Saudi fintech Lean Technologies raises $33 million latest funding round

Saudi fintech Lean Technologies raises $33 million latest funding round
The investment happens in the background of a burgeoning regional financial ecosystem, characterized by fintech sandboxes and forward-thinking regulations. (Supplied)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi fintech Lean Technologies raises $33 million latest funding round

Saudi fintech Lean Technologies raises $33 million latest funding round
  • The proprietary technology is used by a number of financial players in the region, across different verticals
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi financial technology startup Lean Technologies has raised $33 million in its series A funding round led by Sequoia Capital India. 

The startup provides a platform that allows its clients to integrate with their customer's bank accounts to retrieve relevant information or initiate bank transfers. 

The proprietary technology is used by a number of financial players in the region, across different verticals including remittances, cryptocurrency, and investment, the company said in a statement. 

“We started Lean with the aim of enabling the next generation of financial innovation in the Middle East, a mission deep-rooted in the hearts of our entire team,” Hisham Al-Falih, co-founder and CEO of Lean, said. 

The investment happens in the background of a burgeoning regional financial ecosystem, characterized by fintech sandboxes and forward-thinking regulations. 

Lean aims to be the first Saudi aggregator to “enable the booming sector within the Kingdom,” which it ties back to the ambitious 2030 vision that includes financial objectives. 

Topics: fintech startups funding

RIYADH: A hike in residential land prices prompted real estate prices in Saudi Arabia to rise by an annual rate of 0.9 percent in the final quarter of 2021, according to data by Gastat.

This is the highest level since the first quarter of 2020 as prices of residential land plots went up, causing the sub-index of residential real estate prices to go up by 1.7 percent.

Other components of this sub-index – which includes costs of buildings, villa, apartments and houses – all underwent negative inflation.

Meanwhile, commercial and agricultural real estate prices fell from a year ago by 0.7 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, balancing the effect on the overall index.

In quarterly terms, real estate prices in the Kingdom ticked up by 0.5 percent induced by, again, the household real estate sub-index which grew by 0.7 percent.

Topics: real estate

CHINA: Saudi Arabia retained its top ranking in Chinese oil supplies in 2021, with supplies up 3.1 percent over 2020, and increased its share to 17% of total Chinese imports, customs data showed.

China brought in 87.58 million tonnes of crude oil from the kingdom, or an equivalence of 1.75 million barrels-per-day, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.

That compares to 84.92 million tonnes in 2020, when Saudi Arabia held 16 percent of the Chinese market.

The expanded market share by the top OPEC exporter came as it boosted sales to national refiners and bolstered by demand from private mega refiners Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp and Hengli Petrochemical.

Russia came in second, increasing the gap with Saudi Arabia, as supplies contracted 4.7 percent to 79.65 million tonnes, or 1.59 million bpd, weighed down by weaker demand from China's independent refiners.

Shipments from Iraq came in third and fell 10 percent on the year to 54.13 million tonnes. Brazil dropped to No.7 last year versus No.4 in 2020, with supplies down 28 percent to 30.28 million tonnes, also due to reduced appetite from small independent plants.

Under a broad campaign to rein in surplus refining capacity and cut carbon emissions, the Chinese government last year introduced measures such as cutting import quotas and slapping a hefty tax on imports of blending fuels.

Imports from Oman and Malaysia gained 18 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

Reuters reported shipments from Iran and Venezuela were passed on as originated from Oman and Malaysia due to U.S. sanctions.

China's customs data on Thursday showed the country brought in its first imports of Iranian crude oil in a year in December despite ongoing sanctions by the United States government.

Officially, Chinese customs data has consistently not shown any imports from Venezuela.

Thursday's data showed U.S. supplies plunged 42 percent to 11.47 million tonnes.

The table below shows import details by country, in metric tonnes. Volumes during January-December period and the percentage changes are calculated by Reuters.

Country Jan-Dec. volume Jan-Dec yr/yr %
Russia 79,654,884 -4.7
Saudi Arabia 87,576,703 3.1
Iraq 54,130,343 -10
Angola 39,163,873 -6.3
UAE 33,825,312 8.6
Oman 44,789,938 18.4

 

 

 

 

Topics: energy Oil

SINGAPORE: Oil steadied on Thursday, clawing back losses earlier in the session, as strong demand and short-term supply disruptions continue to support prices close to their highest levels since late 2014.
Brent crude futures fell 17 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $88.27 a barrel, as of 0418 GMT, having dropped more than $1 earlier in the session. The global benchmark touched $89.17 a barrel on Wednesday, its highest since October 2014.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 7 cents, or 0.1 percent, to stand at $87.03 a barrel, having also shed nearly $1 earlier. WTI climbed to as much as $87.91 on Wednesday, the highest since October 2014.
"The International Energy Agency said global oil demand is on track to hit pre-pandemic levels," analysts at ANZ bank said in a note.
"Shorter-term supply disruptions are also helping tighten markets. Brent crude rallied sharply after reports a key oil pipeline running from Iraq to Turkey was knocked out by an explosion."
However, the flow of crude oil through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has resumed, after it was halted on Tuesday due to a blast near the pipeline in the southeastern Turkish province of Kahramanmaras, officials said on Wednesday.
Supply concerns have mounted this week after Yemen's Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates, the third-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Meanwhile Russia, the world's second-largest oil producer, has built up a large troop presence near Ukraine's border, stoking fears of invasion and subsequent supply uncertainties.
Underpinning oil prices is the broad post-coronavirus pandemic recovery in demand for fuel.
OPEC officials and analysts say that an oil rally may continue in the next few months, and prices could top $100 a barrel as demand shrugs of the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
OPEC+, which groups the cartel with Russia and other producers, is struggling to hit a monthly output increase target of 400,000 barrels per day.
U.S. crude and gasoline stocks rose while distillate inventories fell last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday.
Crude stocks rose by 1.4 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 14. Gasoline inventories rose by 3.5 million barrels while distillate stocks fell by 1.2 million barrels, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Topics: energy Oil

LONDON: The UK is hosting an investment conference on Thursday to boost sustainable economic cooperation with African countries and to support the continent’s transition to clean growth.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will open the one-day event, which will be attended by UK and African ministers, business leaders and and heads of international organizations.
The conference, in its second edition, aims to unlock millions of pounds of new investment, especially in clean energy industries in the UK and Africa.
“Two years on from the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit, the UK’s ambition to be Africa’s investment partner of choice has never been stronger,” said Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan.
“This year’s conference focuses on the importance of resilient, sustainable investment to support Africa as it pivots toward a more environmentally friendly growth trajectory, and I look forward to working with leaders from the continent as they continue on this path to a greener future,” she added.
During the conference, the UK will launch a new Growth Gateway — a digital tool to link African and British businesses to UK government trade, finance, investment services and opportunities.
UK Export Finance — Britain’s export credit agency — has significantly increased support for markets in Africa in the past year from about £600 million ($817 million) in 2018-19 to more than £2.3 billion in 2020-21, supporting a range of infrastructure projects in countries from Cote d’Ivoire to Uganda, the Department for International Trade said.
Minister for Africa Vicky Ford said that the UK is “deepening its economic ties with African nations” and “there is a lot more that can be done,” adding: “Growth Gateway will make it easier than ever for African and British businesses to access the support they need to boost two-way trade and investment.”
This year’s conference also comes after Britain hosted the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26. The country is looking to build on its commitment to providing £11.6 billion of its International Climate Finance program to help developing countries tackle climate change over the next five years.
Last year’s virtual conference was attended by more than 2,800 delegates from over 40 African countries. Across the UK, 27 trade and investment deals worth £6.5 billion were announced, on top of further commitments worth £8.9 billion.

Topics: United Kingdom Africa clean energy Boris Johnson UK-Africa Investment Summit Britain Vicky Ford Anne-Marie Trevelyan

RIYADH: Turkish mobile gaming start-up Dream Games raised an unprecedented $255 million in its latest Series C funding round, almost tripling its valuation to $2.75 billion in six months, MAGNiTT reported.

This round of funding was led by Index Ventures, subscribed by returning investors such as Makers Fund, IVP, Kora, Balderton Capital and managed by BlackRock.

The company plans to use the funds for doubling its headcount to 200 people and launch a new game this year.

Founded in 2019, Istanbul-based Dream Games is a mobile gaming company that developed Royal Match — one of the highest grossing mobile games.

