currently valued at an estimated $200 billion.

Updated 25 min 29 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi inflation edges up in December on transportation cost

Saudi inflation edges up in December on transportation cost
Updated 25 min 29 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH: Saudi annual inflation rate hit 1.2 percent in December, slightly up from the previous month’s 1.1 percent, according to data released from Gastat.

Transport prices were 7.2 percent higher from a year ago, which was due to the increase in gasoline costs. A 6.3 percent spike in vegetable prices also caused the food and beverages group to cost 1.1 percent more in December from a year earlier.

In addition, yearly inflation in communication services reached 1.4 percent due to a rise in telephone and telefax prices. Education costs were another driver of the jump in consumer prices, going up by 4.8 percent.

On the other hand, clothing and footwear prices dropped by 1.6 percent. The costs of the group of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels declined by the same percentage in December as well.

In monthly terms, consumer prices in the Kingdom tapered off by 0.1 percent in December as food and beverages prices were 0.7 percent lower during the month.

Saudi dairy giant Almarai seals $26m deal for Bakemart in UAE, Bahrain

Saudi dairy giant Almarai seals $26m deal for Bakemart in UAE, Bahrain
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 51 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi dairy giant Almarai seals $26m deal for Bakemart in UAE, Bahrain

Saudi dairy giant Almarai seals $26m deal for Bakemart in UAE, Bahrain
Updated 51 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based dairy giant Almarai Co. has completed the full acquisition of Bakemart’s operations in the UAE and Bahrain in a deal worth SR95.4 million ($25.5 million).

The deal, signed last March, was fully financed from Almarai’s operating cash flow, it said in a bourse filing.

The acquisition aims to expand the homegrown company’s bakery production line and boost its contribution to the Kingdom’s food security in line with Vision 2030. 

Founded in 2003, Bakemart makes bread and pastries for the regional food and retail sector.

Saudi Arabia’s TASI subdued after 4-day winning streak: Opening bell

Saudi Arabia’s TASI subdued after 4-day winning streak: Opening bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 59 min 53 sec ago
Salma Wael

Saudi Arabia's TASI subdued after 4-day winning streak: Opening bell

Saudi Arabia’s TASI subdued after 4-day winning streak: Opening bell
Updated 59 min 53 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, opened flat on Thursday after a strong four-day performance despite record COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom.

TASI at 10:20 a.m. Saudi time stood at 11,959 points and the parallel market Nomu opened 0.2 percent lower at 26,183.

Early morning gains were driven by the Kingdom’s utility provider ACWA Power which was up 4 percent amid trading of almost 600,000 shares. 

However, they were capped by falls in some major players including Al Rajhi Bank, down 0.13 percent.

ACWA Power announced the start of operations at the largest independent water desalination plant, Rabigh Three Co. IWP.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco opened flat. Aramco is to acquire a 30-percent stake in Poland’s largest refiner PKN Orlen, it announced on Wednesday.

The Gulf’s largest miner, Saudi Arabian Mining Co. or Ma’aden added 0.8 percent to SR88.9 ($23.7) as it plans for carbon neutrality by 2050, the firm’s chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan said at a mining conference on Wednesday.

Saudi Public Transportation Co., or SAPTCO, rose over 4 percent after it was awarded a 5-year public transport project with the Eastern Province Municipality.

In energy trading, Brent crude settled at $84.3 per barrel, and US WTI crude oil reached $82.2 per barrel as of 10:34 a.m. Saudi time.

 

PIF-backed Lucid still in talks over Saudi electric vehicle factory site

PIF-backed Lucid still in talks over Saudi electric vehicle factory site
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

PIF-backed Lucid still in talks over Saudi electric vehicle factory site

PIF-backed Lucid still in talks over Saudi electric vehicle factory site
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

The Saudi-backed electric car maker Lucid is still in discussions with the Kingdom’s government over where to build a factory in the country.

The company’s chairman Andrew Liveris said that with the first of his firm’s cars being handed over to customers in the US, he was now focusing on the Middle East operation.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund poured $1 billion into the company in April 2019 - giving it a 67 per cent stake in the firm.

In September 2021, it was reported that production in the Kingdom would begin by 2024, but that timeline has been extended to up to 2026.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Liveris said: “Now that we are successfully producing and selling cars in the U.S., our attention is turning to this factory here.”

He added that among the details to be ironed out include how much of the project will be owned by Lucid and how much by its partners.

Bloomberg reported that Jeddah and NEOM are two sites under consideration for the factory.

 

