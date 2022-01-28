Schlumberger to roll out valves production line in Saudi Arabia as Aramco relationship deepens

US oilfield services company Schlumberger will open a valves production facility at King Salman Energy Park, also known as SPARK, on Jan. 31 through its subsidiary company, Cameron.

The firm already produces some of its materials in Saudi Arabia, including downhole tools, drilling chemicals, screens and valves.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the In Kingdom Total Value Add forum held in Dhahran, Schlumberger’s managing director in Saudi Arabia, Ziad Jeha, talked up the importance of Cameron’s relationship with Saudi Aramco.

“This is again a product that is used by Saudi Aramco, namely in facilities and other process systems, and these valves range from two inch up to 42 inches and go up to 40 tons in weight,” said Jeha.

During the forum, Schlumberger was recognised as the best service provider working for Saudi Aramco.

“This is the second ‘Best iktva Overall Award’ that we have got. The first one we got was in 2017, and this a milestone that we will be very much keeping in our mind,” said Jeha.

The oil field service company is also involved in the Jafura gas field project launched by Aramco last November, located in the eastern part of the Kingdom.

Schlumberger delivered a record number of stages in December using local expertise, he said.

During the forum, Schlumberger signed an initial agreement with Aramco in regards to sustainability and reducing carbon footprint.

The Houston-based company, announced in May 2021 its commitment to net zero by 2050.

“It is something that we are committed to and we are going to continue towards net zero by deploying new technologies, and ensuring that we contribute as part of our ESG and social responsibilities,” he said.