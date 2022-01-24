You are here

EU backs Ukraine with $1.36bn financial package; $135m bilateral assistance

EU backs Ukraine with $1.36bn financial package; $135m bilateral assistance
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

EU backs Ukraine with $1.36bn financial package; $135m bilateral assistance

EU backs Ukraine with $1.36bn financial package; $135m bilateral assistance
  • Tensions in Ukraine have been increasing for months
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The EU has drawn up a financial aid package consisting of emergency loans and grants for Ukraine amid the increasingly tense political situation with Russia.

The package entails new micro financial assistance accumulating to €1.2 billion ($1.36 billion), Ursula von der Leyan, the president of the EU commission, said in a statement.

It also consists of the doubling of bilateral assistance in grants in 2022 with an additional €120 million to help strengthen the country and its resilient efforts.

Tensions in Ukraine have been increasing for months after the Kremlin amassed troops near its borders.


The US State Department announced it was ordering diplomats' family members to leave Ukraine.

Topics: economy European Union European Union (EU) Ursula von der Leyen Ukraine Russia United States

China Evergrande seeks more time from creditors for debt restructuring plan

China Evergrande seeks more time from creditors for debt restructuring plan
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

China Evergrande seeks more time from creditors for debt restructuring plan

China Evergrande seeks more time from creditors for debt restructuring plan
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

Indebted property developer China Evergrande on Monday sought more time from overseas creditors to formulate a debt restructuring plan that benefits all stakeholders and urged them not to take any 'radical' legal actions.


The company is at the forefront of China's property sector crisis with over $300 billion in liabilities.

Topics: economy China Evergrande

Saudi Arabia to host LEAP tech conference to address future challenges 

Saudi Arabia to host LEAP tech conference to address future challenges 
Updated 4 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to host LEAP tech conference to address future challenges 

Saudi Arabia to host LEAP tech conference to address future challenges 
Updated 4 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the global technology conference LEAP on Feb. 1 to 3 in Riyadh to address future challenges, as it consolidates its digital regional and global leadership. 

Targeting the attendance of 40,000 local and international visitors, the conference will involve over 350 speakers from 80 countries, as well as 700 innovators and start-ups from around the world. 

Held under the theme ‘One Eye on the Stars’, LEAP is organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology with the cooperation of the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones.

It will address future energy technologies that will enhance the region’s leadership in oil and gas sectors and the impact of technology on the development of energy sources.

Additionally, LEAP will tackle other topics, including healthcare technologies, to improve the quality of life and increase life expectancy, empowering humans through robots and technologies that enhance food and water security in the region. 

The conference will attract international investments into the Kingdom and accelerate digital transformation by developing and adopting the latest technologies and communications solutions, according to the chairman of the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Faisal bin Saud Al-Khamisi.

On the sidelines, the start-up pitch competition Rocket Fuel will be held between 90 technology start-ups to win funding prizes worth a total of $1 million.

Topics: LEAP22

France's EDF plans over 5GW of renewable energy for Saudi Arabia and UAE

France’s EDF plans over 5GW of renewable energy for Saudi Arabia and UAE
Updated 21 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

France’s EDF plans over 5GW of renewable energy for Saudi Arabia and UAE

France’s EDF plans over 5GW of renewable energy for Saudi Arabia and UAE
Updated 21 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

French power giant EDF plans to increase its renewable energy developments in Saudi Arabia and the UAE by at least 5 gigawatts of capacity.

“The Middle East is a strategic area for EDF Renewables, and ultimately for the EDF Group. We have currently secured 4 GW of projects in the Middle East and Africa, and we have a pipeline of 5 additional GW in the Middle East,” Olivier Bordes, EDF Middle East’s Managing Director, said.

EDF’s portfolio consists of 14 GW of renewable assets worldwide, and the Middle East is one of the large contributors to the business in the upcoming years. 

Projects already under construction include the Dhafra PV2 solar project in Abu Dhabi, which gas a power capacity of 2 GW, and is the largest single site PV (photovoltaic) project in the world, contributing to the UAE’s shift to sustainable renewable energy. 

Another development is EDF’s first PV project in the Kingdom — a 300 MG PV solar power plant in Jeddah. This is progressing thanks to a consortium led by EDF Renewables, Masdar and Nesma Company. 

The projects are expected to start operating by late 2022. 

“Partnership is a key factor for success. We have partners to develop our market in the region, particularly in the UAE and in KSA,” Bordes added.

“The Middle East program has ambitious targets. One of the main challenges is to continue to accelerate development to reach the energy transmission targets, while ensuring EDF’s quality and durable design, mitigating potential outages and maintenance requirements.” 

EDF recently won a stake at the $3.6 billion project to develop and operate a transmission system alongside ADNOC and TAQA. 

A first-of-its-kind sub-sea transmission network to decarbonize the offshore production of ADNOC, supporting the UAE’s ‘Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.’

The EDF Group has developed energy services around district cooling and energy efficiency. All the value chain is covered, to change the energy mix and achieve carbon neutrality. 

“We believe that the best energy is the one that is not consumed. The energy mix is changing. In the coming decade, the objectives announced by countries in the region are in terms of development of renewable energy in GW, namely 60 GW for KSA,” Laurent Clément, CEO and Managing Director of EDF Middle East, added.

Topics: EDF Renewable Energy Saudi Arabia UAE

Boeing invests $450m in flying taxi developer Wisk

Boeing invests $450m in flying taxi developer Wisk
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 44 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

Boeing invests $450m in flying taxi developer Wisk

Boeing invests $450m in flying taxi developer Wisk
Updated 44 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

Boeing Co. is investing a further $450 million in Wisk to support development of future pilotless flying taxis, the US aerospace giant said on Monday.


California-based Wisk,owned by Boeing and Kitty Hawk, which was launched by Google co-founder Larry Page, is one of dozens of businesses electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft but differs in making them autonomous from the outset. 
 

Topics: economy Boeing flying taxi flying cars wisk

