You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi shipping firm Bahri starts operations of $203m floating desalination project

Saudi shipping firm Bahri starts operations of $203m floating desalination project

Saudi shipping firm Bahri starts operations of $203m floating desalination project
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/9ufa2

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi shipping firm Bahri starts operations of $203m floating desalination project

Saudi shipping firm Bahri starts operations of $203m floating desalination project
  • Bahri said the project is expected to be finalized by the fourth quarter of 2022
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi-based provider of logistics and transportation services, Bahri, has started trial commissioning of the first floating desalination plant under its SR760 million ($203 million) deal with Saline Water Conversion Corp., or SWCC.

The plant is located near the port of Al Shuqaiq on the Western coast of the Kingdom, Bahri said in a bourse statement on Sunday.

Signed in 2019, the deal involves establishing three floating plants, to supply and transfer desalinated water from the stations to desalination tanks.

Each station will have a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters per day with a total capacity of 150,000 cubic meters a day. 

Bahri said the project is expected to be finalized by the fourth quarter of 2022 and attributed the delay in commercial operations to COVID-19 constraints.

Established in 1978, Bahri is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and the Public Investment Fund. It owns and manages a fleet of 89 tankers and container ships dedicated to transporting oil, petrochemicals, dry bulk, and other cargo.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia desalination desalination plants

Related

Saudi desalination corporation reveals environmental sustainability road map
Business & Economy
Saudi desalination corporation reveals environmental sustainability road map

Al Qatif beach in Eastern Province sold at $1bn in KSA’s ‘largest real estate transaction’

Al Qatif beach in Eastern Province sold at $1bn in KSA’s ‘largest real estate transaction’
Updated 16 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Al Qatif beach in Eastern Province sold at $1bn in KSA’s ‘largest real estate transaction’

Al Qatif beach in Eastern Province sold at $1bn in KSA’s ‘largest real estate transaction’
Updated 16 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A five-million-square-meter beach in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province has been sold for over SR4 billion ($1 billion), in what was described as one of the largest real estate transactions in the Kingdom. 

Saudi Real Estate Contributions Commission, known as Tasfiah, has concluded the sale of the Al Qatif beach in a public auction in the governorate of Al Khobar, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The beach covers more than 5 million square meters on Tarout Island, one of the oldest settlements in the Arabian gulf. 

Tasfiah has so far reached a total of SR15 billion as a return to shareholders through its public auctions and sale of land contributions. 

Topics: Eastern Province

Related

Saudi shipping firm Bahri starts operations of $203m floating desalination project
Business & Economy
Saudi shipping firm Bahri starts operations of $203m floating desalination project
Thai PM to visit Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Thai PM to visit Saudi Arabia

Abu Dhabi takes a step towards emerging ETF industry in the Gulf region

Abu Dhabi takes a step towards emerging ETF industry in the Gulf region
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi takes a step towards emerging ETF industry in the Gulf region

Abu Dhabi takes a step towards emerging ETF industry in the Gulf region
  • The fund tracks the S&P Saudi Arabia Shariah Liquid Top 30 35/20 Capped Index
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: A new investment product will allow traders in the UAE to track Saudi stocks via the local bourse — a first for the Gulf region’s fledgling ETF market.

Chimera Capital LLC, an Abu-Dhabi-based investment management firm and a subsidiary of Chimera Investment LLC, has launched its Chimera S&P Saudi Arabia Shariah Compliant Exchange Traded Fund (ETF).

The fund tracks the S&P Saudi Arabia Shariah Liquid Top 30 35/20 Capped Index, which is up 44 percent over the past year.

The gauge tracks the top 30 largest and most liquid Shariah-compliant stocks listed in Saudi Arabia.

“We are pleased to have launched our fifth ETF, which is the first to track non-UAE-listed equities. The fund will cater to the growing appetite for diversified investments among UAE and regional investors, providing them with an innovative tool to capitalize on the economic prospects of Saudi Arabia,” Sherif Salem, Chief Investment Officer – Public Markets at Chimera Capital said

The fund’s assets under management rose to 70 million dirhams ($19 million) by the end of the week, he said.

Gulf investors can choose between eight different equity-focused ETFs in the region, with three in Saudi Arabia, two in Qatar and three in the UAE.

Topics: economy UAE ETF Saudi Arabia saudi stocks Abu Dhabi

Related

Analysis Focus: Exchange traded funds (ETFS)
Focus: Exchange traded funds (ETFS)

IPO bidding gets into full swing amid listing wave

IPO bidding gets into full swing amid listing wave
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

IPO bidding gets into full swing amid listing wave

IPO bidding gets into full swing amid listing wave
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Amid a wave of initial public offerings in the Kingdom, many companies are to kick off the book-building process on Saudi Arabia’s main and parallel indexes this month.

Al Dawaa Medical Services Co. has announced its intention to debut 25.5 million shares, representing 30 percent of capital, on the main stock index, TASI.

The pharmaceutical retailer will allocate the full offer during the IPO bidding session, which will run from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2022, according to a statement by the company.

Dammam-based Gas Arabian Services started the qualified investors’ book-building session today, Jan. 23, amid plans to list 790,000 shares on Saudi Arabia’s parallel market, Nomu.

The session will take place for four days until Jan. 27, 2022, the bookrunner of the offer, FALCOM Financial Services Co., said in a bourse statement.

The offering price range has been set between SR75 and SR90 per share.

Qualified investors will be entitled to the full offer of 790,000 shares and each shall subscribe to a minimum of 10 shares and a maximum of 789,990 shares.

Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co., better known as Tibbiyah, will begin the book-building process on Jan. 30. The period will last for five days, offering 5 million shares, or 25 percent of capital, on the parallel market Nomu.

Fully owned by Al Faisaliah Group, Tibbiyah is a leading healthcare provider in Saudi Arabia and the region.

Topics: economy IPO Saudi Arabia Stock Market

Related

Saudi IPO market leads the GCC in 2021: Kamco Invest report
Business & Economy
Saudi IPO market leads the GCC in 2021: Kamco Invest report

Egyptian ready-made garments exports hit an all-time high at $2.49bn 

Egyptian ready-made garments exports hit an all-time high at $2.49bn 
Updated 23 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian ready-made garments exports hit an all-time high at $2.49bn 

Egyptian ready-made garments exports hit an all-time high at $2.49bn 
  • The Ready-made Garments Export Council has attracted 23 new factories in 2021
Updated 23 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

The value of Egyptian ready-made garment exports set an all-time high record during 2021.

They increased to $2.49 billion, up from $1.457 billion the previous year, amounting to a 41 percent increase.

The Ready-made Garments Export Council has attracted 23 new factories in 2021, with 11 facilities from small and medium factories re-attracted, the head of the council, Marie Lewis, revealed. 

Lewis added that services provided by the council are being expanded, to include promotional and marketing services. It has prepared a number of initiatives to develop e-marketing tools for its exporters.

The council has also participated in four international and local exhibitions, and has provided 33 export opportunities. It also arranged 22 bilateral meetings between its exporters and buyers.

It organised 32 workshops and training programs to enhance the export capabilities and production efficiency of the council's exporters, she added. 

Topics: economy MENA Egypt retail industry

Related

Egypt achieves a $204m initial budget surplus in six months 
Business & Economy
Egypt achieves a $204m initial budget surplus in six months 

MIS inks $23m worth of contracts for cloud hosting and data center services

MIS inks $23m worth of contracts for cloud hosting and data center services
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

MIS inks $23m worth of contracts for cloud hosting and data center services

MIS inks $23m worth of contracts for cloud hosting and data center services
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi information technology firm Al Moammar Information Systems Co., MIS, has inked SR84.5 million ($23 million) worth of contracts with its subsidiary Edarat Communications and Information Technology Co.

This followed the approval of the company’s board of directors.

As per the first contract, worth SR57 million and valid for 18 months, Edarat will provide data center services to MIS, the homegrown IT company said in a bourse statement.

In a separate announcement, MIS declared the closure of a 60-month deal valued at SR27.5 million with Edarat.

MIS signed the second deal to receive cloud hosting services as it aims to feed its helix cloud computing software, known as SaaS.

The financial impact of the agreements is expected to roll out on the company’s financial statements starting from the ongoing quarter and will last for each contract’s duration.  

Riyadh-based MIS owns 50 percent of Edarat. It was established in 1979 and marks Saudi Arabia’s first listed information technology company.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia

Related

Established in 1979, MIS was incorporated in Riyadh under the name “Muhammad Al Moammar & Partners Co.” and was converted into a closed joint stock company in 2008. (MIS)
Business & Economy
Al Moammar shares hit all-time high, surge 230% in 10 months

Latest updates

Al Qatif beach in Eastern Province sold at $1bn in KSA’s ‘largest real estate transaction’
Al Qatif beach in Eastern Province sold at $1bn in KSA’s ‘largest real estate transaction’
Saudi shipping firm Bahri starts operations of $203m floating desalination project
Saudi shipping firm Bahri starts operations of $203m floating desalination project
Abu Dhabi takes a step towards emerging ETF industry in the Gulf region
Abu Dhabi takes a step towards emerging ETF industry in the Gulf region
Thai PM to visit Saudi Arabia
Thai PM to visit Saudi Arabia
IPO bidding gets into full swing amid listing wave
IPO bidding gets into full swing amid listing wave

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.