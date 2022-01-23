You are here

Dr. Mohamed Ramady

Aramco IKTVA: The five letters that have come of age

Saudi Aramco balances competing priorities as IKTVA enters 6th year
Saudi Aramco is playing an active role in the diversification of the Saudi economy — ironically, away from a dependence on oil and its derivatives. (SPA)
Updated 14 sec ago
George Charles Darley

• New and existing energy sources need to act in parallel for a long time, says CEO
  • New and existing energy sources need to act in parallel for a long time, says CEO
George Charles Darley

LONDON: The focal point of Saudi Aramco’s forthcoming In-Kingdom Total Value Add Forum will be the company’s initiative, launched in 2015, to further develop a local supply chain. 
In Aramco’s own words, the intention is to “transform and diversify the Kingdom’s economy through partnership and collaboration, creating high-skilled jobs for the Saudi population (and building) a resilient economy for the future.” 
The IKTVA program opens many opportunities for both companies and workers in Saudi Arabia, and reflects the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 — but what of Aramco itself?
As the world’s leading crude oil supplier, with an output of some 10 million barrels per day, Aramco currently has a daily turnover of SR32.6 billion ($8.7 billion). That adds up to some $317.5 billion per annum, up from gross revenue of $205 billion and net revenues of $49 billion in the financial year 2020 — the last full year reported. 
With an income of such magnitude, Aramco would seemingly have little to worry about.
However, broader global issues require Aramco to come up with innovative strategies to overcome both present and future headwinds.
The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, better known as COP26, articulated an “anti-oil” sentiment held by many countries, with a broad consensus to transition the global economy away from fossil fuels in favor of more environmentally friendly energy sources including solar, wind, tidal and geothermal. 
There is a shift, which began in earnest by Tesla and now includes legacy auto manufacturers such as VW, Volvo and Mercedes, from petrol/diesel engines to battery-powered electric vehicles. This trend is growing at an exponential pace, with Forbes reporting that almost 20 percent of cars purchased in China in the fourth quarter of 2021 were electric. This is likely the shape of things to come for the rest of the world.
These developments put Aramco in the spotlight as a giant of the carbon fuel sector, alongside a possible danger of becoming the world’s leading supplier of a gradually redundant commodity. 
However, the reality behind the headlines is that global oil demand is actually on an upward tangent, as the world emerges from an industrial dip caused by the two-year COVID-19 pandemic. 
According to a report from the US Energy Information Administration released on Jan. 11: “Rising economic activity and the easing of pandemic-related restrictions on other activities resulted in global oil consumption rising by 5.5 percent in 2021 from 2020.”
The same report goes on to state that with oil consumption outpacing production, the fourth quarter of 2021 saw significant increases in prices of the commodity, with Brent crude oil spot increasing from an average of $43 per barrel in the third quarter of 2020 to an average of $79 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2021. 
Current oil prices are even higher, with the various grades of Arabian crude hovering between $87 and $89 per barrel.

The EIA predicts that total world petroleum consumption of 96.9 million barrels per day in 2021 will slightly increase to 100.5 mbpd in 2022.  Is that level of demand sustainable? Aramco, for one, believes the answer is yes. 
“(Energy) alternatives are nowhere near ready to carry a big enough load, so new and existing energy sources will need to operate in parallel for a long time,” Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser declared at the World Petroleum Council Congress, held in Houston in December 2021. 
Nasser went on to say that while “Aramco is committed to a net-zero economy … there are still no truly viable alternatives to conventional fuels in aviation, shipping, and even trucking.”
He added: “Oil and gas will be needed for decades to come, and accelerating the reduction in their emissions is a strategic and urgent necessity for climate goals to be met. We are not short of opportunities, such as producing lower carbon products like blue hydrogen and blue ammonia; developing more efficient and lower emission internal combustion engines; and making the Circular Carbon Economy that G20 world leaders endorsed last year a reality.”  
In short, Aramco seeks to maintain its dominant position in the global oil sector while aiming to emerge as a future leading producer of clean fuels — a two-pronged approach that is evident in several recent deals in both Europe and Asia.
With regards to oil supply, in the past fortnight Aramco acquired a range of assets from Poland’s state-owned energy corporation Orlen PKN, including a major oil refinery and hundreds of petrol stations, in a deal worth $288 million. A contract was also signed for Aramco to supply Orlen with 200-337,000 barrels of oil per day, adding more purchases to those agreed earlier. 
In terms of “new” energy, Aramco has also recently entered into agreements with two large South Korean entities — Korea Electric Power Corporation and the S-Oil Corporation — to conduct feasibility studies for the future supply of blue hydrogen, a petrol substitute with far lower carbon emissions.   
As Saudi Aramco balances these competing global priorities, it is simultaneously playing an active role in the diversification of the Saudi economy — ironically, away from a dependence on oil and its derivatives, and with an emphasis on small-to-medium sized enterprises as opposed to major conglomerates.
The company has a lot on its plate and the IKTVA Forum will no doubt offer a platform to further clarify its strategy and philosophy going forward.

Topics: iktva (In-Kingdom Total Value Add) forum Aramco

Saudi dairy giant Almarai posts 21% profit drop amid pandemic challenges

Saudi dairy giant Almarai posts 21% profit drop amid pandemic challenges
Updated 13 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi dairy giant Almarai posts 21% profit drop amid pandemic challenges

Saudi dairy giant Almarai posts 21% profit drop amid pandemic challenges
  • Net profit dropped from SR1.98 billion ($529 million) to SR1.56 billion on an annual basis
Updated 13 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based dairy giant Almarai has recorded a 21 percent decline in profit in 2021 as pandemic and value-added tax, VAT, weighed on revenues.

Net profit dropped from SR1.98 billion ($529 million) to SR1.56 billion on an annual basis, a bourse statement by the dairy giant revealed.

Its gross profit was down 8.6 percent due to structural reforms of subsidy reduction

This followed a challenging year for Almarai amid rising COVID-19 repercussions and supply chain disruptions as well as VAT-related changes in purchases.

Topics: Almarai dairy

Arabian Centers' CEO Al-Jedaie resigns

Arabian Centers' CEO Al-Jedaie resigns
Updated 19 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Arabian Centers' CEO Al-Jedaie resigns

Arabian Centers' CEO Al-Jedaie resigns
Updated 19 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Centres Co. said in a bourse filing that its board of directors accepted the resignation of the CEO Faisal Abdullah Al-Jedaie.

The resignation was accepted on Jan. 20 and it will be effective from 31 January 2022.

The board delegated the managing director Mohamad Rafic Mourad as CEO effective from 01 February 2022 until further notice, the statement said.

 

Saudi developer Alakaria secures $106.6m loan for Riyadh land purchase

Saudi developer Alakaria secures $106.6m loan for Riyadh land purchase
Updated 23 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi developer Alakaria secures $106.6m loan for Riyadh land purchase

Saudi developer Alakaria secures $106.6m loan for Riyadh land purchase
  • The Shariah-compliant loan is provided by Al Jazira bank
Updated 23 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi Real Estate Co., also called Alakaria, has secured a bridge loan of SR400 million ($106.6 million) to finance part of the price of the land it’s purchasing in the east of Riyadh. 

The Shariah-compliant loan is provided by Al Jazira bank, the company said in a bourse filing, with a financing duration of 360 days. 

Alakaria earlier said it was buying raw land in the east of Riyadh with a total value of SR727.09 million. The rest of the funds will come from the developer’s “self-generated resources.”

Topics: real estate Alakaria Riyadh

Cyber security jobs top list of fastest-growing roles in Saudi Arabia, LinkedIn study shows

The research claims that nearly 85 percent of workers feel confident enough to push for a promotion or new job opportunities at work. (Getty Images)
The research claims that nearly 85 percent of workers feel confident enough to push for a promotion or new job opportunities at work. (Getty Images)
Updated 14 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Cyber security jobs top list of fastest-growing roles in Saudi Arabia, LinkedIn study shows

The research claims that nearly 85 percent of workers feel confident enough to push for a promotion or new job opportunities at work. (Getty Images)
  • A slew of new government policies in the region have impacted the data published by LinkedIn
Updated 14 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Cybersecurity specialists, talent acquisition experts, and back end developers are among the fastest-growing jobs in Saudi Arabia, according to new data from global professional networking firm LinkedIn.
The pandemic, digitalization and a slew of new government policies in the region have all impacted the list published by the company this year, which reveals that a staggering 9 in 10 MENA professionals feel confident in their current role. This increased confidence is in turn driving a desire among the workforce to change jobs, with 72 percent of professionals in KSA considering a switch this year.
Skills such as network security and user interface design are also some of the fastest growing skills in the region, as technology continues to hold center stage in the region’s agenda.
It was found that the desire to consider a new job role seems to decrease with age with nearly nine in 10 — 87 percent — of Gen Z surveyed looking for a change compared to the 71 percent of boomers and Gen X.
Ali Matar, head of LinkedIn MENA and EMEA Venture Markets said: “A staggering 8 in 10 professionals in the UAE and KSA are considering changing their jobs.
“This is part of a larger global trend that has also seen companies revamp policies and benefits to not just hire, but also retain quality talent.
“Candidates are being increasingly selective about the organizations they choose to apply for — citing flexibility, compensation, and company culture as critical factors.”

Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn MENA and EMEA Venture Markets


The research also claims that nearly 85 percent of workers feel confident enough to push for a promotion or new job opportunities at work, while almost half — 48 percent — of the workers surveyed in Saudi Arabia think their confidence in their role will only get better in 2022.
Competition in the Kingdom was found to have dropped by around 29 percent, and job seekers across markets are in a stronger position to negotiate salaries and terms that benefit their ideal world of work.
One of the key motivators of this surge in worker confidence is the increase in flexible working, with 51 percent of the workforce saying that it has made them more confident to think about trying a new career.

Topics: Cybersecurity

