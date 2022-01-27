You are here

Saudi Arabia to host the 14th edition of global oil and gas conference 

Saudi Arabia to host the 14th edition of global oil and gas conference 
(International Petroleum Technology Conference)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to host the 14th edition of global oil and gas conference 

Saudi Arabia to host the 14th edition of global oil and gas conference 
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the 14th edition of the International Petroleum Technology Conference, known as IPTC, in Riyadh from Feb. 21 to 23, it has been announced.

Held under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the 14th edition of the oil and gas conference will have Saudi Aramco serving as the exclusive host. 

The conference will involve regional energy ministers, industry leaders, and governmental representatives to discuss their views on timely industry topics and trends.

“IPTC 2022 will demonstrate the energy sector’s resilience, ecosystem evolution and technological advancement during one of the most challenging times of our industry,” the event’s executive committee chair, Nasir Al Naimi, said. 

“The conference will highlight how innovation and technology can lead the industry to develop sustainable solutions to achieve growth within the boundaries of a circular economy,” he added.

The event shall attract over 18,000 attendees from more than 70 countries, to tackle over 530 diverse topics. 

It is a collaborative effort among the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers, the Society of Exploration Geophysicists and the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Global crypto owners are expected to exceed 1 billion this year: Crypto Moves

Global crypto owners are expected to exceed 1 billion this year: Crypto Moves
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Global crypto owners are expected to exceed 1 billion this year: Crypto Moves

Global crypto owners are expected to exceed 1 billion this year: Crypto Moves
Updated 12 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 3.38 percent to $36,519 at 1:34 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,435, down by 2.45 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other News:

The number of global crypto owners is expected to exceed 1 billion by the end of the year, according to a report by Crypto.com.

Crypto.com released its “Crypto Market Sizing” report last week which shows an analysis of cryptocurrency adoption worldwide.

The global crypto population increased by 178 percent in 2021, rising from 106 million in January to 295 million by December.

“Nations can no longer afford to ignore the growing push to crypto by the public. We may in many cases expect a friendlier stance towards the crypto industry,” the company said.

The report shows that the adoption of cryptocurrency in the first half of 2021 was impressive, adding that the main driver of growth was bitcoin.

“We expect developed nations to devise clear legal and taxation frameworks for crypto assets,” Crypto.com said.

More countries facing economies with high inflation and devaluation may adopt cryptocurrency as legal tender, similar to El Salvador.

Despite the IMF’s bitcoin stance, several people have predicted that more countries will make the cryptocurrency legal tender this year, including Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.

Financial giant Fidelity recently said it expects other sovereign nation-states to acquire bitcoin this year as a form of insurance.

Regulating crypto industry

The leader of the Nigerian blockchain association, Senator Ihenyen, has implored the country’s lawmakers currently pushing for the securities law to be revamped to consider crafting laws that regulate the crypto industry.

As Nigerian lawmakers debate a bill that proposes a ten-year jail term for operators of Ponzi schemes, a leader of a Nigerian blockchain lobby group, Senator Ihenyen, has urged the country’s lawmakers to consider crafting a law to govern the cryptocurrency industry.

He argued that the unregulated crypto space is not in anyone's interest, Bitcoin.com reported.

Ihenyen, who heads the Stakeholders in Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria, known as SIBAN, concedes that while the proposed bill does not expressly mention or refer to digital currencies, crypto Ponzi schemes are included in what the lawmakers call prohibited schemes.

The remarks by the leader of SIBAN follow reports that Nigerian lawmakers had passed a bill to repeal and re-enact the country’s Capital Markets, Investment and Securities Act for a second reading.

“The bill prohibits Ponzi/Pyramid Schemes as well as other illegal investment schemes and prescribes a jail term of not less than 10 years for promoters of such schemes, ” Ibrahim Babangida, one of the lawmakers who led the campaign to change the law, said.

In addition to seeking a custodial sentence, lawmakers also want the new law to grant the Nigeria Securities and Exchange Commission the power to shut down Ponzi schemes.

The lawmakers also insist the current law is not compatible with present trends in capital markets regulation, hence the need to revamp the act.

Norway wealth fund earns second-highest return in 2021

Norway wealth fund earns second-highest return in 2021
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 7 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Norway wealth fund earns second-highest return in 2021

Norway wealth fund earns second-highest return in 2021
  • Last year's return was the second highest in the fund's history
Updated 7 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, earned a return on investment of 1.58 trillion Norwegian crowns ($177 billion) last year, the second highest on record, with the biggest boost coming from tech stocks, it said on Thursday.


The $1.3 trillion fund's return on investment stood at 14.5 percent for the year, which was 0.74 percentage point higher than the return on the fund's benchmark index.


"The good results are mainly due to very strong developments in the equity market throughout the year," Chief Executive Nicolai Tangen said in a statement.


"There was good return in all sectors, but the investments in technology and financials performed particularly well," he said.


Tech stocks made a return of 30.2 percent, making it the best-performing sector.


Founded in 1996, the fund invests revenue from Norway's oil and gas sector and holds stakes in some 9,100 companies globally, owning 1.4 percent of all listed stocks. It also invests in bonds, unlisted real estate and renewable energy infrastructure.


Last year's return was the second highest in the fund's history, exceeded only by the 1.69 trillion crowns earned in 2019.


The biggest individual contributors to the fund's returns were Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc and Apple Inc, presentation material showed.


On a country basis, investments in the United States contributed the most, with 960 billion crowns in returns, followed by Britain with 112 billion crowns.


The fund holds the equivalent of $244,000 for every Norwegian man, woman and child.

Dubai-based Oh!Message chatting app raising funds for global expansion

Dubai-based Oh!Message chatting app raising funds for global expansion
Updated 28 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai-based Oh!Message chatting app raising funds for global expansion

Dubai-based Oh!Message chatting app raising funds for global expansion
  • Oh!Message’s increased privacy-protection feature is its main attraction for users of the app
Updated 28 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai-based private chatting app Oh!Message is in talks with potential investors for its ongoing seed-funding activity, with the investments expected to finance the start-up’s continuing development and global expansion.
“We have just started the process of raising funding, so no investment yet, but we expect the funding to be $5 million... we have noticed a big interest by investors from the region and worldwide,” Haian Nayouf, Co-Founder and Chief of Communications of Oh Message, told Arab News.
Nayouf, together with fellow UAE-based Arab entrepreneur Mohammed Othman, launched the app on September 2021.
“We have four stages in the pipeline that would add more privacy features, and enhance our business model. Some users requested that the voice message be longer than 10 seconds, so we are currently working on developing this feature, but without ever compromising privacy and deleting the message as soon as users play it,” Nayouf added.
The Oh!Message’s increased privacy-protection feature, where messages are destroyed completely within the application and will not be stored on the app servers after the deleting process, is its main attraction for users of the app.
“We also have something additional to the popular encrypting feature; the channel of passing messages has been encapsulated with another secure layer. Even if the message was decrypted, penetration of this layer would be impossible,” Nayouf said.
The app’s main users come from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and China and recently from Japan, South Korea, India, Pakistan, France and Germany.
“The users’ feedback indicates that the app security and privacy features have really encouraged them to use our application,” Nayouf added.

Tesla to delay new models amid supply chain issues 

Tesla to delay new models amid supply chain issues 
Updated 52 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Tesla to delay new models amid supply chain issues 

Tesla to delay new models amid supply chain issues 
Updated 52 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tesla Inc. said it will not introduce new models to the market in 2022 due to supply chain issues.

The news emerged as the electric vehicle manufacture revealed its earnings beat analysts’ estimates in its latest quarterly results.

Global supply chain issues amid COVID-19 restrictions led to shortages, increased inflation and affected businesses all over the world.

“Our own factories have been running below capacity for several quarters as supply chain became the main limiting factor, which is likely to continue through 2022,” Bloomberg reported, citing the automaker.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Tesla will divert its focus this year to expanding production of its current lineup, according to Bloomberg.

Accordingly, the long awaited Cybertruck will have to wait until at least 2023 to be launched, chief executive officer Elon Musk said.

Nevertheless, this year, full robotic car features will launch soon, as a “Model Y”  is currently being manufactured by the carmaker with 4,680 battery cells, he revealed.

Also, a humanoid robot, referred to as Optimus Human Robot, is seen accelerating in terms of development, potentially tackling labor shortage in the near future, he added.

The fourth quarter of 2021 revealed earnings for Tesla of $2.88 billion, standing at $2.54 per share. This represented an $0.18 increase in share compared to analysts’ estimates of $2.36 per share, according to Bloomberg.

In 2021, Tesla delivered around 936,000 cars, representing a 87 percent surge than a year earlier.

Saudi SNAM to produce 10,000 cars by 2023, CEO confirms

Saudi SNAM to produce 10,000 cars by 2023, CEO confirms
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 27 January 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi SNAM to produce 10,000 cars by 2023, CEO confirms

Saudi SNAM to produce 10,000 cars by 2023, CEO confirms
Updated 27 January 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Saudi National Automotive Manufacturing Co., or SNAM, will produce 10,000 cars by 2023, CEO Fahad Al-Duhaish said in an interview.

Also president of the Kingdom's first carmaker, Al-Duhaish confirmed laying the foundation stone for the first car assembly plant in Jubail Industrial City in Saudi Arabia.

The assembly plant along with the testing area will reach 120,000 square meters, he told Al Arabiya.

The production capacity of the plant is set to hit 30,000 cars annually, he said.

This target capacity is anticipated to be achieved within two or three years.

The first production quantities — ranging between 5,000 and 10,000 — are expected to start in the second half of 2023, Al-Duhaish added.

He continued that this initial phase will cost around SR300 million ($79.95 million) and is expected to generate 700 direct jobs.

This comes in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objective of localizing knowledge-based and multi-content industries such as cars that have a high return on the national economy, the Saudi Press agency reported.

Saudi Arabia to host the 14th edition of global oil and gas conference 
Saudi Arabia to host the 14th edition of global oil and gas conference 
Advertising Business Group brings award-winning qualification programs to MENA region
Advertising Business Group brings award-winning qualification programs to MENA region
Global crypto owners are expected to exceed 1 billion this year: Crypto Moves
Global crypto owners are expected to exceed 1 billion this year: Crypto Moves
Spotify removing Neil Young’s music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum
Spotify removing Neil Young’s music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum
Norway wealth fund earns second-highest return in 2021
Norway wealth fund earns second-highest return in 2021

