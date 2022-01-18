You are here

Aramco signs 10 agreements during Saudi-Korean Investment Forum

Aramco signs 10 agreements during Saudi-Korean Investment Forum
Image: Shutterstock
  • Agreements aim to accelerate downstream strategy and development of low-carbon energy solutions
  • Initial plans include a 60,000 ton-per-year casting and forging facility in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Oil Company signed one agreement and nine MoUs with leading Korean entities, which aim to advance its downstream strategy and support development of low-carbon energy solutions, while creating new financing options for the company.

The signings took place at the Saudi-Korean Investment Forum in Riyadh, which was also attended by the President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in, Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser, and senior corporate executives from both countries.

The agreements seek to unlock new opportunities in the fields of advanced technology, manufacturing and finance, illustrating Aramco’s commitment to driving development through global partnerships, according to a statement.

Nasser said in the statement: “Our partnership with Korean companies spans decades and today we are pleased to broaden these ties in technology, manufacturing and finance. In addition to focusing on cutting-edge development in a range of areas, they also support our shared goal of finding climate solutions and lowering greenhouse gas emissions through the development of low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia production, as well as carbon capture and storage. Together, these initiatives with Korea’s industry leaders will further enhance our downstream expansion and integration strategy.”

Local manufacturing of industrial equipment

Aramco signed an agreement with Korea’s Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. and the Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company, Dussur. This partnership aims to establish a casting and forging facility that could supply the Kingdom’s manufacturers with industrial and process equipment such as valves, pumps, compressors, wellheads, flanges, heat exchangers, and gas and wind turbines, with the objective to enhance local content.

The planned joint venture has a production target of 60,000 tons per year, primarily from sand-casting and open-die forging processes, complemented by machining capabilities. It also has potential to supply original equipment manufacturers in the rig, drilling, maritime and engine fields, with the possibility of expanding to the wider GCC market.

Low-carbon energy solutions

The agreements also include MoUs with Korean energy companies KEPCO, S-Oil, POSCO, Hyundai Oilbank, H2Korea and Lotte Chemical to explore potential collaboration in the supply, transportation, utilization and certification of hydrogen and ammonia. The companies also plan to study the feasibility of converting exported ammonia into hydrogen – a process known as ammonia back-cracking.

This represents a first step towards a potential large-scale production facility for hydrogen and ammonia in Saudi Arabia, which would also include a carbon capture and storage facility.

Finance solutions

Aramco also signed an agreement with the Export-Import Bank of Korea, known as K-EXIM, to explore strategic financing solutions in support of the Company’s business and investment activities involving Korean companies.


The following agreement in the field of construction was signed:

  • Doosan and Dussur – agreement for a casting and forging facility in the Kingdom.
  • The following MoUs in the field of technology were signed:
  • Korea Electric Power Corporation, or KEPCO – an intention to study the ammonia supply chain.
  • S-Oil – an agreement to explore potential collaboration in the field of ammonia offtake and logistics.
  • S-Oil – an agreement to explore opportunities in R&D collaboration on low-carbon energy solutions.
  • Two separate agreements with POSCO and Hyundai Oilbank to exchange information and explore potential collaboration in the field of blue ammonia and blue hydrogen.
  • H2KOREA – an agreement to exchange information on hydrogen certification and regulatory requirements.
  • S-Oil – an agreement to exchange information related to Aramco’s Thermal Crude to Chemicals technology and explore potential collaboration.
  • The following MoUs in the field of finance and investments were signed:
  • Export-Import Bank of Korea, KEXIM – Heads of Terms for strategic financing solutions.
  • S-Oil – an agreement to collaborate on venture capital investment and start-up financing.

Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued a directive to raise the minimum wage to 2,700 Egyptian pounds ($172), up from 2,400 Egyptian pounds, the presidency announced. 

The directive issuance came during El Sisi’s meeting with prime minister Mostafa Madbouly and a number of ministers to review the draft state budget for the fiscal year 2022/23.

New fiscal year’s budget seeks to reduce the total deficit to around 6.3 percent of the GDP and to achieve an initial surplus of 1.5 percent of the GDP, the finance minister stated.

Topics: Egypt #wages employees

Saudi's SABIC plans to build petrochemicals plant in Jubail after launching similar plant in South Korea

Saudi's SABIC plans to build petrochemicals plant in Jubail after launching similar plant in South Korea
RIYADH: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) plans to build a petrochemicals plant in the city of Jubail on the gulf coast in the Eastern Province, after a similar plant in South Korea starts production by year-end, CEO Yousef Abdullah al-Benyan told Asharq TV on Tuesday.

Al-Benyan added that the company views the Korean market as an opportunity to expand in Asia.

More to follow...

 

Leading crypto firm 'Rain Financial' raises $110 million in Series B funding

Leading crypto firm 'Rain Financial' raises $110 million in Series B funding
RIYADH: Bahrain-based Rain Financial, a leading cryptocurrency company, has raised $110 million in Series B funding.

The round was co-led by Paradigm and Kleiner Perkins with participation from numerous parties including Coinbase Ventures, Global Founders Capital, MEVP, Cadenza Ventures, JIMCO and CMT Digital.

Rain will utilize this investment to further expand licensing in other countries and regions, enhancing its technology with an advanced trading platform and continuing to grow the team as cryptocurrency adoption continues to increase globally.

“We are very excited about this funding opportunity as it allows us to continue conversations with regulators across the MENA region, Turkey and Pakistan about the benefits and potential of cryptocurrency,” the co-founding team said in a joint statement.

“It will also support our overarching mission of providing education and access to cryptocurrency to all of our supported markets.”

They added:  “ At Rain, we strongly believe in the long-term value of cryptocurrency and its Blockchain technology foundation to change finance globally. We are humbled to work with some of the highest quality global investors, like Paradigm, Kleiner Perkins and Coinbase Ventures, who share a unified goal of a more open and inclusive financial system.” 

With over 400 employees, Rain will continue to grow its team across the region hoping to double in size by 2022.

It also seeks to provide a safe space for buying, selling and storing cryptocurrencies, and providing regular educational opportunities for those interested in learning more about them.

 

Record subscriptions in Al Rajhi Bank’s first $1.7bn Sukuk issuance: Chairman

Record subscriptions in Al Rajhi Bank’s first $1.7bn Sukuk issuance: Chairman
RIYADH: Al Rajhi Bank's chairman said it has successfully completed the issuance of its Tier 1 Saudi Riyal denominated Sukuk with a record number of investors.

The aggregate principal amount was set at SR6.5 billion ($1.7 billion) with a fixed profit rate of 3.5 percent per annum. The issuance saw an unprecedented number of participants exceeding 600 investors, according to a statement by Abdullah Suliman Al-Rajhi, the bank’s chairman.

Abdullah Suliman Al-Rajhi



This issuance marks the largest by a financial institution in Saudi Arabia and the first of its kind in the bank’s history as well, Al-Rajhi said.

Al-Rajhi added that subscriptions received from qualified individual investors were fully allocated and constituted 38 percent of the total issuance. This step is part of the bank’s efforts to expand its investor base, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives to diversify sources of income and enhance the investment climate.

 

Exxon pledges net-zero carbon emissions from operations by 2050

Exxon pledges net-zero carbon emissions from operations by 2050
HOUSTON: Exxon Mobil Co. pledged to cut to zero its net carbon emissions from its global operations by 2050, catching up with rivals who are minimizing their carbon footprints.

Exxon’s 2050 plan, first mulled last year covers emissions from its oil, gas, and chemical production and from the power those operations consume, so-called scope 1 and 2 targets. It made no commitment for emissions from consumers using those products.

“We are developing comprehensive roadmaps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our operated assets around the world,” Exxon Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said in a statement.

The company is “working with our partners to achieve similar emission-reduction results” in properties where Exxon is not in charge of operations, he said.

Last year, the company’s major shareholders tossed out three Exxon directors and replaced them with candidates proposed by a hedge fund pressing the company to boost returns and better prepare itself for a low-carbon world.

Exxon’s new pledge puts it a step ahead of U.S. rival Chevron Corp, which last October pledged to bring emissions from its upstream operations to zero by 2050 and lower the intensity of emissions elsewhere.

In November, Exxon said it would increase spending on projects dedicated to lower-carbon emissions to $15 billion through 2027. That includes development of technologies that are currently not commercial, like carbon capture and storage, hydrogen power and biofuels from algae.

In December, it pledged to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations in the U.S. Permian Basin by 2030.

U.S. oil producers have lagged many European rivals in embracing Paris climate agreement goals of reducing the emissions that contribute to global warming. BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc have also pledged to cut emissions from fuels and products sold to consumers, so-called scope 3 targets.

European oil producers have been leading the energy transition with plans to slowly reduce oil production and substitute it with renewable wind and solar power.

