Coalition in Yemen prepares military operation in Al-Jouf

Fighters loyal to the Yemeni government take positions at the Al-Jawba frontline facing the Houthi militia in the country’s northeastern province of Marib. (File/AFP)
Fighters loyal to the Yemeni government take positions at the Al-Jawba frontline facing the Houthi militia in the country’s northeastern province of Marib. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Coalition in Yemen prepares military operation in Al-Jouf

Coalition in Yemen prepares military operation in Al-Jouf
  • Coalition kills 90 Houthi militants in 17 airstrikes on Marib and Al-Bayda in the last 24 hours
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said it is preparing a military operation in Al-Jouf, in response to a threat.
“We are monitoring hostile militia activity using drones launched from the Yemeni governorate of Al-Jawf,” Saudi state TV reported on Sunday, citing the coalition.
“We will take operational measures in accordance with international and humanitarian law to protect civilians,” the coalition added.

Armenian president resigns

Armenian president resigns
Updated 9 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

Armenian president resigns

Armenian president resigns
Updated 9 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has tendered his resignation on Sunday, according to a statement on his official website.
Sarkissian was in a standoff with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan last year over a number of issues, including the dismissal of the head of the armed forces.

Topics: Armenia Armenian President Armen Sarkissian

Newcastle United find new hope from the old guard

Newcastle United find new hope from the old guard
Updated 23 min 4 sec ago
Eddie Taylor

Newcastle United find new hope from the old guard

Newcastle United find new hope from the old guard
  Jonjo Shelvey's free-kick injects could be turning point in Newcastle's fight against relegation as defense holds firm against off-color Leeds
Updated 23 min 4 sec ago
Eddie Taylor

LEEDS: It’s the sort of goal that exemplifies a season turning point: A scruffy set piece late in the game that, through a combination of indecisive goalkeeping and the hint of a deflection, squirms its way into the far corner. Whether it’s a slice of good fortune or a helping hand, they all count – and this one might count more than most.

Jonjo Shelvey’s late free-kick proved enough to seal all three points for Newcastle United against a strangely off-color Leeds at Elland Road and, although still deep in the relegation mire, it might well represent the first rung on the Tyneside club’s climb to safety. 

The gap to 17th is now down to a single point and next up is an Everton side without so much as one of those in five weeks. As the season heads into its latest international break, the ladder is beginning to look a little shorter.

Shelvey certainly understood the importance of the goal. As the net billowed almost apologetically in front of the home fans, he sprinted 60 meters down the pitch to greet the explosion of noise from the two-tiered away end. The delirium was repeated at the final whistle with players, many now shirtless, celebrating the three points as though they’d be presented by the queen.

“It’s massive,” Shelvey said after the game. “We will keep going and we believe we have enough to stay up. Everyone is in this together.”

Not that the omens before kick-off were particularly auspicious. The Newcastle fans being herded into the stadium through a concrete walkway from the coach park might have sung “Eddie Howe’s black and white army,” but it was hard to disguise the growing unease about his reign. The manager had presided over a solitary Premier League win since his November appointment – against fellow strugglers Burnley seven weeks ago - and had never previously emerged victorious from Elland Road.

Norwich’s win the previous evening, their second in succession, added its own pressure, as did news of Watford’s decision to part company with Claudio Ranieri after just 14 games in charge. It was difficult to understate the stakes for both club and manager.

The early phase of the game reflected the tensions. Leeds, shorn of several key players and far from safe themselves, immediately pressed Newcastle back and, finding joy out wide, fizzed a number of balls across the box. Their lack of an orthodox center-forward blunted their threat, however, and gradually Newcastle emerged from their low block to gain a toehold in the game.

The second half offered increasing promise. Newcastle were now dominating midfield, cutting the supply lines to the dangerous Raphinha and, although rarely fluid, countering in greater numbers. On 74 minutes, one such breakaway down the right resulted in Diego Llorente’s ungainly tug on Javier Manquillo 20 yards from goal and Shelvey did the rest.

Unlike the Watford game a week earlier, there were no late surprises and Newcastle were able to close out the game with minimal alarm and register a first clean sheet of the season.   

A very good day’s work, then, and perhaps significantly one that owed as much to the players Howe inherited from predecessor Steve Bruce as January’s expensive recruits.

As compact and composed as Kieran Trippier was, Shelvey, now in his seventh season at St. James’ Park, was the outstanding player on the pitch, gradually wresting control of the central areas and dictating play with smart, unfussy distribution. Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar, with close to 300 appearances between them, provided a central wall that Leeds rarely looked like penetrating, and Martin Dubravka, first choice since his arrival from Sparta Prague in 2018, made a crucial block to stem the early Leeds tide.

There remains considerable work to do at Newcastle on and off the park to turn one result into a season-saving sequence. 

With 17 games remaining, it’s clear old faces will  be required to make just as important a contribution as new blood. On that front, encouragement was in ready supply at Elland Road.

Topics: Jonjo Shelvey Newcastle United Leeds Kieran Trippier

Saudi Industrial Development Fund to provide new financing products worth $3bn this year

Saudi Industrial Development Fund to provide new financing products worth $3bn this year
Updated 25 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Industrial Development Fund to provide new financing products worth $3bn this year

Saudi Industrial Development Fund to provide new financing products worth $3bn this year
Updated 25 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Industrial Development Fund will launch and update new financing products to serve new sectors during the current year, at a value ranging between SR10 billion to SR11 billion ($2.6 billion to $3 billion).

The Fund's spokesperson Khalil Al-Nimri told Alarabiya it will be targeting four sectors, with the Supply Chain Finance program being one of the programs to be updated. Alarabiya didn't name the sectors.

This comes as the fund seeks to boost private sector investment in targeted sectors and appeal to a large number of investors. 

So far, the Saudi Industrial Development Fund has approved the financing of more than 100 projects in the mining sector, amounting to a total of SR28 billion, Al-Nimri said.  

Egypt hopes Syria will return to Arab League, support regional security

Egypt hopes Syria will return to Arab League, support regional security
Updated 28 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt hopes Syria will return to Arab League, support regional security

Egypt hopes Syria will return to Arab League, support regional security
Updated 28 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said his country hoped that conditions will be available for Syria to return to the Arab domain and be an element supporting Arab national security
“We will continue to communicate with the Arab countries to achieve this purpose, and we look forward to the Syrian government taking measures that facilitate Syria’s return to the Arab League,” Shoukry said.

Saudi Eastern Province closes $40m deal to improve its public transport network

Saudi Eastern Province closes $40m deal to improve its public transport network
Updated 35 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Eastern Province closes $40m deal to improve its public transport network

Saudi Eastern Province closes $40m deal to improve its public transport network
Updated 35 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh-based Saudi Public Transport Co., also known as SAPTCO, has sealed a SR150 million ($40 million) deal for a public bus transport project in the Eastern Province’s Dammam and Al Qatif governorate.

The contract, signed with the Eastern Province Municipality, will be valid for five years, the homegrown transport firm said in a bourse statement.

The Transport General Authority partnered with the Eastern Municipality to supply the project with eight lanes over a distance of 453 kilometers, 212 stops, and 85 buses, SPA reported, citing the authority’s president Rumaih Al Rumaih.

From reducing the effects of environmental pollution to rationalizing energy consumption, the project comes in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Upon its completion, the region is expected to see less traffic congestion and more organized transportation systems, SPA reported.

SAPTCO noted that the deal’s financial impact is expected to reflect on the company’s financial statements during the first half of the ongoing year.

Topics: Finance

