DUBAI: US singer Katy Perry is set to headline the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai on Dec. 31.

Perry will perform outdoors, with a setlist expected to include “Firework,” “Roar,” “Dark Horse” and “Last Friday Night,” before a midnight fireworks display stretching from Atlantis, The Palm to Atlantis The Royal.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katy Perry as the headline performer for this year’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Atlantis, The Palm,” said Kym Barter, managing director of Atlantis Dubai.

The show marks Perry’s return to the UAE after she closed her Lifetimes Tour at the Yasalam After-Race Concert during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend in December 2025. She performed songs from her sixth album, “143,” including “Woman’s World” and “Lifetimes,” alongside hits such as “Teenage Dream” and “Roar.”

It will also be her second New Year’s Eve concert in the country. She rang in 2018 at du Arena on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island while promoting her fourth album, “Witness.”

Perry, who released her debut Capitol Records album “One of the Boys” in 2008, has amassed 115 billion streams worldwide and became the first artist in RIAA history to earn three Diamond-certified singles for “Firework,” “Dark Horse” and “Roar.”