RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Public Library branch at Peking University won first prize and the excellence award during its participation in the 12th National Conference of the National Foreign Language College Library Alliance, hosted by Tianjin Foreign Studies University in China from Sept. 21-24.

The achievement came through an innovative professional experience, “Librarians Joining Forces and Marching Together on the Silk Road,” alongside a scientific paper, “Creating Value Together.”

The achievement came through an innovative professional experience, “Librarians Joining Forces and Marching Together on the Silk Road,” alongside a scientific paper, “Creating Value Together.” (Akhbaar 24)

They reflect the branch’s integration of professional work, scientific research and the development of knowledge services.

The conference attracted a wide attendance from specialists and representatives of university libraries, discussing the future of library work, including AI, digital transformation, building smart libraries and supporting scientific research.

The library’s participation builds on its role in strengthening Saudi-Chinese cultural and knowledge cooperation and developing academic partnerships within an alliance of 27 libraries, of which the library’s branch is a member.

This article was first published on Akhbaar 24.