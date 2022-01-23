You are here

Saudi Arabia spends $991m on water projects in Jazan area

Saudi Arabia spends $991m on water projects in Jazan area
Cityscape of Jazan (Getty)
Saudi Arabia spends $991m on water projects in Jazan area

Saudi Arabia spends $991m on water projects in Jazan area
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, known as MEWA, launched on Sunday 20 water and environmental projects to provide sustainability in the southwest of Saudi Arabia, set to cost a total of SR3.6 billion ($991 million). 

The Ministry, in participation with the Emirate of Jazan Province inaugurated four water projects costing over SR2.5 billion, to produce desalinated water in Jazan.

Five further water projects costing more than SR709 million were also initiated to expand water transmission systems. Seven projects for water and environmental services costing SR346 million were initiated to expand distribution.

The inauguration involved four projects costing more than SR70 million, to enhance water resources, serving more than 1.3 million beneficiaries in the region.

 

Saudi Industrial Development Fund to provide new financing products worth $3bn this year

Saudi Industrial Development Fund to provide new financing products worth $3bn this year
Saudi Industrial Development Fund to provide new financing products worth $3bn this year

Saudi Industrial Development Fund to provide new financing products worth $3bn this year
RIYADH: The Saudi Industrial Development Fund will launch and update new financing products to serve new sectors during the current year, at a value ranging between SR10 billion to SR11 billion ($2.6 billion to $3 billion).

The Fund's spokesperson Khalil Al-Nimri told Alarabiya it will be targeting four sectors, with the Supply Chain Finance program being one of the programs to be updated. Alarabiya didn't name the sectors.

This comes as the fund seeks to boost private sector investment in targeted sectors and appeal to a large number of investors. 

So far, the Saudi Industrial Development Fund has approved the financing of more than 100 projects in the mining sector, amounting to a total of SR28 billion, Al-Nimri said.  

Saudi Eastern Province closes $40m deal to improve its public transport network

Saudi Eastern Province closes $40m deal to improve its public transport network
Saudi Eastern Province closes $40m deal to improve its public transport network

Saudi Eastern Province closes $40m deal to improve its public transport network
RIYADH: Riyadh-based Saudi Public Transport Co., also known as SAPTCO, has sealed a SR150 million ($40 million) deal for a public bus transport project in the Eastern Province’s Dammam and Al Qatif governorate.

The contract, signed with the Eastern Province Municipality, will be valid for five years, the homegrown transport firm said in a bourse statement.

The Transport General Authority partnered with the Eastern Municipality to supply the project with eight lanes over a distance of 453 kilometers, 212 stops, and 85 buses, SPA reported, citing the authority’s president Rumaih Al Rumaih.

From reducing the effects of environmental pollution to rationalizing energy consumption, the project comes in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Upon its completion, the region is expected to see less traffic congestion and more organized transportation systems, SPA reported.

SAPTCO noted that the deal’s financial impact is expected to reflect on the company’s financial statements during the first half of the ongoing year.

Topics: Finance

UAE’s DEWA launches 16 power transmission stations totalling $816m last year

UAE’s DEWA launches 16 power transmission stations totalling $816m last year
UAE’s DEWA launches 16 power transmission stations totalling $816m last year

UAE’s DEWA launches 16 power transmission stations totalling $816m last year
RIYADH: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, known as DEWA, has inaugurated 16 new electricity transmission stations in 2021, at a total cost of 3 billion dirhams ($816 million).

These include fourteen 132kV stations with a transmission capacity of 2,100 megavolt-amperes, and two 400kV transmission stations with a conversion capacity of 4,000 megavolt-amperes in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and Al Quoz 2. 

This brings the total value of DEWA’s investments in electricity transmission to 9.5 billion dirhams, CEO & MD of the authority, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, said.

The inauguration of the substations comes as part of DEWA’s efforts to increase the capacity, efficiency, and readiness of electricity transmission networks in Dubai, he added.

Makkah's $27bn project signs deal for power projects 

Makkah's $27bn project signs deal for power projects 
Makkah's $27bn project signs deal for power projects 

Makkah's $27bn project signs deal for power projects 
RIYADH: Masar Makkah, a $27-billion mega project under development in Islam's holy city, is advancing work with new deal for its power requirments.

The project developer Umm Al-Qura Co. for development and construction, known as UAQ, signed an agreement with the National Electricity Transmission Co. to establish two central transmission stations and linking them to the electrical system network.

This agreement comes within the efforts made by the Saudi Electricity Company and its subsidiaries to provide a highly reliable electrical service to all giant projects in the Kingdom, Ibrahim Al-Jarbou, CEO of the Electricity Transmission Co. said.

Masar Makkah is 30 percent away from the completion of its infrastructure phase, Yasser Abu Ateeq CEO of Umm Al-Qura told Asharq News in Novebmer, adding that it has spent SR17 billion from the total SR23 billion allocated for the first phase, with the partial opening of the project slated for 2023.

The importance of Masar lies in its position as it will receive 80 percent of Makkah’s visitors as well as more than 60 percent of vehicles arriving from Jeddah. International hotels such as the Kempinski, Hilton Garden Inn and Taj will be some of the first developments of the project.

UAQ is a closed joint-stock company with investors from the private sector and state-owned investment funds, including the Public Investment Fund, Ministry of Finance, Public Pension Agency, the General Organization for Social Insurance, and the General Authority of Awqaf.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Kuwaiti petroleum firm discovers natural gas, condensate in Indonesia

Kuwaiti petroleum firm discovers natural gas, condensate in Indonesia
Kuwaiti petroleum firm discovers natural gas, condensate in Indonesia

Kuwaiti petroleum firm discovers natural gas, condensate in Indonesia
  • The quantities of gas are very promising, CEO of Kufpec Shaikh Nawaf S. Al-Sabah said
RIYADH: Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company, or Kufpec, has discovered natural gas and a light form of oil in Indonesia. 

Kufpec, which is a unit of Kuwait’s state energy company, made the discoveries “through the successful drilling of the Anambas-2X well” in 288 feet (88 meters) of water, Bloomberg reported.

The quantities of gas are very promising, CEO of Kufpec Shaikh Nawaf S. Al-Sabah told Annahar on Sunday.

He added all the discoveries are owned by the company as it is the operator of the project, and it was its first discovery at an offshore block that it operates.

Kufpec started its operation in 1981, known as an international upstream company, engaged in exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas outside Kuwait.

 

Topics: Kuwait Oil natural gas Indonesia

