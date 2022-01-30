You are here

SIMEC: Saudi Arabia prepares to tap resource rich seas for fishing bounty

SIMEC: Saudi Arabia prepares to tap resource rich seas for fishing bounty
DUBAI: The central question for fishing firms and policymakers when they meet in Riyadh on Sunday, is how to boost the amount of seafood the Kingdom draws from its 2,400 km coast fivefold by the end of the decade?

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy targets 600,000 tons per year of fish drawn from its Red Sea and Gulf coastline, generating SR17 billion ($4.3 billion) in sales and creating 200,000 jobs.

Delegates at the Saudi International Marine Exhibition and Conference at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 are tasked with shaping this plan.

The event sponsored by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture will host meetings with ministers from China, Denmark, Norway, and other Arab countries as it seeks to attract $5 billion from local and international investors by the end of the decade.

The director-general of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization will also attend the event.

The conference website says: “The extensive Red Sea coastline, with its pristine waters and favorable environmental conditions, is considered a largely unexploited goldmine in terms of its marine resources and capacity for aquaculture production. 

“Properly and sustainably managed, it could provide high-quality nutritional seafood products to the domestic and wider international markets.”

Domestic demand for fish in the Kingdom is around 282,000 tons annually, the organizers said, using 15,000 fishing boats and over 30,000 workers.

But domestic fishing accounts for around just 140,000 tons of that annual haul, according to government figures.

This means most of the Kingdom’s seafood comes from abroad.

Processed shrimps, lobsters, caviar, and cuttlefish are mainly imported from Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Argentina, according to data group Research and Markets.

The National Fisheries Development Program, the Saudi government’s executive arm of its Vision 2030 fisheries policy will co-host the event.

Its job is to take care of the domestic expansion of the industry, by funding startups, establishing alliances with international partners, and encouraging the adoption of state-of-the-art cultivation methods.

One of the topics at the conference is: ‘What is the global aquaculture outlook?’ However, it looks, Saudi delegates will want to ensure that the Kingdom has a bigger share of it.

LEAP set to underline Saudi Arabia's commitment to digital economy

LEAP set to underline Saudi Arabia's commitment to digital economy
  The conference is likely to attract almost a thousand startups from across the globe
LONDON: The great and the good of the global tech sector will converge on Riyadh next week for the inaugural LEAP conference.

Dubbed the “Digital Davos,” LEAP will involve more than 350 speakers from 80 countries, and is expected to attract almost 1,000 startups from across the globe, and 40,000 visitors, making it one of the largest tech events in the world.

LEAP, which takes place under the aegis of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones, follows on from last year’s government Launch Program, which unveiled an array of initia- tives worth $1.2 billion, aimed at rapidly upscaling the digital skills of young Saudis.

Launch laid the groundwork to achieve a range of ambitious targets for the Kingdom’s tech sector, including training one in every 100 Saudis to be program- mers, and creating 25,000 jobs in data science and AI within the next eight years.

Hard on the heels of the Launch program, LEAP is aimed at accel- erating Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to expand its digital economy by 50 percent, and grow its contribution to the wider economy by $13 billion.

Launch laid the groundwork to achieve a range of ambitious targets for the Kingdom’s tech sector, including training one in every 100 Saudis to be programmers, and creating 25,000 jobs in data science and AI within the next eight years.

Developing successful startups, along with expanding digital infra- structure across the country, is part of a dual approach to increase private enterprise and public services in the sector.

The wide-ranging program for LEAP will cover financial technology, health tech, robotics, satellites, and smart cities. It will also look at future energy technologies capable of improving productivity in the region’s oil and gas sectors, as well as the role of tech in renewable energy sources.

Crucially, the conference will bring together some of the tech sector’s top entrepreneurs and venture capitalists face-to-face with more than 700 start-ups, many of whom will be local firms.

Those attending LEAP include Raghu Raghuram, CEO of VMware, the California-based cloud computing giant; Börje Ekholm, president and CEO of Ericsson; and Carlo Ratti, founding partner of MIT’s Senseable City Laboratory, which investigates the impact of digital technology on urban living.

But more importantly, perhaps, for the hundreds of start-ups travelling to Riyadh, will be LEAP’s Investor Program, which will connect them with local and international investors through an array of investment events that will allow them to pitch their ideas direct to venture capital firms and other funders.

More than 30 VCs will be at LEAP, including early-stage investor Speedinvest, which manages assets of almost $700 million, London-based Hoxton Ventures, Anthemis Capital, and Toronto-based investor Raiven Capital.

Fledgling tech companies will also be able to compete for a share of a $600,000 prize fund at the Rocket Fuel Startup Pitch competition, which will take place on the sidelines of the wider conference.

Along with substantial government funding for the sector, another attraction for those investors is that Saudi Arabia, where more than two-thirds of the population is under 35, is widely seen as a young and rapidly developing market for tech firms.

Digital wallet service STC Pay, a subsidiary of Saudi Telecom, became the Kingdom’s first fintech unicorn last year after Western Union invested up to $200 million in the business for a 15 percent stake.

STV, the venture capital arm of Saudi Telecom founded by ex-Google executive Abdulrahman Tarabzouni, is understood to be seeking to raise at least $1 billion for its second Middle East technology investment fund, which would make it the biggest fund of its kind in the region.

The Kingdom has also secured the Middle East’s first Apple Developer Academy, which will be located in Riyadh. The academy will be primarily focused on training female programmers and developers.

Saudi Arabia’s minister for communications and information technology, Abdullah Al-Swaha, is expected to deliver a keynote speech at LEAP, underlining the role of the digital economy as the key to delivering Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program, aimed at diversifying the Kingdom’s oil-based economy.

Manar Al-Moneef, regional CEO of GE Renewable Energy and chief investment officer for NEOM, will also be speaking at LEAP, along with Ghinwa Baradhi, HSBC’s chief information officer in the Middle East and North Africa.

Other speakers include football legends Luis Figo and Roberto Carlos, who recently partnered with SportsIcon in one of sport’s first non-fungible token schemes, and Michel Salgado, who now runs the Dubai grassroots club Fursan Hispania.

LEAP takes place from Feb. 1 to 3 at the Riyadh Front exhibition center.

 

Bangladesh prepares to counter heat as productivity losses hit GDP

Labourers carry goods to load on a boat in Buriganga river in Dhaka. (AFP file photo)
Labourers carry goods to load on a boat in Buriganga river in Dhaka. (AFP file photo)
Labourers carry goods to load on a boat in Buriganga river in Dhaka. (AFP file photo)
  US study estimates Bangladesh loses about 32 billion hours of labor a year due to increasing temperatures
  Heat-related productivity losses are estimated to cost the country's economy 5.5 percent of GDP
DHAKA: Climate change officials in Dhaka are studying ways to make the country’s urban areas more habitable in the face of increasing temperatures, as heat-related productivity losses are estimated to cost the Bangladeshi economy over 5 percent of gross domestic product.

Cyclones, floods, and droughts are already regular issues for Bangladesh, but the losses it incurs from drops in productivity range around 32 billion hours of labor annually between 2001-2020, according to a Duke University study published in the Environmental Research Letters journal in mid-January.  

The study showed that heat-related losses in Bangladesh amounted to about 5 percent of GDP in 2000, steadily increasing to 5.5 percent in 2020.

Mirza Shawkat Ali, climate change director at the Department of Environment, told Arab News earlier this week that officials are aware of the study and are working on a set of measures to mitigate the fallout of global warming.

“In recent years, the situation in Bangladesh has been deteriorating due to increases in heat,” he said, adding that as the mercury had risen to 41.2 C in April last year, the Department of Environment and the government-affiliated Institute of Water Modelling decided to assess the causes of urban heat island effects in the country’s largest city, Dhaka, a megapolis with a population of 22 million.

An urban heat island is an area that is significantly warmer than its surroundings due to human activity.

“The project is aimed to find ways the capital city can be made more habitable for dwellers,” Ali said.

“The research will continue for 18-24 months. We will make a set of recommendations on mitigating the impacts of climate warming.”

He added that research is scheduled to start within the next three months, but adaptation strategies, climate researchers say, are unlikely to become long-term solutions.

Prof. Atiq Rahman said the country needed to decrease population density in its urban areas.

“To ease the population density, we need to decentralize the facilities up to the grassroots level so that people don’t need to gather in the urban areas,” he said.

“Dhaka became overburdened as people from across the country rushed here for better education, health and working facilities.”

Dr. Luke Parsons, the climate researcher who led the Duke University research on heat-related labor losses, told Arab News preventing productivity losses needed to be addressed globally.  

“Many laborers working in tropical and subtropical locations, like Bangladesh, are living in areas that are already too hot and humid in the afternoon to work comfortably and safely,” he said.

“Slowing global warming is one of the most important ways to decrease potential future labor losses. As the last 40 years of meteorological observations have shown us, waiting to slow warming costs global labor and the economy.”

 

Electric car construction will drive aluminum prices to 30 year high: Mining company CEO

Electric car construction will drive aluminum prices to 30 year high: Mining company CEO
Aluminum is set to reach its highest price for more than 30 years, according to the CEO of mining company Eurasian Resources Group.

In 2021, the price of the metal surged to a 13-year high, gaining over 40 percent year-on-year.

Benedikt Sobotka believes a combination of Chinese demand, a global focus on renewables, and rising electric vehicle production will further push up the cost of aluminum over the upcoming 12 months.

In a report, he said: “We believe that aluminum has strong potential to outperform other LME base metals in 2022, having again breached the important milestone of USD 3,000/tonne at the start of this year. The market will remain in a sizable deficit for the second consecutive year, with visible inventories at the lowest level since the global financial crisis.”

His comments came after a year in which the cost of metals and other commodities rose, with copper, iron ore and natural gas prices hitting all-time highs.  

“The main driving forces for these markets were supply chain disruptions, production restrictions in China, the energy crisis, a stimulus-led consumption boom in the US and depleted inventories,” said Sobotka.

As well as aluminum, Sobotka forecasts an increase in the cost of cobalt, saying that its 119 percent price surge through the course of 2021 emanates “a very loud and clear message: the market is severely short of the blue metal.”

“As we move into the New Year, there are no discernible signs of any fundamental easing, with prices remaining on an upward trajectory as consumers skirmish to secure sparsely available spot units – a situation that will undoubtedly persist throughout 2022 and beyond,” he added.

Gold demand hits highest level in more than two years

Gold demand hits highest level in more than two years
Rising inflation and the post-pandemic economic uncertainty has sent demand for gold to a two year high, according to the World Gold Council.

The organisation’s latest report shows the appetite for the metal  reached 1,147 tonnes in the last three months of 2021, its highest level since the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of almost 50 percent year-on-year.

Gold bar and coin demand rose 31 percent to an eight-year high of 1,180 tonnes, while the  jewellery sector rebounded to match 2019’s pre-pandemic total of 2,124 tonnes.

For the twelfth consecutive year, central banks were net purchasers of gold, adding 463 tonnes to their holdings — 82 percent higher than 2020. 

Central banks from both emerging and developed markets added to their gold reserves, lifting the global total to a near 30-year high.

Louise Street, a senior analyst at the World Gold Council, said: “On the investment side, the tug of war between persistent inflation and rising rates created a mixed picture for demand. Increasing rates fuelled a risk-on appetite among some investors, reflected in ETF (exchange-traded fund) outflows. 

“On the other hand, a search for safe haven assets led to a rise in gold bar and coin purchases, buoyed by central bank buying.

“Declines in ETFs were offset by demand growth in other sectors. Jewellery reached its highest level in nearly a decade as key markets like China and India regained economic vibrancy.”

Street added that the World Gold Council is expecting demand to fluctuate in 2022, with how central banks deal with persistent high levels of inflation a key factor affecting the sector.

Likewise, the jewellery market’s strength could be hampered if new COVID variants once again restrict consumer access.

 

Alturki migrating recently-bought US drilling firm to Dhahran

Alturki migrating recently-bought US drilling firm to Dhahran
DAMMAM: Investment firm Alturki Holding is shifting the base of a US drilling firm it recently acquired to Dhahran, according to the head of the company.

Speaking to Arab News, Alturki’s CEO Rami Alturki said the move was related to Newsco International Energy Services, which it snapped up in October 2021 for an undisclosed amount. 

The comments came on the sideline of the Saudi Aramco hosted In-Kingdom Total Value Add forum, held in Dhahran.

Referring to Newsco, Alturki said: “We are in the process of migrating the company to be based here in Dhahran.” 

Alturki also commented on another of his firm’s subsidiaries, Sawafi Borets, which was awarded a contract to create a $50 million facility in King Salman Energy Park, or SPARK, to assemble electrical submersible pumps.

“We're also very involved on the construction side, building facilities for Aramco across the Kingdom,” he added. 

