Evergrande shares rise after reports of government restructure

Evergrande shares rise after reports of government restructure
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Evergrande shares rise after reports of government restructure

Evergrande shares rise after reports of government restructure
  • Another struggling developer, Yuzhou Group, said it will default on two dollar bonds worth over $100 million due this week
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Shares in debt-laden Chinese property giant Evergrande rallied Monday after a state firm official was appointed to its board, paving the way for a government rescue plan.


Evergrande, which has been teetering on the brink for months owing to its struggles in servicing a debt pile of more than $300 billion, ended up nearly four percent higher on Monday.


The rally came after a Sunday stock exchange filing showed the company has appointed Liang Senlin of China Cinda Asset Management — one of the country’s four biggest state asset managers — to its board.


The provincial government of Guangdong — where the firm is headquartered — is currently overseeing Evergrande’s debt restructuring process and appointing an official from a major state asset manager appears to have pleased investors.


State-owned firms are expected to take over the ailing property giant’s assets and the company set up a risk management committee last month, with senior officials from state entities to facilitate the process.


On Sunday, Evergrande said it has also appointed the head of its electric vehicle business Shawn Siu to the company’s board as it bets on the growing sector to help bail out its troubled real estate businesses.


The company has repeatedly said it will finish its property projects and deliver them to buyers in a desperate bid to salvage its debts, despite having missed a payment of more than $1.2 billion in December.


But the company warned in a separate statement later Monday that its situation “will become increasingly complex,” adding that it was in communication with overseas creditors about its efforts to form a debt restructuring plan.


Evergrande said it had asked creditors to “give us more time” and to avoid “taking any radical legal action that would have an impact on the current hard-won stability.”


China’s property firms have struggled in the wake of Beijing’s drive to curb excessive debt in the real estate sector and address rampant consumer speculation.


Another struggling developer, Yuzhou Group, said it will default on two dollar bonds worth over $100 million due this week, in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday.


Yuzhou has $5.7 billion worth of dollar-denominated debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.


In recent days, stressed property companies Agile Group and Shimao Group have also announced sales of stakes in companies to state-owned enterprises.

Indebted property developer China Evergrande on Monday sought more time from overseas creditors to formulate a debt restructuring plan that benefits all stakeholders and urged them not to take any 'radical' legal actions.


The company is at the forefront of China's property sector crisis with over $300 billion in liabilities.

Topics: economy China Evergrande

Dubai issues 16,409 e-trader licenses

Dubai issues 16,409 e-trader licenses
Updated 7 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai issues 16,409 e-trader licenses

Dubai issues 16,409 e-trader licenses
Updated 7 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai Economy, or DED, issued 16,409 e-trader licences between March 2017 until the end of 2021, Dubai Media Office said in a tweet.

In 2021 alone, 6,217 licenses were issued, representing a 6 percent growth when compared to 2020.

The e-trader license allows UAE nationals, GCC nationals, and start-ups in Dubai to practice business activities online via various social media networks.

Topics: E-trader Dubai dubai economy

EU backs Ukraine with $1.36bn financial package; $135m bilateral assistance

EU backs Ukraine with $1.36bn financial package; $135m bilateral assistance
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 32 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

EU backs Ukraine with $1.36bn financial package; $135m bilateral assistance

EU backs Ukraine with $1.36bn financial package; $135m bilateral assistance
  • Tensions in Ukraine have been increasing for months
Updated 32 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The EU has drawn up a financial aid package consisting of emergency loans and grants for Ukraine amid the increasingly tense political situation with Russia.

The package entails new micro financial assistance accumulating to €1.2 billion ($1.36 billion), Ursula von der Leyan, the president of the EU commission, said in a statement.

It also consists of the doubling of bilateral assistance in grants in 2022 with an additional €120 million to help strengthen the country and its resilient efforts.

Tensions in Ukraine have been increasing for months after the Kremlin amassed troops near its borders.


The US State Department announced it was ordering diplomats' family members to leave Ukraine.

Topics: economy European Union European Union (EU) Ursula von der Leyen Ukraine Russia United States

Saudi Arabia to host LEAP tech conference to address future challenges 

Saudi Arabia to host LEAP tech conference to address future challenges 
Updated 48 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to host LEAP tech conference to address future challenges 

Saudi Arabia to host LEAP tech conference to address future challenges 
Updated 48 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the global technology conference LEAP on Feb. 1 to 3 in Riyadh to address future challenges, as it consolidates its digital regional and global leadership. 

Targeting the attendance of 40,000 local and international visitors, the conference will involve over 350 speakers from 80 countries, as well as 700 innovators and start-ups from around the world. 

Held under the theme ‘One Eye on the Stars’, LEAP is organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology with the cooperation of the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones.

It will address future energy technologies that will enhance the region’s leadership in oil and gas sectors and the impact of technology on the development of energy sources.

Additionally, LEAP will tackle other topics, including healthcare technologies, to improve the quality of life and increase life expectancy, empowering humans through robots and technologies that enhance food and water security in the region. 

The conference will attract international investments into the Kingdom and accelerate digital transformation by developing and adopting the latest technologies and communications solutions, according to the chairman of the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Faisal bin Saud Al-Khamisi.

On the sidelines, the start-up pitch competition Rocket Fuel will be held between 90 technology start-ups to win funding prizes worth a total of $1 million.

Topics: LEAP22

Updated 24 January 2022
French power giant EDF plans to increase its renewable energy developments in Saudi Arabia and the UAE by at least 5 gigawatts of capacity.

“The Middle East is a strategic area for EDF Renewables, and ultimately for the EDF Group. We have currently secured 4 GW of projects in the Middle East and Africa, and we have a pipeline of 5 additional GW in the Middle East,” Olivier Bordes, EDF Middle East’s Managing Director, said.

EDF’s portfolio consists of 14 GW of renewable assets worldwide, and the Middle East is one of the large contributors to the business in the upcoming years. 

Projects already under construction include the Dhafra PV2 solar project in Abu Dhabi, which gas a power capacity of 2 GW, and is the largest single site PV (photovoltaic) project in the world, contributing to the UAE’s shift to sustainable renewable energy. 

Another development is EDF’s first PV project in the Kingdom — a 300 MG PV solar power plant in Jeddah. This is progressing thanks to a consortium led by EDF Renewables, Masdar and Nesma Company. 

The projects are expected to start operating by late 2022. 

“Partnership is a key factor for success. We have partners to develop our market in the region, particularly in the UAE and in KSA,” Bordes added.

“The Middle East program has ambitious targets. One of the main challenges is to continue to accelerate development to reach the energy transmission targets, while ensuring EDF’s quality and durable design, mitigating potential outages and maintenance requirements.” 

EDF recently won a stake at the $3.6 billion project to develop and operate a transmission system alongside ADNOC and TAQA. 

A first-of-its-kind sub-sea transmission network to decarbonize the offshore production of ADNOC, supporting the UAE’s ‘Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.’

The EDF Group has developed energy services around district cooling and energy efficiency. All the value chain is covered, to change the energy mix and achieve carbon neutrality. 

“We believe that the best energy is the one that is not consumed. The energy mix is changing. In the coming decade, the objectives announced by countries in the region are in terms of development of renewable energy in GW, namely 60 GW for KSA,” Laurent Clément, CEO and Managing Director of EDF Middle East, added.

Topics: EDF Renewable Energy Saudi Arabia UAE

