Saudi-Iraqi businessmen and trade officials meet in Riyadh today

Saudi-Iraqi businessmen and trade officials meet in Riyadh today
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-Iraqi businessmen and trade officials meet in Riyadh today

Saudi-Iraqi businessmen and trade officials meet in Riyadh today
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The head of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council on Sunday stressed the importance of relations and common interests between Riyadh and Baghdad, especially in the commercial and investment fields.

Abdulrahman bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, who is also the governor of the General Authority for Foreign Trade, said that “the Kingdom, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, attaches great importance to relations with Iraq and the establishment of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council is meant to strengthen the historical relations between the two countries in all fields.”

The secretary-general was speaking a day ahead of the Kingdom hosting the Saudi-Iraqi Business Forum and Council in Riyadh, a statement issued by Saudi Press Agency said.

Al-Harbi said that hosting the forum and the council was also in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its role in making the most of economic opportunities and the rapid transformation taking place in the country.

Al-Harbi said that trade relations between the two countries had reached unprecedented levels, with the volume of trade exchange from 2016 to 2021 amounting to nearly SR20 billion ($5.3 billion).

He added that the Saudi-Iraqi Business Forum and the Saudi-Iraqi Business Council were expected to sign a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding between the Saudi and Iraqi private sectors.

Saudi Arabia calls on GCC to speed up establishment of customs union, common market

Saudi Arabia calls on GCC to speed up establishment of customs union, common market
Updated 24 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia calls on GCC to speed up establishment of customs union, common market

Saudi Arabia calls on GCC to speed up establishment of customs union, common market
  • Saudi finance minister stressed the importance of overcoming obstacles by achieving a qualitative leap in cooperation
Updated 24 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan called on Gulf countries to complete the establishment of a customs union, and implement the Gulf common market, to achieve economic unity by 2025.
He was speaking during the 115th extraordinary meeting of the Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee in Riyadh, with Gulf Cooperation Council member state counterparts also in attendance.
The meeting was chaired by Al-Jadaan with the participation of GCC Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf, and a number of officials and specialists.
Al-Jadaan said the Kingdom was keen to redouble efforts to implement King Salman’s vision of promoting joint Gulf action, a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency said.
He stressed the importance of overcoming obstacles by achieving a qualitative leap in cooperation and a consensus among the GCC states at all levels, praising the role of the General Secretariat in expanding ties in line with global developments and long-term strategies of GCC members.
Al-Jadaan added that vigorous steps were being taken to achieve coordination, integration and interdependence among GCC member states in all fields.
During the meeting, the attending ministers reviewed progress on strengthening financial and economic cooperation between GCC states.
They were briefed on the economic decisions issued by the Supreme Council in its 42nd session and a plan to complete the remaining steps for establishing the customs union before the end of 2024, as well as recommendations made by the Customs Union Authority and the Gulf Common Market Committee.
The committee meeting is held periodically to discuss matters of economic progress and developments in legislation and economic measures adopted by GCC members to achieve long-term common strategic interests.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Mohammed Al-Jadaan Customs Union

GASTAT recently started working on a 40-day electronic business statistics survey, which aims to provide accurate statistical data. (Twitter: @Stats_Saudi)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi statistics authority prepares for fifth national census
Saudi IPO market leads the GCC in 2021: Kamco Invest report
Business & Economy
Saudi IPO market leads the GCC in 2021: Kamco Invest report

Saudi Arabia spends $991m on water projects in Jazan area

Saudi Arabia spends $991m on water projects in Jazan area
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia spends $991m on water projects in Jazan area

Saudi Arabia spends $991m on water projects in Jazan area
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, known as MEWA, launched on Sunday 20 water and environmental projects to provide sustainability in the southwest of Saudi Arabia, set to cost a total of SR3.6 billion ($991 million). 

The Ministry, in participation with the Emirate of Jazan Province inaugurated four water projects costing over SR2.5 billion, to produce desalinated water in Jazan.

Five further water projects costing more than SR709 million were also initiated to expand water transmission systems. Seven projects for water and environmental services costing SR346 million were initiated to expand distribution.

The inauguration involved four projects costing more than SR70 million, to enhance water resources, serving more than 1.3 million beneficiaries in the region.

 

Saudi Industrial Development Fund to provide new financing products worth $3bn this year

Saudi Industrial Development Fund to provide new financing products worth $3bn this year
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Industrial Development Fund to provide new financing products worth $3bn this year

Saudi Industrial Development Fund to provide new financing products worth $3bn this year
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Industrial Development Fund will launch and update new financing products to serve new sectors during the current year, at a value ranging between SR10 billion to SR11 billion ($2.6 billion to $3 billion).

The Fund's spokesperson Khalil Al-Nimri told Alarabiya it will be targeting four sectors, with the Supply Chain Finance program being one of the programs to be updated. Alarabiya didn't name the sectors.

This comes as the fund seeks to boost private sector investment in targeted sectors and appeal to a large number of investors. 

So far, the Saudi Industrial Development Fund has approved the financing of more than 100 projects in the mining sector, amounting to a total of SR28 billion, Al-Nimri said.  

Saudi Eastern Province closes $40m deal to improve its public transport network

Saudi Eastern Province closes $40m deal to improve its public transport network
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Eastern Province closes $40m deal to improve its public transport network

Saudi Eastern Province closes $40m deal to improve its public transport network
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh-based Saudi Public Transport Co., also known as SAPTCO, has sealed a SR150 million ($40 million) deal for a public bus transport project in the Eastern Province’s Dammam and Al Qatif governorate.

The contract, signed with the Eastern Province Municipality, will be valid for five years, the homegrown transport firm said in a bourse statement.

The Transport General Authority partnered with the Eastern Municipality to supply the project with eight lanes over a distance of 453 kilometers, 212 stops, and 85 buses, SPA reported, citing the authority’s president Rumaih Al Rumaih.

From reducing the effects of environmental pollution to rationalizing energy consumption, the project comes in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Upon its completion, the region is expected to see less traffic congestion and more organized transportation systems, SPA reported.

SAPTCO noted that the deal’s financial impact is expected to reflect on the company’s financial statements during the first half of the ongoing year.

Topics: Finance

UAE's DEWA launches 16 power transmission stations totalling $816m last year

UAE’s DEWA launches 16 power transmission stations totalling $816m last year
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

UAE’s DEWA launches 16 power transmission stations totalling $816m last year

UAE’s DEWA launches 16 power transmission stations totalling $816m last year
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, known as DEWA, has inaugurated 16 new electricity transmission stations in 2021, at a total cost of 3 billion dirhams ($816 million).

These include fourteen 132kV stations with a transmission capacity of 2,100 megavolt-amperes, and two 400kV transmission stations with a conversion capacity of 4,000 megavolt-amperes in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and Al Quoz 2. 

This brings the total value of DEWA’s investments in electricity transmission to 9.5 billion dirhams, CEO & MD of the authority, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, said.

The inauguration of the substations comes as part of DEWA’s efforts to increase the capacity, efficiency, and readiness of electricity transmission networks in Dubai, he added.

Saudi-Iraqi businessmen and trade officials meet in Riyadh today
Saudi-Iraqi businessmen and trade officials meet in Riyadh today
Review: Netflix’s ‘The House’ shows that home is where the art is
‘The House’ is now streaming on Netflix. (Supplied)
UAE air defenses destroy Houthi missiles, no injuries reported
UAE air defenses destroy Houthi missiles, no injuries reported
Frankly Speaking: Saudi Arabia can be a leading oil exporter while also fighting climate change, says deputy minister for environment
Frankly Speaking: Saudi Arabia can be a leading oil exporter while also fighting climate change, says deputy minister for environment
Iran nuclear agreement unlikely without release of US prisoners - Malley
U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley and Barry Rosen, campaigning for the release of hostages imprisoned by Iran, sit at a table during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, Austria, January 23, 2022. (REUTERS)

