KSA’s ‘accelerating’ digital shift sparks investment overhaul

RIYADH: More than 90 percent of Saudi Arabia’s government IT decision-makers agree that the global pandemic has accelerated their digital transformation over the past year, according to a YouGov survey launched today by global technology company SAP in the run-up to LEAP22, the tech forum attracting leaders from around the world on Feb. 1-3, 2022.

“The Kingdom is in a large-scale phase of digital transformation, especially in the public sector, and we are proud to partner with some of the most strategic projects leading with our innovation business software solutions,” said Ahmed Al-Faifi, senior vice president and general manager, Middle East North, SAP.

“Thanks to initiatives such as Saudi Vision 2030, smart cities and among others NEOM and the Red Sea project, the Kingdom is on the path to becoming a technology hub leading with innovations in the cloud.”

In terms of the top three priority areas for Saudi government organizations’ digital investment in 2022 and beyond, 67 percent said human capital management, 61 percent said enterprise resource planning, 56 percent said core solutions, 41 percent said customer experience, 41 percent said predictive analytics, and 34 percent said procurement.

With emerging technologies continuing to develop and mature, many of the Kingdom’s government and public sector organizations are at the forefront of adopting innovative solutions.

Among the top three emerging technologies that the respondents said their organizations will prioritize in 2022 and beyond are: Artificial intelligence and machine learning (77 percent), the Internet of Things (65 percent), cloud (51 percent), predictive analytics (38 percent), robotic process automation (36 percent), and blockchain (35 percent).

“The Kingdom’s national strategy for data and AI is already seeing a ripple effect, with 77 percent of government IT decision-makers prioritizing artificial intelligence and machine learning for the next year to optimize operations, talent development and citizen experiences,” said Al-Faifi.

“As Saudi Arabia begins to emerge from the pandemic, it is playing an important role in creating a platform for diversified entrepreneurship in emerging sectors. With SAP’s knowledge exchange programs, the youth skills and talent are constantly developing, creating a new generation of leaders.”