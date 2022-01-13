You are here

Customers and investors are driving low-carbon footprint demand, says SABIC executive 

Customers and investors are driving low-carbon footprint demand, says SABIC executive 
Fahad Al Sherehy, vice president of energy efficiency and carbon management at SABIC (Screenshot)
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

Customer demand for low-carbon products is one of the key challenges facing the chemical industry, according to a top executive at Saudi Basic Industries Corporation.

Fahad Al Sherehy, vice president of energy efficiency and carbon management at SABIC, included the shift in attitudes from consumers among a list of issues his firm has to tackle.

Al Sherehy made the comments during a discussion at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Thursday.

“Our industry, with minerals not an exception. is facing five key challenges.

“One is related to the government and the regional compliance requirements.

“Second, our customer expectation and demand for low carbon footprint products.

“Third, the investors and financial institutions that are demanding the same.

“(Fourth) transparency and reporting required by key stakeholders.

“Finally, disruptive innovation.”

Al Sherehy’s comments were made during a debate focused on how mining could be reinvented in light of a drive towards a circular economy in the region. 

This means that every form of debris is the raw material for a fresh product or energy source — a key part of Saudi Arabia’s sustainability drive. 

Reflecting on this, Al Sherehy said: “In SABIC, we see the circular carbon economy, which Saudi Arabia during the G20 last year got approval for as a framework to address climate change, as a real enabler to achieve our carbon neutrality strategy.”

“It takes into consideration different options around the four Rs: reuse, reduce, recycle, remove.”

The Future Minerals Forum is a special event bringing together ministers, organisations and mining leaders from more than 30 countries.

Hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, is aimed at highlighting the role of mining in Saudi Vision 2030, after the government identified it as the third pillar of the Kingdom’s economy.

Updated 25 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Foundation stone laid for wind power project implemented by ACWA Power worth SR1.1 billion

Foundation stone laid for wind power project implemented by ACWA Power worth SR1.1 billion
  • The plant will have a capacity of 240 megawatts (MW) and has an investment value of SR1.125 billion
  • The project is the first and largest of its kind with foreign investment in the energy sector in Azerbaijan to date
Updated 25 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Azerbaijan’s ministry of energy and Saudi company ACWA Power celebrated the laying of the foundation stone for a wind power plant project in the country on Thursday.

The plant will have a capacity of 240 megawatts (MW) and has an investment value of SR1.125 billion ($300 million).

The laying of the foundation stone came after agreements were signed to purchase power, invest in it and transfer it according to an independent power producing project model.

The Kingdom's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony celebrating the project, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The project is the first and largest of its kind with foreign investment in the energy sector in Azerbaijan to date, and will contribute to achieving the country’s goals of generating 30 percent of energy from renewable energy sources.

By the fourth quarter of 2023, the project will provide about 3.7 percent of the total capacity of the electric power network in Azerbaijan by feeding 300,000 housing units with electric power and reducing 400,000 tons of carbon emissions annually.

Prince Abdulaziz stressed that the project reflects the partnership between the Kingdom and Azerbaijan in various fields, foremost of which is the energy sector.

He said that in addition to the two countries sharing diplomatic ties and economic relations, cooperation between them has been enhanced in recent years by Azerbaijan joining the OPEC+ agreement group.

The minister said that this confirms the depth of the relationship and understanding between the two countries, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic during which Azerbaijan stood side by side with other participants in the agreement, playing an important role in enhancing the stability and balance of global oil markets during the crisis.

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said: “We are pleased to attract private companies from outside Azerbaijan to invest in our country, given the many benefits that these investments provide by benefiting from global expertise, applying international best practices, and supporting efforts to develop local human capital.”

“The participation of local suppliers and contractors in the implementation of this project will contribute to upgrading national capabilities in the field of green projects and providing the local workforce with the expertise they need to enhance their global competitiveness,” he added.

Updated 13 January 2022
WAEL MAHDI

Saudi Arabia plans 2 more auctions for copper mines after Al-Khunayqiyah tender

Saudi Arabia plans 2 more auctions for copper mines after Al-Khunayqiyah tender
  • This will follow the licensing tender of the mineral-rich Al-Khunayqiyah site in southern Riyadh
Updated 13 January 2022
WAEL MAHDI

Two auctions for copper mining licences are set to take place by the end of this year, according to the Saudi Vice Minister for Mining Affairs.

“We have two other copper auctions coming up at the end of the year and then, hopefully, this will attract attention and work. We will do more in the same model or a different model of bringing licences to be auctioned,” Khalid Almudaifer told Arab News in an interview.

This will follow the licensing tender of the mineral-rich Al-Khunayqiyah site in southern Riyadh, which he hopes will satisfy Saudi needs of zinc and even export some of it abroad.

Talking about the Kingdom’s mining sector, Almudaifer said: “It’s all there, so we’re starting from a blank canvas, yes, but we’re starting from a strong pavement that has been built over the last five years.”

The vice minister was optimistic, saying the infrastructure for the mining sector has been established, allowing the Kingdom to “leapfrog not in mining [only] but in sustainable mining” as well. He described the Saudi mining law as one of the best in the world.

When asked about Saudi Arabia’s mining potential, the vice minister said the $1.3 trillion estimate of untapped mineral wealth was just a start point, indicating the actual value of underground minerals could be far more than that.

“These are 2017-prices estimates and this is what is known at the time due to exploration from 1960 to 1997. It is not all that we have.”

In addition, the Kingdom wants to contribute more in the value chain, the vice minister said, using bauxite – which is the basis for aluminum — as an example.

The estimated value of bauxite was around $40 billion only, out of the $1.3 trillion appraisal. However, following an investment that was poured into the mineral’s value chain, the estimated value skyrocketed to $400 billion.

This was because they started selling aluminum sheets – instead of bauxite – which are in demand for electric vehicles manufacturing.

The former CEO of Ma’aden also said the Arabian Shield – situated in the western side of Saudi Arabia – is on par with the Canadian Shield and the Australian Shield, adding that it offers multiple mining opportunities in many minerals, including gold, zinc, copper and lead.

Almudaifer also said that Saudi Arabia furnishes investors with security of tenure, predictability and accountability.

Mining industry can earn the thanks of the world, says Saudi minister

Mining industry can earn the thanks of the world, says Saudi minister
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

Mining industry can earn the thanks of the world, says Saudi minister

Mining industry can earn the thanks of the world, says Saudi minister
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

The world will owe the mining industry a debt of thanks if it succeeds in helping to deliver global climate change goals, a leading Saudi minister has claimed.

Speaking at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Thursday, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, the Kingdom’s vice-minister for mining affairs, called on young men and women to work in the sector to help develop the technologies needed to tackle environmental issues.

He said the whole of Saudi Arabia had better opportunities than it did even 10 years ago, but people needed to seize them.

Al-Mudaifer said that the region has “the potential to provide the critical minerals the world needs.”

Reflecting on the perception that the mining industry was not a solution to tackling climate change, Al-Mudaifer said: “That’s very important that we in the industry have to work (at) because mining, we all know it’s important and minerals are very important but the perception still needs a major change.

“I hope by 2032 we will be walking around the world and people will be thanking us as an industry, as miners, for making life a better life for them.”

The Future Minerals Forum is a special event bringing together ministers, organisations and mining leaders from more than 30 countries.

Hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, is aimed at highlighting the role of mining in Saudi Vision 2030, after the government identified it as the third pillar of the Kingdom’s economy.

Our carbon emissions are down almost 60%, says Saline Water Conversion Corporation boss

Our carbon emissions are down almost 60%, says Saline Water Conversion Corporation boss
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

Our carbon emissions are down almost 60%, says Saline Water Conversion Corporation boss

Our carbon emissions are down almost 60%, says Saline Water Conversion Corporation boss
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

The largest desalination company in the world is close to reducing its carbon emissions by 60 percent, according to its governor.

Abdullah Al Abdulkarim, head of the Saudi government-run Saline Water Conversion Corporation, told delegates at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh that his organization wanted to go further.

He issued a call for innovators across the world to come forward with ways to reduce the power needed to extract minerals from water.

The Saline Water Conversion Corporation runs 32 plants in 17 locations, and last April was recognized by the Guinness World Records for setting a global record in reducing energy consumption in water desalination to 2.271 kWh per cubic meter.

Speaking on Thursday, Al Abdulkarim set out the work the corporation had already done, saying: “With this mission we are focusing to reduce our carbon footprint, and they can congratulate our Vision2030 because we are just about to reduce 60 percent of our carbon emissions, by reducing 34 million tons a year from this emission.

“Yet we are in the near future we will see carbon neutrality from our industry, reducing the power consumption as one of our missions, and you know for sustainability, the key pillar for sustainability is innovation.”

Appealing to the best and brightest in the sector, he added: “We stand here looking for innovators worldwide to collaborate, looking for investors, looking for manufacturers, and we have all the doors open to collaborate getting the best to build a much more better world by reducing the power where we need to produce minerals and having again accessible, abundant and affordable source of minerals.”

Saudi main index rallies for fifth straight day on investor optimism, banks lead: Closing bell

Saudi main index rallies for fifth straight day on investor optimism, banks lead: Closing bell
Updated 13 January 2022
Salma Wael

Saudi main index rallies for fifth straight day on investor optimism, banks lead: Closing bell

Saudi main index rallies for fifth straight day on investor optimism, banks lead: Closing bell
Updated 13 January 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market wrapped up a positive trading session amid heightened investor sentiment, with the main index, TASI, trading above the 12,000 level for the first time in over 15 years.

At the closing bell, TASI extended four-day gains, up 1 percent to 12,079 points, while the parallel Nomu market edged up to 26,263 points.

This was driven by by major market players, banks in particular, and higher oil prices.

Among the risers were Aramco, the Saudi National Bank, or SNB, and Al Rajhi Bank.

Shares in Aramco were up 1 percent. The oil giant is to acquire a 30-percent stake in Poland’s largest refiner PKN Orlen, it announced on Wednesday.

SNB – the Kingdom’s largest lender – added 1.5 percent, after completing the offer of $750 million worth of Shariah-compliant bonds, namely Sukuk.

Other banks, Riyad Bank and Bank Albilad led the gains, jumping over 5 percent each. Shares in Alinma Bank also weighed TASI higher, up 1.7 percent.

The hike was buoyed further by a 4.5 percent jump in the share price of utility provider ACWA Power, which started operations at the largest independent water desalination plant, namely Rabigh Three Co. IWP.

Losses were trivial when compared to wins today. The highest faller, the Co. for Cooperative Insurance, better known as Tawuinya, was down 3 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude settled at $84.4 per barrel, and US WTI crude oil reached $82.1 per barrel as of 3:48 p.m. Saudi time.

 

