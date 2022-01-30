Al Nahdi Medical plans e-doctor service as it prepares for IPO

RIYADH: Al Nahdi Medical Co., Saudi Arabia’s largest pharmacy group, is planning to extend its services into a full range of primary care offerings, including giving access to doctors online as the company prepares to list on the Saudi bourse.
Al Nahdi, which has around 1,150 stores throughout the Kingdom, recently launched an e-pharmacist service, which allows its customers to speak with a pharmacist through its app.
“We are the closest to people,” CEO Yasser Joharji said in an interview with Arab News. “We understand them. We have the digital capability. So, we want to establish a primary healthcare ecosystem, empowered by technology and data to provide our guests with the service they need where they are, at any time they want.”
He describes the approach as “omni-health,” a reflection of its ambition to provide its services via any channel its customers demand.
“We don’t separate the different parts of our business,” said Joharji, referring to its bricks and mortar and online offerings. “For you as a patient, they’re all one and the same.”
Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority, known as CMA, approved the share offering of Al Nahdi Medical on December 29, giving it 6 months to go to market.
Jeddah-based Al Nahdi will offer as many as 39 million shares – a 30-percent stake – in an initial public offering.
Nahdi was founded by Abdullah Amer Al Nahdi in 1986 and is 50 percent owned by Jeddah-based Islamic investment firm Sedco Holding, according to information on its website.
The company’s value is more than 10 billion riyals ($2.67 billion) in equity, two separate sources told Reuters last year
Its pharmacy network stretches across 145 cities and villages across the Kingdom, and it recently expanded into the UAE.
“This will be a very important market for us, said Yasser when referring to the UAE. Other markets will be considered “when the time comes”, he said.
“We are relentlessly searching around the world to bring the latest in technology, products, health and wellness services,” said Joharji. “We have evolved from a simple pharmacy into an integrated, omnichannel, multi-touchpoint business. You can get your service through your pharmacy next door to you but you can equally get our service through our application and our product can be delivered to your doorstep.”
RIYADH: The Saudi International Marine Exhibition & Conference, to be held in Riyadh from Jan. 30 to Feb.1, will showcase the Kingdom’s seafood industry as a major investment draw.
While fishing has been practiced in the Gulf region for millennia, a range of new technologies and methods herald rapid growth of this sector.
A case in point is the Red Sea Aquaculture Co., operator of a shrimp and fish farm situated near the Kingdom’s southwestern port of Jazan. RSACO has invested six years of research and development into the implementation of the Biofloc system, a form of biotechnology utilizing “good” bacteria and algae to improve water quality, waste treatment and disease prevention in intensive aquaculture systems.
Aquaculture — the farming, harvesting and processing of marine products — is driven by two factors in the Kingdom.
FASTFACT
5,000
RSACO is now at the stage of soft production of shrimp and tilapia fish, with plans to reach 5,000 metric tons of marine products per annum, and is now reaching out to institutional investors to enable a fully commercial operation within a matter of months.
First is the effort to reduce Saudi Arabia’s dependence on oil and to diversify its economy, with smart agriculture and food production being a key pillar of the Vision 2030 program for economic and social reform.
Second is the value of seafood as a healthy and, if managed properly, sustainable source of protein, minerals and vitamins — improved health of the Saudi population being another central aim of Vision 2030.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture wants to expand the Kingdom’s aquaculture sector from the current 77,000 tons to 600,000 tons per annum, while doubling per capita fish consumption from 11 kg per annum — as estimated by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization — to the global average of 22 kg by 2030.
RSACO is taking up the challenge. CEO Ziyad Al-Rahman told Arab News: “We’re a 100 percent Saudi-owned company, with SR30 million ($8 million) worth of private investment to date.”
The company’s R and D has been evaluated by the Global Seafood Alliance, a not-for-profit organization advocating responsible seafood practices worldwide, which concluded that “implementing Biofloc technology is feasible for shrimp production in the desert environmental conditions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
RSACO is now at the stage of soft production of shrimp and tilapia fish, with plans to reach 5,000 metric tons of marine products per annum, and is now reaching out to institutional investors to enable a fully commercial operation within a matter of months.
“Aquaculture projects are capital intensive and require large investments to reach economies of scale, with a similar business model to the supply of dairy and poultry products,” Al-Rahman noted. “To be profitable and sustainable, an aquaculture operation must also process the raw material in order to supply value-added products to consumers. Vertical diversity is a great advantage for any producer.”
Having invested considerable time, money and faith, Al-Rahman is now confident of long-term success, not just for RSACO but for the Kingdom’s aquaculture industry as a whole.
“There is a huge potential for export of seafood produced in Saudi Arabia, mainly shellfish and fish, but also seaweed, sea cucumbers, sea urchins and many other ocean species, for markets in the Far East, Europe and America,” Al-Rahman said.
“For example, the Red Sea is the natural habitat for a variety of crab that retails at $50 per kilo, with each grown female crab carrying five million eggs with a potential market value of $250 million.”
This has positive implications for employment in the Kingdom. With the necessary levels of investment, Saudi Arabia’s aquaculture sector could generate a broad range of technical and skilled jobs for the local workforce — another highlight of the SIMEC conference.
“Vision 2030 has set an ambitious goal for seafood production,” Al-Rahman noted, “and this presents a great opportunity for both Saudi and foreign investors.”
KAUST leading Saudi Arabia’s progress in aquaculture
Government aims to increase seafood production from 77,000 to 600,000 metric tons by 2030
Updated 30 January 2022
George Charles Darley
RIYADH: Aquaculture — the farming, harvesting and processing of marine products — is a focal point of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program, which seeks to transition the Kingdom away from oil toward a more diversified and entrepreneurial economy.
The Saudi government aims to increase seafood production from 77,000 to 600,000 metric tons by 2030. This endeavor, with a projected investment of $3.5 billion, will involve government ministries, private and institutional investors and entrepreneurs, along with leading academic institutions.
Chief among these academic bodies is King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, KAUST, the vast postgraduate research and teaching facility located 100 kilometers north of Jeddah on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast.
No other academic organization has been so active in the development and promotion of aquaculture in the Kingdom — an effort that goes back at least two decades.
One of KAUST’s initial milestones in this area was a 2012 joint venture with the National Aquaculture Group, Naqua, to carry out a range of aquaculture-related research initiatives covering shrimp genomes, water management and diseases affecting marine life, among other topics. A business development division was also created to manage the execution of commercial projects targeting both local and international markets.
HIGHLIGHT
This endeavor, with a projected investment of $3.5 billion, will involve government ministries, private and institutional investors and entrepreneurs, along with leading academic institutions. Chief among these academic bodies is King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, KAUST, the vast postgraduate research and teaching facility located 100 kilometers north of Jeddah on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast.
The object of the venture, as articulated by Prof. Choon Fong Shih, KAUST president from 2008 to 2013, was “to contribute to the Kingdom’s sustainable food production, incorporating the holistic cycle of aquaculture and agriculture.”
In the same year, KAUST embarked upon a collaboration with the University of Arizona’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (UA CALS) to conduct research into “sustainable farming efforts amid growing challenges in meeting the three basic needs — food, clean water and energy.”
The US university’s director, Kevin Fitzsimmons, worked with KAUST to create sustainable shrimp and fish farms on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast. Fitzsimmons expressed his gratitude for “being able to work with an institution that has state-of-the-art equipment and is conducting state-of-the-art science.”
In February 2019, KAUST partnered with the The Red Sea Development Company on the Marine Spatial Planning project, an ambitious effort to conserve and enhance biodiversity across almost 1,300 square kilometers of a pristine Red Sea lagoon.
Alongside marine conservation, the project sought to open up opportunities for sustainable energy, tourism and logistics, while promoting environmentally friendly, zero-carbon aquaculture in the Kingdom.
This involved an international and Saudi cohort of biologists, ecologists and oceanographers, working with TRSDC’s team of architects, engineers and master planners “to achieve net conservation benefits in the presence of carefully planned development.”
Meanwhile, KAUST faculty, often cooperating with other prestigious institutions around the world, have published dozens of academic papers relating to aquaculture while developing their own proprietary solutions in the field of aquaculture-related biotechnology.
One such staff member is Aftab Alam, a research scientist specializing in marine aquaculture and aquaponics — a type of fish farming that uses the waste produced by fish to supply nutrients to plants, which can then be harvested and sold for human and animal consumption.
This was actually put into practice by Edward Glenn, a professor of soil, water and environmental science at UA CALS, who worked with KAUST to utilize effluent from shrimp farms to grow plant crops that can be used for direct human consumption, animal feed or vegetable oil — an example of the practical application of theoretical research, with breakthrough results.
In February 2020, KAUST electrical engineer Muhammad Hussain and his team announced the release of a small, self-powered sensor that monitors water quality and transmits data via Bluetooth. The floating cube-shaped apparatus collects information relating to pH, temperature, salinity and ammonia levels — showing how the Internet of Things can be utilized to warn of dangers to marine life, thus preventing unnecessary mortality.
These various KAUST initiatives contribute to the broader aims of Vision 2030: Enhancing “smart” agriculture, achieving a greater degree of food security for the Saudi population, encouraging the private sector and attracting foreign capital, while building a green and sustainable economy for future generations of Saudi citizens — all of which will no doubt be highlighted at the forthcoming Saudi International Marine Exhibition & Conference, to be held in Riyadh from Jan. 30 to Feb 1.
And as a proactive and energetic contributor to Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning aquaculture sector, KAUST is living up to its mission to be “a catalyst for innovation, economic development and social prosperity in Saudi Arabia and the world … and to strive to enhance the welfare of society with a special focus on four areas of global significance — food, water, energy and the environment.”
LEAP set to underline Saudi Arabia’s commitment to digital economy
The conference is likely to attract almost a thousand startups from across the globe
Updated 30 January 2022
Michael Glackin
LONDON: The great and the good of the global tech sector will converge on Riyadh next week for the inaugural LEAP conference.
Dubbed the “Digital Davos,” LEAP will involve more than 350 speakers from 80 countries, and is expected to attract almost 1,000 startups from across the globe, and 40,000 visitors, making it one of the largest tech events in the world.
LEAP, which takes place under the aegis of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones, follows on from last year’s government Launch Program, which unveiled an array of initia- tives worth $1.2 billion, aimed at rapidly upscaling the digital skills of young Saudis.
Launch laid the groundwork to achieve a range of ambitious targets for the Kingdom’s tech sector, including training one in every 100 Saudis to be program- mers, and creating 25,000 jobs in data science and AI within the next eight years.
Hard on the heels of the Launch program, LEAP is aimed at accel- erating Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to expand its digital economy by 50 percent, and grow its contribution to the wider economy by $13 billion.
HIGHLIGHT
Launch laid the groundwork to achieve a range of ambitious targets for the Kingdom’s tech sector, including training one in every 100 Saudis to be programmers, and creating 25,000 jobs in data science and AI within the next eight years.
Developing successful startups, along with expanding digital infra- structure across the country, is part of a dual approach to increase private enterprise and public services in the sector.
The wide-ranging program for LEAP will cover financial technology, health tech, robotics, satellites, and smart cities. It will also look at future energy technologies capable of improving productivity in the region’s oil and gas sectors, as well as the role of tech in renewable energy sources.
Crucially, the conference will bring together some of the tech sector’s top entrepreneurs and venture capitalists face-to-face with more than 700 start-ups, many of whom will be local firms.
Those attending LEAP include Raghu Raghuram, CEO of VMware, the California-based cloud computing giant; Börje Ekholm, president and CEO of Ericsson; and Carlo Ratti, founding partner of MIT’s Senseable City Laboratory, which investigates the impact of digital technology on urban living.
But more importantly, perhaps, for the hundreds of start-ups travelling to Riyadh, will be LEAP’s Investor Program, which will connect them with local and international investors through an array of investment events that will allow them to pitch their ideas direct to venture capital firms and other funders.
More than 30 VCs will be at LEAP, including early-stage investor Speedinvest, which manages assets of almost $700 million, London-based Hoxton Ventures, Anthemis Capital, and Toronto-based investor Raiven Capital.
Fledgling tech companies will also be able to compete for a share of a $600,000 prize fund at the Rocket Fuel Startup Pitch competition, which will take place on the sidelines of the wider conference.
Along with substantial government funding for the sector, another attraction for those investors is that Saudi Arabia, where more than two-thirds of the population is under 35, is widely seen as a young and rapidly developing market for tech firms.
Digital wallet service STC Pay, a subsidiary of Saudi Telecom, became the Kingdom’s first fintech unicorn last year after Western Union invested up to $200 million in the business for a 15 percent stake.
STV, the venture capital arm of Saudi Telecom founded by ex-Google executive Abdulrahman Tarabzouni, is understood to be seeking to raise at least $1 billion for its second Middle East technology investment fund, which would make it the biggest fund of its kind in the region.
The Kingdom has also secured the Middle East’s first Apple Developer Academy, which will be located in Riyadh. The academy will be primarily focused on training female programmers and developers.
Saudi Arabia’s minister for communications and information technology, Abdullah Al-Swaha, is expected to deliver a keynote speech at LEAP, underlining the role of the digital economy as the key to delivering Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program, aimed at diversifying the Kingdom’s oil-based economy.
Manar Al-Moneef, regional CEO of GE Renewable Energy and chief investment officer for NEOM, will also be speaking at LEAP, along with Ghinwa Baradhi, HSBC’s chief information officer in the Middle East and North Africa.
Other speakers include football legends Luis Figo and Roberto Carlos, who recently partnered with SportsIcon in one of sport’s first non-fungible token schemes, and Michel Salgado, who now runs the Dubai grassroots club Fursan Hispania.
LEAP takes place from Feb. 1 to 3 at the Riyadh Front exhibition center.
SIMEC: Saudi Arabia prepares to tap resource rich seas for fishing bounty
Updated 30 January 2022
One Diaz
DUBAI: The central question for fishing firms and policymakers when they meet in Riyadh on Sunday, is how to boost the amount of seafood the Kingdom draws from its 2,400 km coast fivefold by the end of the decade?
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy targets 600,000 tons per year of fish drawn from its Red Sea and Gulf coastline, generating SR17 billion ($4.3 billion) in sales and creating 200,000 jobs.
Delegates at the Saudi International Marine Exhibition and Conference at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 are tasked with shaping this plan.
The event sponsored by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture will host meetings with ministers from China, Denmark, Norway, and other Arab countries as it seeks to attract $5 billion from local and international investors by the end of the decade.
The director-general of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization will also attend the event.
The conference website says: “The extensive Red Sea coastline, with its pristine waters and favorable environmental conditions, is considered a largely unexploited goldmine in terms of its marine resources and capacity for aquaculture production.
“Properly and sustainably managed, it could provide high-quality nutritional seafood products to the domestic and wider international markets.”
Domestic demand for fish in the Kingdom is around 282,000 tons annually, the organizers said, using 15,000 fishing boats and over 30,000 workers.
But domestic fishing accounts for around just 140,000 tons of that annual haul, according to government figures.
This means most of the Kingdom’s seafood comes from abroad.
Processed shrimps, lobsters, caviar, and cuttlefish are mainly imported from Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Argentina, according to data group Research and Markets.
The National Fisheries Development Program, the Saudi government’s executive arm of its Vision 2030 fisheries policy will co-host the event.
Its job is to take care of the domestic expansion of the industry, by funding startups, establishing alliances with international partners, and encouraging the adoption of state-of-the-art cultivation methods.
One of the topics at the conference is: ‘What is the global aquaculture outlook?’ However, it looks, Saudi delegates will want to ensure that the Kingdom has a bigger share of it.
DHAKA: Climate change officials in Dhaka are studying ways to make the country’s urban areas more habitable in the face of increasing temperatures, as heat-related productivity losses are estimated to cost the Bangladeshi economy over 5 percent of gross domestic product.
Cyclones, floods, and droughts are already regular issues for Bangladesh, but the losses it incurs from drops in productivity range around 32 billion hours of labor annually between 2001-2020, according to a Duke University study published in the Environmental Research Letters journal in mid-January.
The study showed that heat-related losses in Bangladesh amounted to about 5 percent of GDP in 2000, steadily increasing to 5.5 percent in 2020.
Mirza Shawkat Ali, climate change director at the Department of Environment, told Arab News earlier this week that officials are aware of the study and are working on a set of measures to mitigate the fallout of global warming.
“In recent years, the situation in Bangladesh has been deteriorating due to increases in heat,” he said, adding that as the mercury had risen to 41.2 C in April last year, the Department of Environment and the government-affiliated Institute of Water Modelling decided to assess the causes of urban heat island effects in the country’s largest city, Dhaka, a megapolis with a population of 22 million.
An urban heat island is an area that is significantly warmer than its surroundings due to human activity.
“The project is aimed to find ways the capital city can be made more habitable for dwellers,” Ali said.
“The research will continue for 18-24 months. We will make a set of recommendations on mitigating the impacts of climate warming.”
He added that research is scheduled to start within the next three months, but adaptation strategies, climate researchers say, are unlikely to become long-term solutions.
Prof. Atiq Rahman said the country needed to decrease population density in its urban areas.
“To ease the population density, we need to decentralize the facilities up to the grassroots level so that people don’t need to gather in the urban areas,” he said.
“Dhaka became overburdened as people from across the country rushed here for better education, health and working facilities.”
Dr. Luke Parsons, the climate researcher who led the Duke University research on heat-related labor losses, told Arab News preventing productivity losses needed to be addressed globally.
“Many laborers working in tropical and subtropical locations, like Bangladesh, are living in areas that are already too hot and humid in the afternoon to work comfortably and safely,” he said.
“Slowing global warming is one of the most important ways to decrease potential future labor losses. As the last 40 years of meteorological observations have shown us, waiting to slow warming costs global labor and the economy.”