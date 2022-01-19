You are here

  • Home
  • Will TASI wrap up two straight weeks of gains? Here’s what to know for Jan. 19

Will TASI wrap up two straight weeks of gains? Here’s what to know for Jan. 19

Will TASI wrap up two straight weeks of gains? Here’s what to know for Jan. 19
GettyImages
Short Url

https://arab.news/2ct49

Updated 14 sec ago
Salma Wael

Will TASI wrap up two straight weeks of gains? Here’s what to know for Jan. 19

Will TASI wrap up two straight weeks of gains? Here’s what to know for Jan. 19
Updated 14 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index was up for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday as benchmark oil prices surged to record 7-year highs.  

TASI edged up 0.2 percent to close at 12,194 points, whereas the parallel Nomu market was down 0.5 percent to 26,058 points.

In the GCC region, Qatar’s QSI and Abu Dhabi’s FTSE ADX General index led the gains, both up 0.8 percent, followed by TASI.

Bourses of Dubai, Bahrain, and Kuwait edged down, while Oman’s MSX30 ended flat.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian index EGX30 closed 0.1 percent higher.

In energy trading, Brent crude jumped in early morning to its highest level in seven years, reaching $88.4, and US WTI crude oil traded at $86.5 per barrel as of 8:43 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

  • United Wire Factories Co. reported estimated 2021 profits at SR46 million ($12.3 million), down 26 percent from a year earlier
  • Red Sea International Co. has signed a SR60.5 million deal with The Red Sea Development Co., TRSDC, to design, manufacture, supply, and install three complexes in the Saudi Western region
  • Yamama Cement Co. is to sell its sixth production line which produces a capacity of 3,000 tons of clinker per day
  • Saudi oil giant Aramco signed one agreement and nine MoUs with leading Korean entities to advance its downstream strategy and support development of low-carbon energy solutions, while creating new financing options for the company

Calendar

Jan. 19, 2022

  • Allied Cooperative Insurance Group’s rump offering ends

Jan. 20, 2022

  • National Co. for Learning and Education will start paying out dividends of SR0.8 per share for the fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2021

Jan. 25, 2022

  • Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co., SADAFCO, to pay cash dividends at SR3 per share for the first half of its fiscal y

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Oil highest since 2014 as Turkey outage adds to tight supply outlook

Oil highest since 2014 as Turkey outage adds to tight supply outlook
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Oil highest since 2014 as Turkey outage adds to tight supply outlook

Oil highest since 2014 as Turkey outage adds to tight supply outlook
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters


SINGAPORE:  Oil prices rose for a fourth day on Wednesday as an outage on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey increased concerns about an already tight supply outlook amid worrisome geopolitical troubles in Russia and the United Arab Emirates.
Brent crude futures rose 87 cents, or 1 percent, to $88.38 a barrel at 0543 GMT, adding to a 1.2 percent jump in the previous session. The benchmark contract climbed to as much as $89.05, its highest since Oct. 13, 2014.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed $1.03, or 1.2 percent, to $86.46 a barrel, adding to a 1.9 percent gain on Tuesday. WTI earlier jumped to a high of $87.08, its highest since Oct. 9, 2014.
Turkey's state pipeline operator said it put out a blaze following an explosion that cut oil flow at the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, adding that it would be operational "as soon as possible". The cause of the explosion is not known.
The pipeline carries crude out of Iraq, the second-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, to the Turkish port of Ceyhan for export.
The loss comes as analysts are forecasting tight oil supply in 2022, driven in part by demand holding up much better than expected as the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant spreads, with some predicting the return of $100 oil.
Concerns over Russia, the world's second-largest oil producer, and the UAE, OPEC's third-largest producer, are adding to the supply fears.
The UAE late on Tuesday called for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to condemn an attack on Abu Dhabi on Monday by Yemen's Houthi movement, which has threatened further attacks.
Meanwhile, Russian troops are lined up on the border of Ukraine, with the White House calling the crisis extremely dangerous and saying Russia could invade at any point.
The tensions raise the prospect of supply disruptions at a time when OPEC, Russia and their allies, together called OPEC+, are already having difficulty meeting their agreed target to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply each month.
"OPEC+ is falling short of hitting their production quotas and if geopolitical tensions continue to heat up, Brent crude might not need much of a push to get to $100 a barrel," OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note.
Jet fuel consumption is rising with growth in international flights, while road traffic is much higher than the same time last year, Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.
"OPEC+ supply constraints and the ongoing increase in global oil demand will likely keep oil prices well supported in coming months," Dhar said.
OPEC officials have told Reuters that oil's rally may continue in the next few months due to recovering demand and limited capacity in OPEC+, and prices could break $100 a barrel.

Topics: energy

Saudi Arabia kicks off the year with a $755 million sukuk issuance

Saudi Arabia kicks off the year with a $755 million sukuk issuance
Updated 13 min 57 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi Arabia kicks off the year with a $755 million sukuk issuance

Saudi Arabia kicks off the year with a $755 million sukuk issuance
Updated 13 min 57 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH: The Saudi government offered sukuk denominated in Saudi riyals worth SR2.83 billion ($755 million) in its first issuance for the year 2022, the National Debt Management Center announced on Tuesday.

 

Topics: Finance economy Sukuk

Red Sea International to supply 3 complexes to TRSDC as construction accelerates

Red Sea International to supply 3 complexes to TRSDC as construction accelerates
Updated 23 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Red Sea International to supply 3 complexes to TRSDC as construction accelerates

Red Sea International to supply 3 complexes to TRSDC as construction accelerates
Updated 23 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Red Sea International Co. signed a SR60.5 million ($16.12 million) contract with The Red Sea Development Co., known as TRSDC, to design, manufacture, supply, and install three complexes in the Saudi western region, according to a bourse filing.

This comes in line to support the construction activities of luxury hotels on three islands in the Red Sea, Sheybarah and Ummahat Al Shaikh islands.

The contract duration is 194 days, the company said in a statement to Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul.

The contract consists of various types of modular units, which can be used as accommodations or offices. These units will be fully furnished to provide all the requirements for the crew working on the construction site.

Revenues and profits will be realized starting the first quarter of 2022.

There are no related parties in the contract, the statement said.

 

Topics: The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC)

Why airlines fear 5G will upend travel this week?

Why airlines fear 5G will upend travel this week?
Updated 19 January 2022
AP

Why airlines fear 5G will upend travel this week?

Why airlines fear 5G will upend travel this week?
Updated 19 January 2022
AP

AT&T and Verizon will postpone new wireless service near some airports planned for this week after the nation’s largest airlines said the service would interfere with aircraft technology and cause massive flight disruptions.
AT&T said Tuesday it would delay turning on new cell towers around runways at some airports — it did not say how many — and work with federal regulators to settle the dispute.
Verizon said it will launch its new 5G network but added, “we have voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports.”
The moves came after the airline industry raised the stakes in a showdown with AT&T and Verizon over plans to launch 5G wireless service this week, warning that thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the rollout takes place near major airports.

WHOSE SIDE IS THE GOVERNMENT ON?
Both.
The Federal Communications Commission, which runs the auctions of radio spectrum, determined that C-Band could be used safely in the vicinity of air traffic. The FCC in 2020 set a buffer between the 5G band and the spectrum that planes use to resolve any safety concerns.
But Buttigieg and FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson, whose agency is responsible for aviation safety, saw a potential problem. On Friday, they asked AT&T and Verizon to hold off activating C-Band 5G near an undetermined number of “priority airports” while the FAA conducted further study.

HOW DID AT&T AND VERIZON RESPOND?
They dismissed the concerns. The wireless industry trade group CTIA notes that about 40 countries have deployed the C-Band strand of 5G without reports of harmful interference with aviation equipment.
But AT&T CEO John Stankey and Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg did offer to reduce the power of their 5G networks near airports, as France has done.
“The laws of physics are the same in the United States and France,” Stankey and Vestberg said in a letter Sunday to Buttigieg and Dickson. “If U.S. airlines are permitted to operate flights every day in France, then the same operating conditions should allow them to do so in the United States.”
Although they took steps to soothe the federal officials, the telecoms are still bickering with airlines, which have canceled more than 10,000 U.S. flights since Christmas Eve because of bad weather and labor shortages caused by COVID-19.
“While the airline industry faces many challenges, 5G is not one of them,” Vestberg said in a company memo Tuesday.

HOW MANY PLANES DOES THIS AFFECT?
Under the agreement, the FAA will conduct a survey to find out. The FAA will allow planes with accurate, reliable altimeters to operate around high-power 5G. But planes with older altimeters will not be allowed to make landings under low-visibility conditions.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN THE NEXT TWO WEEKS?
The two-week postponement will give the FAA and the companies time to implement the agreement.
AT&T and Verizon will be allowed to launch C-Band service this month under already-granted FCC licenses. The airlines have until Friday to give the companies a list of up to 50 airports where they believe the power of C-Band service should be reduced through July 5.
Until July, the telecoms will talk to the FAA and airlines about potential long-term measures regarding 5G service near airports. However, under terms of the agreement with the FAA, AT&T and Verizon will have sole power to decide if any changes in service will be made.
“We felt that it was the right thing to do for the flying public, which includes our customers and all of us, to give the FAA a little time to work out its issues with the aviation community and therefore avoid further inconveniencing passengers with additional flight delays,” Vestberg said in his memo.
Nicholas Calio, president of the airline trade group, was more muted in his comments about the agreement, although he thanked federal officials for reaching the deal with AT&T and Verizon.
“Safety is and always will be the top priority of U.S. airlines. We will continue to work with all stakeholders to help ensure that new 5G service can coexist with aviation safely,” Calio said.
The FAA issued a brief statement about the two-week delay, saying it looks forward "to using the additional time and space to reduce flight disruptions associated with this 5G deployment.”

 

Topics: airlines

Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion

Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion
Updated 19 January 2022
AP

Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion

Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion
  • Deal will turn Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming system, into one of the world’s largest video game companies
  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella vows to address issues of misconduct and unequal pay against Activision
Updated 19 January 2022
AP

Microsoft is paying nearly $70 billion for Activision Blizzard, the maker of Candy Crush and Call of Duty, to boost its competitiveness in mobile gaming and virtual-reality technology.
The all-cash $68.7 billion deal will turn Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming system, into one of the world’s largest video game companies. It will also help it compete with tech rivals such as Meta, formerly Facebook, in creating immersive virtual worlds for both work and play.
If the deal survives scrutiny from US and European regulators in the coming months, it could be one of the biggest tech acquisitions in history. Dell bought data-storage company EMC in 2016 for around $60 billion.
Activision has been buffeted for months by allegations of misconduct and unequal pay. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addressed the issue Tuesday in a conference call with investors.
“The culture of our organization is my No. 1 priority,” Nadella said, adding that ”it’s critical for Activision Blizzard to drive forward” on its commitments to improve its workplace culture.
Activision disclosed last year it was being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission over complaints of workplace discrimination and in September settled claims brought by US workforce discrimination regulators. California’s civil rights agency sued the Santa Monica-based company in July, citing a “frat boy” culture that had become a “breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women.”
Wall Street saw the acquisition as a big win for Activision Blizzard Inc. and its shares soared 25 percent in trading Tuesday, making up for losses over the past six months since California’s discrimination lawsuit was filed. Shares of Microsoft slipped about 2 percent.

HIGHLIGHT

Acquisition to push Microsoft past Nintendo as the third-largest video game company by global revenue, behind Playstation-maker Sony and Chinese tech giant Tencent

Last year, Microsoft spent $7.5 billion to acquire ZeniMax Media, the parent company of video game publisher Bethesda Softworks, which is behind popular video games The Elder Scrolls, Doom and Fallout. Microsoft’s properties also include the hit game Minecraft after it bought Swedish game studio Mojang for $2.5 billion in 2014.
The Redmond, Washington, tech giant said the latest acquisitions will help beef up its Xbox Game Pass game subscription service while also accelerating its ambitions for the metaverse, a collection of virtual worlds envisioned as a next generation of the Internet. While Xbox already has its own game-making studio, the prospect of Microsoft controlling so much game content raised questions about whether the company could restrict Activision games from competing consoles, although Nadella promised the deal would help people play games “wherever, whenever and however they want.”
The acquisition would push Microsoft past Nintendo as the third-largest video game company by global revenue, behind Playstation-maker Sony and Chinese tech giant Tencent, according to Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives.
“Microsoft needed to do an aggressive deal given their streaming ambitions and metaverse strategy,” Ives said. ”They’re the only game in town that can do a deal of this size with the other tech stalwarts under massive tech scrutiny.”
Meta, Google, Amazon and Apple have all attracted increasing attention from antitrust regulators in the US and Europe, but the Activision deal is so big that it will also likely put Microsoft into the regulatory spotlight, Ives said. Microsoft is already facing delays in its planned $16 billion acquisition of Massachusetts speech recognition company Nuance because of an investigation by British antitrust regulators.
Microsoft is able to make such a big all-cash purchase of Activision because of its success as a cloud computing provider. But after years of focusing on shoring up its business clients and products such as the Office suite of email and other work tools, Ives said Microsoft’s failed 2020 attempt to acquire social media platform TikTok may have “really whet the appetite for Nadella to do a big consumer acquisition.”
Pushback against the deal was immediate from consumer advocacy groups.
“No way should the Federal Trade Commission and the US Department of Justice permit this merger to proceed,” said a statement from Alex Harman, competition policy advocate for Public Citizen. “If Microsoft wants to bet on the ‘metaverse,’ it should invest in new technology, not swallow up a competitor.”

BACKGROUND

Activision was formed in 1979 by former employees of Atari Inc., a pioneer in arcade games and home video game consoles.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki had no comment on Microsoft’s announcement at her briefing Tuesday, but emphasized the Biden administration’s recent moves to strengthen enforcement against illegal and anticompetitive mergers.
Started in 1979 by former Atari Inc. employees, Activision has created or acquired many of the most popular video games, from Pitfall in the 1980s to Guitar Hero and the World of Warcraft franchise. Bobby Kotick, 59, has been CEO since 1991.
Microsoft said it expects the deal to close in its 2023 fiscal year, which starts in July. It said Kotick will continue to serve as CEO. After the deal closes, the Activision business unit would then report to Phil Spencer, who has led Microsoft’s Xbox division and will now serve as CEO of Microsoft Gaming.
Kotick survived a number of executive shakeups at Activision last year after a series of controversies stemming from allegations of a toxic workplace culture. A shareholder lawsuit in August said the company failed to disclose to investors that it was being investigated in California and that it had workplace culture issues that could result in legal problems.
Activision reached a deal in September with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to settle claims that followed a nearly three-year investigation. The agency said Activision failed to take effective action after employees complained about sexual harassment, discriminated against pregnant employees and retaliated against employees who spoke out, including by firing them.
Microsoft has also been investigating its own practices toward sexual harassment and gender discrimination, opening an inquiry last week sought by investors at its annual shareholders meeting in November. The company committed to publishing a report later this year on how it handles harassment claims, including past allegations involving senior leaders such as co-founder Bill Gates.
 

Topics: Activision Blizzard Microsoft Candy Crush Call of Duty

Related

Microsoft invests $50 million in alcohol-to-jet fuel biorefinery
Business & Economy
Microsoft invests $50 million in alcohol-to-jet fuel biorefinery
Microsoft in August 2020 began talks on the proposed acquisition but the deal collapsed by September. (File/AFP)
Media
Microsoft CEO says failed TikTok deal ‘strangest thing I’ve worked on’

Latest updates

Will TASI wrap up two straight weeks of gains? Here’s what to know for Jan. 19
Will TASI wrap up two straight weeks of gains? Here’s what to know for Jan. 19
Oil highest since 2014 as Turkey outage adds to tight supply outlook
Oil highest since 2014 as Turkey outage adds to tight supply outlook
WHO says pandemic ‘nowhere near over’ as France, Germany post record cases
WHO says pandemic ‘nowhere near over’ as France, Germany post record cases
Saudi Arabia kicks off the year with a $755 million sukuk issuance
Saudi Arabia kicks off the year with a $755 million sukuk issuance
Afghan acting PM Akhund calls for official recognition of Taliban administration
Afghan acting PM Akhund calls for official recognition of Taliban administration

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.