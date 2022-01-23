You are here

Cyber security jobs top list of fastest-growing roles in Saudi Arabia, LinkedIn study shows

The research claims that nearly 85 percent of workers feel confident enough to push for a promotion or new job opportunities at work. (Getty Images)
The research claims that nearly 85 percent of workers feel confident enough to push for a promotion or new job opportunities at work. (Getty Images)
RIYADH: Cybersecurity specialists, talent acquisition experts, and back end developers are among the fastest-growing jobs in Saudi Arabia, according to new data from global professional networking firm LinkedIn.
The pandemic, digitalization and a slew of new government policies in the region have all impacted the list published by the company this year, which reveals that a staggering 9 in 10 MENA professionals feel confident in their current role. This increased confidence is in turn driving a desire among the workforce to change jobs, with 72 percent of professionals in KSA considering a switch this year.
Skills such as network security and user interface design are also some of the fastest growing skills in the region, as technology continues to hold center stage in the region’s agenda.
It was found that the desire to consider a new job role seems to decrease with age with nearly nine in 10 — 87 percent — of Gen Z surveyed looking for a change compared to the 71 percent of boomers and Gen X.
Ali Matar, head of LinkedIn MENA and EMEA Venture Markets said: “A staggering 8 in 10 professionals in the UAE and KSA are considering changing their jobs.
“This is part of a larger global trend that has also seen companies revamp policies and benefits to not just hire, but also retain quality talent.
“Candidates are being increasingly selective about the organizations they choose to apply for — citing flexibility, compensation, and company culture as critical factors.”




Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn MENA and EMEA Venture Markets


The research also claims that nearly 85 percent of workers feel confident enough to push for a promotion or new job opportunities at work, while almost half — 48 percent — of the workers surveyed in Saudi Arabia think their confidence in their role will only get better in 2022.
Competition in the Kingdom was found to have dropped by around 29 percent, and job seekers across markets are in a stronger position to negotiate salaries and terms that benefit their ideal world of work.
One of the key motivators of this surge in worker confidence is the increase in flexible working, with 51 percent of the workforce saying that it has made them more confident to think about trying a new career.

Topics: Cybersecurity

