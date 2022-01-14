You are here

  • Home
  • Founder of Lebanon’s canoe-kayaking federation found dead after suspected burglary

Founder of Lebanon’s canoe-kayaking federation found dead after suspected burglary

Founder of Lebanon’s canoe-kayaking federation found dead after suspected burglary
Lebanon’s top famous kayaker and founder of the country’s Canoe-Kayak Federation, Ali Mohammed Awada, was killed on Wednesday. (Ali Awada/Facebook)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2dwj4

Updated 12 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

Founder of Lebanon’s canoe-kayaking federation found dead after suspected burglary

Founder of Lebanon’s canoe-kayaking federation found dead after suspected burglary
  • Killing of Ali Awada, country’s top canoer-kayaker, triggers social media frenzy
  • Victim stabbed in the chest over alleged burglary, says examiner
Updated 12 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: One of Lebanon’s most famous kayakers and rafters, and founder of the country’s Canoe-Kayak Federation, was found dead on Wednesday after an alleged burglary of his house in the south of the country.
The body of Ali Mohammed Awada, who hails from the southern village of Khiyam, was discovered in a pool of blood at his home near Al-Kharadly Bridge in a suspected case of a bungled burglary.
Awada was also founder of the local Al-Kharadly Canoe-Kayak and Rafting Club, which was headquartered at his home in the town, close to one of Lebanon’s longest rivers — the Litani River — where his body was found.
Forensic examiner Ali Deeb told Arab News that the victim had been stabbed in the left side of his chest, which caused bleeding in his lungs and was the cause of death.
Deeb, who examined the crime scene, said: “He was obviously standing at the time he was stabbed since the blood dripped down to the floor.”
He said Awada must have tried to defend himself because his body had bruising.
According to the forensic examiner, the alleged burglars had brought with them an iron saw in an attempt to open Awada’s safe.
The time of death was estimated to be between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Jan. 12.
An officer at the Internal Security Forces told Arab News that investigations were ongoing to identify the culprits responsible for the killing.
The founder and former secretary-general of the Lebanese Canoe-Kayak Federation, Awada had previously lived in Toulouse where he once served as a technical director for the French Olympic team.
He came to Lebanon in 1995 and established the federation in a bid to introduce canoeing and kayaking as a means to unite people after 20 years of civil war. He also helped to popularize rafting.
He returned to Lebanon for good in 2000 after the conclusion of the South Lebanon conflict.
Awada said he established the federation with the aim of developing the sports in Lebanon to produce athletes at a competitive level as well as to allow more people to participate in them.
Awada’s death triggered a social media frenzy with many followers, friends and members of his club mourning him and posting obituaries and condolences.
One of his close friends, Elie, commented on Awada’s Facebook page, saying: “Rest in peace my dearest friend…I cannot believe what I just read.”
Another friend, Mohammed, posted photos of them together and a long obituary commemorating Awada’s visit to Al-Hermel’s Assi river — one of Lebanon’s top rafting and kayaking spots — in 1998.

Topics: Lebanon kayak canoeing rafting

Related

World
Stranded kayaker rescued after crocodile attack
Polish grandpa heads from NY to Portugal... in a kayak
Offbeat
Polish grandpa heads from NY to Portugal... in a kayak

Tunisia police use water canon on protesters

Tunisia police use water canon on protesters
Updated 11 sec ago

Tunisia police use water canon on protesters

Tunisia police use water canon on protesters
Updated 11 sec ago
TUNIS: Tunisian police used water cannon to disperse hundreds of protesters trying to reach central Tunis on Friday to demonstrate against the president in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions.
A heavy police presence prevented the protesters gathering in Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the main street in central Tunis that is the traditional focal point of demonstrations including during the 2011 revolution that brought democracy.
Police then tried to disperse several different groups of protesters, at least one of which had hundreds of demonstrators, witnesses said.
Opposition parties including the moderate Islamist Ennahda are protesting against President Kais Saied’s suspension of parliament, assumption of executive power and moves to rewrite the constitution, which they call a coup.
Dozens of police cars stood in the area and two water cannon were placed outside the Interior Ministry building, which is located on the same street.
Friday’s protest goes against a ban on all indoor or outdoor gatherings the government announced on Tuesday to stop a COVID-19 wave.
“Today Saied’s only response to opponents is with force and the security forces... it is so sad to see Tunisia like a barracks on the date of our revolution,” said Chayma Issa, an opposition activist.
Ennahda and other parties taking part in the protest accused the government of introducing the ban and resuming its night curfew for political rather than health reasons as a way of preventing protests.
Though Saied’s action in July appeared very popular at first after years of economic stagnation and political paralysis, analysts say he appears to have since lost some support.
Tunisia’s economy remains mired by the pandemic, there has been little progress in gaining international support for the fragile public finances and the government Saied appointed in September has announced an unpopular budget for 2022.
Friday falls on what Tunisians had previously marked as the anniversary of the revolution, the day the autocratic former president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali fled the country.
However, Saied decreed last year that instead of falling on the anniversary of Ben Ali’s departure into exile, it would be marked on the December anniversary of the self-immolation of a street vendor whose suicide triggered the uprising.

Japan will continue supporting Lebanon: Hayashi

Japan will continue supporting Lebanon: Hayashi
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

Japan will continue supporting Lebanon: Hayashi

Japan will continue supporting Lebanon: Hayashi
  • The minister stated that it’s not yet the right time to make any concrete decisions on the matter
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

TOKYO: Japan will continue to offer assistance that will contribute to the welfare of the people in Lebanon, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa said at a press conference on Friday. 

“This is because we consider that peace and stability in Lebanon is extremely important for the Middle East as a whole,” he said in response to a question regarding Japan’s possible contribution to the French-Saudi Fund in support of Lebanon. 

“We are aware of the press reports that said the UAE will join,” Hayashi said.

“At this juncture, the details of the fund have not been made clear,” he continued.

With this in mind, he stated that it’s not yet the right time to make any concrete decisions on the matter. 

Topics: Lebanon Japan

Related

Special Extortion, kidnappings on rise in crisis-hit Lebanon
Middle-East
Extortion, kidnappings on rise in crisis-hit Lebanon
Sudanese diaspora in Lebanon hopeful over homeland protests
Middle-East
Sudanese diaspora in Lebanon hopeful over homeland protests

Foreign seafarers tricked into servitude aboard dangerous Iranian ships

Foreign seafarers tricked into servitude aboard dangerous Iranian ships
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

Foreign seafarers tricked into servitude aboard dangerous Iranian ships

Foreign seafarers tricked into servitude aboard dangerous Iranian ships
  • Young Indian workers risk being caught up in Tehran’s geopolitical games
  • Some sailors reported being kidnapped by IRGC agents and detained
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Iranian shipping companies have worked in league with international shipping recruitment firms to force large numbers of Indian seafarers to work in dangerous conditions with little or no pay, The Washington Post has reported.

Thousands of Indian men are reportedly lured to Iran each year by recruiters who guarantee them salaries and experience on reputable ships, sometimes promising assignments in other Middle Eastern countries.

The newspaper interviewed dozens of seafarers who said that they are instead sent to Iran, denied food, and at times forced to transport drugs and sanctioned cargo.

Ashkay Kumar, a 24-year-old cadet from Delhi, said: “They target seafarers for work without salary. It’s all a big trap. They forced us to work like slaves.”

Another, Ashwani Pandit, said that he had to take out loans to pay a recruiter $2,600 to secure a job onboard a ship that he believed was based in Dubai.

But he was then unexpectedly handed a plane ticket and visa for Iran.

When he found out at the last minute that he had been tricked, he was denied a refund and had little choice but to travel to Iran, where he worked on a small cargo boat for seven months transporting urea and iron to Iraq.

“My friends working on vessels in Iran warned me that companies there don’t pay salaries,” he added. “The same thing happened to me.”

Dozens of others reported paying thousands of dollars to recruiters for jobs and visas, only to find that they were tricked into working in Iran, rather than a more desirable Middle Eastern country.

Pandit left Iran empty-handed in August 2020 — his employer refusing to sign an exit visa until he had signed a contract stating that he did not require payment for his work.

Indians make up a significant portion of maritime workers worldwide. About 316,000 seafarers — or 20 percent of the total worldwide workforce — hail from India.

And Indian labor is especially appealing to Iranian companies, which struggle to recruit because of crippling sanctions that make the hiring process more difficult.

Andy Bowerman, regional director for the Middle East and South Asia at the Mission to Seafarers charity, told The Washington Post: “There is a close relationship between Iran and India, and therefore it is quite attractive in terms of securing visas.”

He added: “There are a lot of desperate people who will take a contract that they may or may not know has some risk to it.”

Many of those people working on Iranian ships also risk being caught up in geopolitical events far beyond their own control.

Jameel Akhtar, 29, from Mumbai, was among a group of seafarers who told of working on vessels smuggling fuel and other Iranian goods facing restrictions under US sanctions.

Akhtar said that after his tanker was caught transporting Iranian fuel in late 2020, it was detained by authorities from the UAE and remained anchored in port for months.

Then in July, four people wearing black masks and goggles, and brandishing guns, boarded the ship, tied the crew members’ hands behind their backs and threatened to shoot anybody who moved.

The crew was held hostage while the tanker was sailed to Bandar Abbas, Iran. Crew members were then released and assisted by the local Indian embassy to fly home.

Investigators concluded that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was likely responsible for the abduction.

Topics: shipping Iran

Related

Tanker off UAE sought by US over Iran sanctions ‘hijacked’
Business & Economy
Tanker off UAE sought by US over Iran sanctions ‘hijacked’
Iran to release seven crew members of detained British tanker
Middle-East
Iran to release seven crew members of detained British tanker

At least two dead after fire breaks out at refinery in Kuwait

At least two dead after fire breaks out at refinery in Kuwait
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

At least two dead after fire breaks out at refinery in Kuwait

At least two dead after fire breaks out at refinery in Kuwait
  • Seven of the 10 people injured have been transferred to hospital to receive treatment for the moderate to severe burns
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) reported that two Asian contractors were found dead and several others injured after a fire broke out at a gas liquefaction unit inside its Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery on Friday. 

“The National Petroleum announces with great sadness that two deaths of Asian contractor workers were found, who were found a short while ago at the scene of the accident,” the company said in its Twitter account.

The company also said that five of the 10 reportedly injured have been transferred from Al-Adan Hospital to Al-Babtain Hospital, in critical condition.


State news agency KUNA in a separate report has confirmed the blaze in the facility.
Meanwhile, the remaining three received treatment at the refinery’s clinic for minor burns. 
Firefighting teams have arrived at the scene to control the blaze, which broke out during maintenance operations in the facility. 
KNPC noted that the rest of the operations at the refinery remained uninterrupted as the fire took place in a unit that was already out of service.
The company added that local marketing and supply operations of the Ministry of Electricity and Water were also unaffected.

Topics: Kuwait refinery fire

Related

Qatari, Omani, Kuwaiti and Bahraini forces arrive in Saudi Arabia for GCC security exercise
Saudi Arabia
Qatari, Omani, Kuwaiti and Bahraini forces arrive in Saudi Arabia for GCC security exercise
Kuwait issues more controls to limit spread of COVID-19
Middle-East
Kuwait issues more controls to limit spread of COVID-19

Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates 10 million visits with 10-dirham day pass on Sunday

Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates 10 million visits with 10-dirham day pass on Sunday
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates 10 million visits with 10-dirham day pass on Sunday

Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates 10 million visits with 10-dirham day pass on Sunday
  • The special Sunday event will see the celebration of South Korea’s national day
  • Other events lined up for the rest of the expo include Global Goals Week, which runs from Jan. 15 until Jan. 22
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News


DUBAI: Expo 2020 Dubai is celebrating 10 million visits by offering spectators 10-dirham day tickets on Sunday, Jan. 16, to commemorate the milestone. 
Organizers clarified that the 10-dirham tickets can be purchased online on Friday from 5:00 p.m. or at the Expo 2020 Dubai gates upon arriving at the site, while people with season passes can enter as normal without any additional fees.
The special Sunday event will see the celebration of South Korea’s national day with traditional Jang-Gu drums, a Taekwondo martial arts demonstration and a special K-Pop concert at Jubilee Stage at 7:30 p.m.
With just 11 Sundays of Expo left, the reduced ticket price of 10 dirhams on Jan. 16 will grant those who have not visited the international show an opportunity to do so.
Other events lined up for the rest of the expo include Global Goals Week, running from Jan. 15 until Jan. 22, which will help create awareness of the Sustainable Development Goals. 
It will also celebrate progress made so far and highlight the role of individuals and communities in driving global change for a more sustainable future for all by 2030.
According to a statement released by organizers, COVID-19 safety protocols remain paramount at the Expo 2020 site, with stringent measures in place to ensure the safety of all visitors. 
Visitors will still need to present a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours or proof of vaccination. Unvaccinated visitors with a ticket can get free PCR tests from select centers across the UAE.

Topics: UAE Dubai Expo 2020 Dubai

Related

Pavilion at Dubai expo highlights Saudi cinema
Saudi Arabia
Pavilion at Dubai expo highlights Saudi cinema
At Expo 2020, Canada showcases adventure offerings
Corporate News
At Expo 2020, Canada showcases adventure offerings

Latest updates

Founder of Lebanon’s canoe-kayaking federation found dead after suspected burglary
Founder of Lebanon’s canoe-kayaking federation found dead after suspected burglary
‘Game of Thrones’ fans rejoice at viral ad for Riyadh Season 2022
The advert was met with mainly positive reactions from people on social media. (Ormania)
Tunisia police use water canon on protesters
Tunisia police use water canon on protesters
COVID-19 cases pass 600,000 mark in Saudi Arabia after 5,628 new infections
The Saudi health ministry is continuing with the Kingdom's vaccination plan, and more than 53 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered. (Twitter: @SaudiMOH)
Swedish PM tests positive for COVID as fourth wave surges
Swedish PM tests positive for COVID as fourth wave surges

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.