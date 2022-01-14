You are here

Inside Victorian England’s astonishing tribute to the Middle East

The Arab Hall, Leighton House Museum, RBKC. (Supplied)
Rawaa Talass

  • The Arab Hall in London’s Leighton House Museum has been an important cultural center since the late 19th century
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: The Arab Hall in London’s Leighton House Museum has been described by one of the English capital’s walking-tour guides as the city’s “most jaw-dropping room” The story of this sumptuous space begins with one of the Victorian era’s most-distinguished artists and travelers, Lord Frederic Leighton, who was only in his mid-thirties when he started building his red-brick house and studio in the Kensington neighborhood in 1864.

Leighton, raised and educated in continental Europe, was making a name for himself in the British art world at the time. He was an associate (and later president) of London’s Royal Academy of Arts; his work was purchased by royalty; and he sold his “Dante in Exile” picture for a then-handsome sum of more than £1,000 (equivalent to around $184,000 today, according to the CPI inflation calculator). It is believed that this boost to his finances pushed him to create what he famously called his “private palace of art.” 

The two-story house was designed by architect George Aitchison. For more than 30 years, until Leighton’s death in 1896, the sophisticated house was an evolving project, featuring a library, a dining room, a grand staircase, a blue ‘Narcissus Hall’ and an impressive studio drenched in natural light. The only ‘private’ part of the house was Leighton’s simple bedroom, accommodating a single bed. 




Golden dome and brass gasolier, Arab Hall, Leighton House. (Supplied)

“His house was not designed in a day or built in a year,” observed the journalist Harry How in 1892. “It has been the work of years; bit by bit it has become more beautiful; its owner has watched it grow up almost as a father does his boy.” 

Every room had a purpose, and each was furnished with mementos from his travels, patterned fabrics, and classical revival paintings. It’s a domestic setting that reveals the artist’s refined taste and worldly personality but there is also a showy element. 

“It’s in part an artistic expression, but it is also an ambitious thing for a young artist to make the statement that they are building this bespoke studio-house,” Leighton House Museum’s senior curator Daniel Robbins told Arab News. “It was a way of using your house as a means of projecting an idea of yourself in quite deliberate ways.”




Frederic Leighton, RBKC, Leighton House. (Supplied)

One room in particular has been crowned the star of Leighton’s house: the Arab Hall. “It was always commented on that the exterior of the house was relatively plain and didn’t give away the richness of the interiors, and that still is the case,” said Robbins. “People will come into the house and have no idea that the Arab Hall is there. So when they discover it, it never ceases to amaze them. If people know Leighton House, the one thing they’ll know it for is the Arab Hall.”

Construction on the Arab Hall commenced in 1877, inspired by ‘La Zisa’ (or ‘Al-Aziza’ in Arabic) — an ancient Arab-Norman palace in Palermo, Sicily. Both Leighton and Aitchison were drawn to its honeycombed wall niches, golden mosaics and fountains. Leighton’s Arab Hall turned into an intimate oasis, with walls of visually stunning tiles imported from Syria, Iran, and Turkey and a shimmering mosaic frieze depicting vines, deers, birds, flowers, ​mythical figures, over which looms a majestic golden dome. “That’s the thing that will stay with people the most — the intensity of that color,” Robbins said of the tiles’ signature peacock-blue and turquoise tones. 

Arabic calligraphy is an integral aspect of the tiles, featuring verses from the Qur’an. Although some of them have been swapped around, disrupting the flow. “His response to the material was absolutely an aesthetic one. There’s no evidence that he had any scholarly interest in it,” explained Robbins, who has been at the museum for nearly 20 years. 




Leighton’s Arab Hall, RBKC Leighton House Museum. (Supplied)

The Arab Hall was almost certainly unique in London at the time. It is a testament to Leighton’s great interest in the Middle East. His first trip to the region, in 1857, took him to Algiers. “This visit made a deep impression of me; I have loved ‘The East,’ as it is called, ever since,” he wrote of that visit. Over the following decades, Leighton sketched views of the Nile in Egypt and roamed the old quarter of Damascus. Coming full circle, Leighton returned to North Africa a year before his death in the hope that a warmer climate would help him recover from heart problems. 

“On all of these trips, he was gathering knowledge and experiences of different interiors and architecture that collectively led to the Arab Hall,” said Robbins. 

Traveling to the region became easier for well-off Victorians in the 19th century, but it remained largely unknown in several regards. “A lot of their perceptions fall into that kind of orientalist category of considering the region as untouched by time,” said Robbins. With the completion of the Arab Hall in 1881-2, Leighton’s House was the talk of the town’s cultural elite. Fellow painters and curious journalists were dazzled by it; Queen Victoria came to see it, as did George Eliot; and Edward Burne-Jones and James McNeill Whistler both dined there.




Leighton’s Arab Hall, RBKC Leighton House Museum. (Supplied)

“It’s probably no exaggeration to say that all the prominent figures in London society at that time would have been to the house,” said Robbins. 

But there were also those who felt that both the house and Leighton himself were more about style than substance. 

“People who didn’t like Leighton, of his contemporaries, said that there was something artificial about him, that he always seemed to be performing,” Robbins explained. “You never really felt that you got behind that performance to really get to know him.” 

The museum is currently undergoing refurbishment plans, set to be completed by the summer. Visitors can expect a new garden café, a shop, exhibition and learning areas, disabled access, and a mural by Vancouver-based artist Shahrzad Ghaffari, celebrating the theme of oneness. 

With its blend of East and West, the Arab Hall can be viewed with a different kind of interpretation in today’s world — encouraging, as it does, cultural inclusivity. In recent years, the museum has hosted a series of films by Syrian directors, and showcased Afghan craftsmanship. 

“We had a project with immigrant children who were brought to the house and it was fantastic to see their surprise to find something that was recognizable and felt familiar,” said Robbins. “There’s a sense of identifying with it and, I think, a sort of pride. In that context, it means something to them and is appreciated by so many people.”

Inside Danny McBride’s rioutous comedy ‘The Righteous Gemstones’

William Mullally

Inside Danny McBride’s rioutous comedy ‘The Righteous Gemstones’

  • McBride’s satire about a family of hypocritical televangelists just returned for season two
William Mullally

DUBAI: There’s no mistaking a Danny McBride creation. While he may be best known for his pure acting work in “This is the End,” “Alien: Covenant,” and many more, McBride has spent the last 12 years at HBO creating some of the best and most outrageous satire of the century, including “Eastbound and Down,” “Vice Principals,” and his latest and greatest hit, “The Righteous Gemstones,” the second season of which is currently showing on OSN.

McBride’s characters, whether he’s playing them or writing them, are often imbued with similar traits. They’re charming, venal, bombastic, over-grown children who are thriving in a world to match, with a deeply-felt id-driven humanity guiding their every action that makes them impossible to hate. With “The Righteous Gemstones,” McBride has crafted his most over-the-top family to date, a group of superstar televangelists who have grifted millions by packaging and selling virtues that they themselves lack entirely.

That kind of creative environment has attracted top-tier acting talent to the show, including John Goodman, who plays the family’s patriarch, and season 2 newcomer Eric André. (Supplied)

“It’s wild to see this spectacle. There’s this mix of showmanship and celebrity, paired with this ancient faith, and there’s so much going on in this world that I still can't get my head around it,” McBride tells Arab News. “I was attracted to the idea of a pastor seeing themselves as a celebrity. A lot of the characters that I've worked on before had this inflated sense of themselves; pastors who see themselves as rock stars (are) the epitome of that specific sort of flawed ego.”

“These are people that we see in the news, but they don’t they don't seem real. I think it's fascinating to flesh these people out in a story (and) see them as humans,” says Cassidy Freeman, who plays Amber, the wife of McBride’s character Jesse Gemstone.

McBride has also increasingly been stretching himself creatively and stepping behind the camera. He wrote the new “Halloween” trilogy alongside his longtime friend and collaborator David Gordon Green, swapping comedy for outright horror, and directed multiple episodes of “The Righteous Gemstones.”

McBride’s characters, whether he’s playing them or writing them, are often imbued with similar traits. (Supplied)

“I think because he gets a lot of credit as kind of a national treasure, he doesn't get credit for what an incredibly good writer and filmmaker he is,” says Tim Baltz, who plays BJ in the show. “As a director, he's so efficient. It’s really shocking. He’s so respectful of each of us, and gives us agency, because he and the producers trust their casting, which allows you to go deep inside of yourself and come up with new wrinkles for the character. You’re never afraid that you’re going to guess wrong. It’s very improv friendly.”

For Edi Patterson, who plays one of the Gemstone siblings and writes on the show, McBride is the life-blood of the series.

“Danny has got such a fast and clever mind. I don't know if just being a fan of his shows (lets) you understand how incredibly smart you have to be to make something as complicated as the Gemstones world,” she says. “And he’s such an interesting collaborator. It’s a very ‘Yes, and’ kind of vibe, where his ideas almost always spark funny ideas from me, and then we will build back and forth. He’s so much fun.”

That kind of creative environment has attracted top-tier acting talent to the show, including John Goodman, who plays the family’s patriarch, and season 2 newcomer Eric André.

‘The Righteous Gemstones’ is by Danny McBride. (Supplied)

“I learn something new every time I watch an episode. This show is the best of both worlds, having this 10-part dense story structure like ‘Game of Thrones,’ but with a dysfunctional family at its heart that everyone can relate to, while remining heightened, super-specific and nuanced inside the world of people who make millions through donations based on summoning people’s spirit and attention for pure profit,” says André.

Some tenured actors even had to fight to be a part of it. After falling in love with the first season, Academy Award-nominee Eric Roberts pushed hard to land an audition for the second, he was so desperate to work with McBride.

“I really went after this part. My wife and I did an at-home audition and we sent it in and just got lucky,” says the 65-year-old Golden Globe winner. “Danny McBride is a genius. These scripts are fantastic. Every character is completely different from all the other characters. There are no repeats. It’s such a cool show to be a part of, because it's the real deal.

“I've worked with so many groups in my life, but I've never had a group in front of and behind the camera that was so perfect in my career. Everybody is aces,” he continues. “Standing in a boxing ring holding a gold-plated gun across from John Goodman was just icing on the cake for me.”

Highlights from Cairo’s Gypsum Gallery’s group exhibition ‘The Cheating Hand of Randomness’

Arab News

Highlights from Cairo’s Gypsum Gallery’s group exhibition ‘The Cheating Hand of Randomness’

  • Read on for some highlights from the group exhibition ‘The Cheating Hand of Randomness,’ which runs until January 31 at Cairo’s Gypsum Gallery
Arab News

‘Tuscany/Oxfordshire’

The gallery says this show exhibits work “created at the juncture of chance and intentionality.” Photographer Cyrus Mahboubian’s miniature black-and-white polaroid composites were captured on his countryside walks, and juxtapose “fragments of standalone images to create gossamer, diptych worlds.”

‘Entry’

Kuwaiti artist Tamara Al-Samerraei created a series of 10 new small-scale paintings for the exhibition — all of which present “alien landscapes” on scraps of canvas left over from her large-scale works. This experimenation, the gallery says in a press release, allowed “a more genuine, uninhibited process to emerge, unhampered by the artist’s expectations.”

‘M.A.G.N.E.T.’

 

Works by all three artists involved in the exhibition show large landscapes empty of humans, perhaps most strikingly in Egyptian artist Basim Magdy’s film set in a world where the force of gravity has multiplied, pulling everything down into the ground. The film is accompanied by a new painting   inspired by an ill-fated excavation by a German paleontologist in Egypt in the early 20th century.

Film stars back Emma Watson in ‘antisemitism’ row

Emma Watson showed support for Palestine on her Instagram profile by posting a picture to her 65 million followers. (Reuters/Instagram: @emmawatson)
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

Film stars back Emma Watson in ‘antisemitism’ row

  • More than 40 celebrities issue statement saying they ‘oppose injustice’ anywhere
  • Harry Potter actor had been criticized for Palestinian ‘solidarity’ social media post
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Emma Watson has been backed by fellow actors, including Susan Sarandon and Mark Ruffalo, after being accused of antisemitism by an Israeli former envoy to the UN.

Watson showed support for Palestine on her Instagram profile by posting a picture to her 65 million followers that contained the words “solidarity is a verb” surrounded by Palestinian flags.

The post has so far received more than 1 million likes and garnered over 100,000 comments.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson)

But the message was branded antisemitic by Danny Danon, a former science minister in Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and ex-ambassador to the UN, who hit back with a post that read: “Ten points from Gryffindor for being an antisemite.”

Israel’s current ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, posted: “Fiction may work in Harry Potter but it does not work in reality. If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women and seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the PA (which supports terror).”

But more than 40 celebrities from the film industry have now backed the Harry Potter star for her stance, with a statement saying they “oppose injustice” anywhere and “stand with those seeking an end to oppression.”

The statement, published by Artists for Palestine, went on to say: “We join Emma Watson in support of the simple statement that ‘solidarity is a verb,’ including meaningful solidarity with Palestinians struggling for their human rights under international law.

“We recognize the underlying power imbalance between Israel, the occupying power, and the Palestinians, the people under a system of military occupation and apartheid.”

Artists for Palestine statement in full below:

We join Emma Watson in support of the simple statement that 'solidarity is a verb', including meaningful solidarity with Palestinians struggling for their human rights under international law. We oppose injustice anywhere in the world and stand with all those seeking an end to oppression.

We stand against ongoing Israeli attempts to forcibly displace Palestinian families from their homes in the East Jerusalem neighborhoods of Sheikh Jarrah, Silwan and elsewhere in the occupied Palestinian territory.

We recognize the underlying power imbalance between Israel, the occupying power, and the Palestinians, the people under a system of military occupation and apartheid, as described by Human Rights Watch, B'Tselem, Israel's leading human rights organization, and by Palestinian and international human rights experts.

We condemn all forms of racism, including antisemitism and Islamophobia. Opposition to a political system or policy is distinct from bigotry, hatred and discrimination targeting any group of humans based on their identity. We see the former as a legitimate and necessary form of political and ethical expression and the latter as racism – pure and simple.

The late Desmond Tutu once said, 'If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.' Heeding Tutu's moral appeal, we stand on the side of justice, freedom, and equal rights for all. This is the least we can do.

Lionel Richie to receive Gershwin Prize for pop music

Updated 13 January 2022
AP

Lionel Richie to receive Gershwin Prize for pop music

  • The Library of Congress said Thursday that Richie will receive the national library's Gershwin Prize for Popular Song
  • “This is truly an honor of a lifetime, and I am so grateful,” Richie said
Updated 13 January 2022
AP

LOS ANGELES: Lionel Richie will be honored all night long for his musical achievements.
The Library of Congress said Thursday that Richie will receive the national library’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. He will be bestowed the prize at an all-star tribute in Washington, D.C., on March 9.
PBS stations will broadcast the concert on May 17.
“This is truly an honor of a lifetime, and I am so grateful to be receiving the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song,” Richie said in a statement. “I am proud to be joining all the other previous artists, who I also admire and am a fan of their music.”
Past recipients include Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Tony Bennett, Emilio and Gloria Estefan and Garth Brooks.
Richie is known for his catalog of hits including “All Night Long,” “Endless Love,” “Lady,” “Penny Lover,” “Truly” and “Stuck on You.” He co-wrote the historically popular song “We Are the World” with Michael Jackson.
Before his superstar solo career, Richie was a founding member of the Commodores, a funk and soul band that made waves in the 1970s. The group had tremendous success backed by chart-climbing hits such as “Three Times a Lady,” “Still” and “Easy.”
The singer has won four Grammys, an Oscar and the distinction of MusicCares Person of the Year in 2016. He was a Kennedy Center honoree in 2017.
Richie mentored aspiring music artists as a judge on ABC’s “American Idol” for the past four seasons. He expects to return for the show’s 20th season.
Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, said Richie has been an inspiring entertainer who helped “strengthen our global connections.”
“Lionel Richie’s unforgettable work has shown us that music can bring us together,” Hayden said. “Even when we face problems and disagree on issues, songs can show us what we have in common.”

Netflix releases trailer for star-studded Arab remake of ‘Perfect Strangers’

Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

Netflix releases trailer for star-studded Arab remake of ‘Perfect Strangers’

Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Netflix released the trailer for the Arabic adaption of the hit Italian feature “Perfect Strangers,” set for release on Jan. 20, on Thursday.

The trailer shows seven close friends who get together for dinner, and decide to play a game that involves placing their cell phones on the dinner table and agreeing to share every call, text and voice message as it comes.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix MENA (@netflixmena)

What starts out as fun quickly unravels as untold secrets reveal more than expected. 

The Arabic version, titled “As-hab wala A’az,” features a pan-Arab cast, including Lebanese award-winning director and actor Nadine Labaki, Egyptian star Mona Zaki, Jordanian-Egyptian icon Eyad Nassar, and Lebanese actors Georges Khabbaz and Adel Karam, Fouad Yammine and Diamand Abou Abboud.

The stars of the movie, which is filmmaker Wissam Smayra’s directorial debut, quickly took to Instagram to tease fans with the trailer on their profiles. 

“I wonder what this moon is hiding,” wrote Nassar on his Instagram, while Yammine said: “In one week!”

“Perfect Stangers” has had 18 remakes around the world, including France, Germany, Spain, Greece and South Korea. 

