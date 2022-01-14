You are here

NEOM's CEO expects green hydrogen project to be ready in 2025

NEOM's CEO expects green hydrogen project to be ready in 2025
NEOM's CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr speaking at the Future Minerals Forum (Screenshot)
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

NEOM's CEO expects green hydrogen project to be ready in 2025

NEOM's CEO expects green hydrogen project to be ready in 2025
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM’s first phase of its green hydrogen facilities are set to come online in 2025, according to the megacity’s CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr.

He made the claim at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Thursday.  

Al-Nasr added that the company is also creating universities, which will specialise in technical, research and innovation in new industries, specifically mining.

NEOM is doing this to attract the best students in the world to come and be prepared for the research and innovation for the future of mining, Al-Nasr explained.

“It is time for the mining industry to compete with the oil industry,” he said, adding: “Oil has made the big move to move to the next generation we need the same in the mining sector.”

In July 2020, NEOM, ACWA Power and US-based Air Products signed an agreement for a $5 billion world-scale green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility powered by renewable energy.

Al-Nasr also told the forum that the $500 billion megacity project is starting with “no legacy” when it comes to mining but has ambitions to bring “technology and innovation” to the sector.

He acknowledged that mining has a bad reputation, saying: “No matter what we do, mining perception is not good enough yet.”

Al-Nasr added: “We are digging into technology and innovation and the call for how can we bring aboard a green full chain mining from the mining field all the way to export and in-between industry.”

NEOM will be powered entirely by clean energy and will cover 10,000 square miles, an area 33 times the size of New York.

Topics: FMS2022 NEOM Green hydrogen

Updated 15 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi’s Social Insurance office shakes-up stock market investments in 30 companies

Saudi’s Social Insurance office shakes-up stock market investments in 30 companies
Updated 15 January 2022
Arab News

The Saudi government agency responsible for social insurance has reorganised its investments in 30 listed companies in a bid to reap greater returns.

The move came after the General Organization of Social Insurance took on all the assets of the Kingdom’s Public Pension Agency as part of a merger of the two departments, announced last June.

The rejigging of the government’s holdings has been led by Hassana Investment Co, the investment arm of GOSI established in 2014, as part of a long-term review.

GOSI has now transferred part of its holdings in Tadawul-listed companies to wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Hassana CEO Saad Al-Fadly is reported to have said the restructuring of GOSI’s portfolios is to cement a long-term investment strategy and boost returns.

The move will increase the number of free float shares in the market, leading to a rise in the Saudi market weight on the Emerging Market Indices.

There are more than 8.3 million people who benefit from social insurance in the Kingdom according to official data released in June 2021.

Topics: General Organization of Social Insurance Public Pension Agency

TAQA appoints Reid Warriner CEO of Canadian drilling division

TAQA appoints Reid Warriner CEO of Canadian drilling division
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

TAQA appoints Reid Warriner CEO of Canadian drilling division

TAQA appoints Reid Warriner CEO of Canadian drilling division
  • Warriner has worked at Schlumberger and SeaDrill
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization and Energy Services Company, known as TAQA, said it appointed Reid Warriner as CEO of Alberta, Canada-based Cougar Drilling Solutions.

Warriner has a 25-year career in the oil and gas industry with spells at Schlumberger, Oilserv and most recently SeaDrill, where he was chief operating officer.

“Reid’s appointment as Cougar Drilling Solution CEO is to build on the company’s strong manufacturing and technical capabilities and expand its directional drilling offerings to our global customers,” TAQA CEO Khalid Nouh said in a statement. “We’re excited having Reid joining us, I am sure he will turn around the business and position Cougar as the service provider and supplier of choice.”

Founded in 1969, Cougar Drilling Solutions offers services both onshore and offshore, in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Topics: #taqa #saudi #appointment

Dogecoin surges as Tesla accepts payments; BOE warned on CBDC: crypto moves

Dogecoin surges as Tesla accepts payments; BOE warned on CBDC: crypto moves
Updated 14 January 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

Dogecoin surges as Tesla accepts payments; BOE warned on CBDC: crypto moves

Dogecoin surges as Tesla accepts payments; BOE warned on CBDC: crypto moves
  • Gap launches NFT hoodie collection
Updated 14 January 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

LONDON: Cryptocurrency dogecoin jumped more than 20 percent on Friday as Tesla began accepting it as payment for merchandise in its online store.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted: “Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin,” delivering on a pledge he made in December 2021.

The digital coin, originally created as a joke in 2013 but since considered a legitimate investment product, was 14 percent higher at $0.1972 as of 10:19 a.m. in London.

Musk helped dogecoin soar about 4,000 percent in 2021 with tweets such as “how much is that doggy in the window?” and claims that it is the “people’s crypto.”

e-pound warning

A central bank digital currency managed by the Bank of England and used by consumers could harm financial stability, raise the cost of credit and erode privacy, but a version for wholesale use in the financial sector demands greater appraisal, a committee of the UK’s House of Lords said on Thursday.

Britain’s central bank and finance ministry said in November they would hold a consultation in 2022 on whether to proceed with a CBDC that would be introduced after 2025 at the earliest.

Central banks globally have stepped up their plans for CBDCs to head off potential risks from private cryptocurrencies dominating digital payments. However, an electronic pound used for everyday payments could see people move cash from bank accounts to digital wallets, undermining banks and causing financial instability, said the committee.

It could also increase borrowing costs as banks lost one of their key sources of funding, the Economic Affairs Committee said. The central bank’s ability to monitor transactions could also harm privacy, it said.

Many of the benefits of a CBDC for consumers could be “achieved by alternative means with fewer risks,” committee chair Michael Forsyth told Reuters, suggesting regulation would be a better tool to ward off the threat of crypto issued by Big Tech firms.

However, a wholesale CBDC used to transfer large sums could make securities trading and settlement more efficient, the report said. Britain’s central bank and finance ministry should consult on its advantages over the expansion of the existing settlements system, it said.

Britain’s parliament should have the final say on any decision to launch an e-pound, the report said, calling for lawmakers to also vote on its governance.

Mind the NFT Gap

Clothing retailer Gap launched non-fungible tokens of its iconic hoodies on Thursday, helping send its shares about 5 percent higher.

The company’s push into virtual assets follows similar moves by brands such as Nike, which last month announced the acquisition of NFT maker RTFKT. Mattel Inc. has also launched NFT versions of its Barbie and Hot Wheels lines.

While NFTs of artworks have sold for millions of dollars in the past year, Gap said its NFTs will be priced from about $8.30 to $415 for a collectible that comes with a physical hoodie.

Gap is collaborating with Brandon Sines, the artist behind the Frank Ape cartoon, on the NFT collection that is being hosted on the Tezos blockchain.

Topics: #crypto #dogecoin #tesla

No external interference in OPEC+ decision, Saudi energy minister says

No external interference in OPEC+ decision, Saudi energy minister says
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

No external interference in OPEC+ decision, Saudi energy minister says

No external interference in OPEC+ decision, Saudi energy minister says
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The OPEC+ group is independent and against any external interference in its decisions, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has reiterated.

Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to Azerbaijan, he stressed the responsibility and cautiousness of the alliance, which is made up of Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major oil producers led by Russia.

Prince Abdulaziz pointed out that the OPEC+ policy has succeeded in providing the oil market with the supplies it needs at all times, Al Arabiya reported.

Its decisions have come against a backdrop of pressure from countries such as the US, which want oil production drastically increased to tackle rising prices.

OPEC+ agreed at its 24th meeting on Jan. 4, to keep the production policy unchanged, meaning that the members will commit to increasing production by 400,000 barrels per day next month.

That means Saudi Arabia's production will reach 10.22 million bpd, with its share of the increase being an additional 105,000 bpd.

OPEC+ agreed to hold the next meeting on Feb. 2.

Topics: OPEC+ Oil

Abu Dhabi solar firm Sweihan gets $701m via green bonds, slightly less than hoped: Reuters

Abu Dhabi solar firm Sweihan gets $701m via green bonds, slightly less than hoped: Reuters
Updated 14 January 2022
Reuters

Abu Dhabi solar firm Sweihan gets $701m via green bonds, slightly less than hoped: Reuters

Abu Dhabi solar firm Sweihan gets $701m via green bonds, slightly less than hoped: Reuters
Updated 14 January 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi solar energy firm Sweihan PV Power Company sold $700.8 million in amortising green bonds at 3.625 percent on Thursday, slightly less than it was targeting on a turbulent day for global debt markets, a bank document showed, according to Reuters.

The company was seeking to raise around $728 million, several bank documents showed.

An investor presentation earlier this week said the deal could be between $710 million and $750 million.

Global debt markets have been rattled by the Federal Reserve's sudden shift towards a faster run of interest rate hikes and stimulus withdrawal. Borrowing costs have shot up as a result and investors have become more reluctant to lend to companies until they know how much further they could still rise this year.

The yield on Sweihan’s green bonds was tightened from initial price guidance of around 3.875 percent after the debt sale drew roughly $1.6 billion in orders.

A bank document earlier on Thursday showed investors will receive semi-annual payments starting July 31 and the bonds, which will fund spending linked to the Noor Abu Dhabi solar plant, will likely have a weighted average life of 15 years.

Citi is lead global coordinator on the debt issue, while HSBC and MUFG join it as joint global coordinators.

BNP Paribas, First Abu Dhabi Bank and SMBC Nikko are joint lead managers and bookrunners.

Sweihan is 60 percent owned by Abu Dhabi’s TAQA, while Japan's Marubeni Corp and China's JinkoSolar own 20 percent each. TAQA is 98.6 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government.

The debt issue was billed as a “rare certified green bond offering out of the region” in the investor presentation, which said the project will have saved 9 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from being emitted between 2020 and 2030.

Noor Abu Dhabi generates 881 megawatts of alternating current, which is sold to state-owned Emirates Water & Electricity Company under a power purchase agreement that concludes in 2049. EWEC is fully owned by Abu Dhabi state-owned holding company ADQ.

Topics: Sweihan solar energy green bonds

