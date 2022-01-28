Aramco partners with Japan’s Yokogawa to localize chip manufacturing in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Tokyo-based Yokogawa Electric Corp. has signed an initial agreement with Aramco to seed and localize semiconductor chip manufacturing in Saudi Arabia and boost growth in the industrial digital business domain.
Under the agreement, Aramco is to explore the possibility of utilizing Minimal Fab technology for semiconductor manufacturing, according to a statement.
Minimal Fab is a production system that enables high-mix, low-volume manufacturing of semiconductors and microelectromechanical systems without the need for a cleanroom.
The Japanese company will offer its expertise in deploying the technology to Aramco facilities, with the provision of related training, maintenance, and support services to ensure an end-to-end success.
The announcement comes as the world struggles with shortage of chips, with a recent US government report warning the problem could continue for more than six months.