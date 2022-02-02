You are here

Digital tourism strategy announced by Saudi minister at LEAP

Digital tourism strategy announced by Saudi minister at LEAP
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched a new digital tourism strategy in a bid to attract more visitors to the Kingdom.

The outline of the plan was announced by the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khatib, at the global and technology-leading LEAP 2022 forum in Riyadh.

The strategy is in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which works to place the Kingdom among the most important tourist destinations in the world.

It also has the support of the World Tourism Organization, the World Bank and digital partners such as Microsoft and Cisco.

“We want travelers and visitors to be sure that the tourism sector in the Kingdom operates within smart regulations,” said Al-Khatib.

The digital plan includes nine programs and will be completed by 2025.

To develop a smart work environment, the Ministry of Tourism will employ the latest technologies to enhance the effectiveness of decision-making, maximize the value of available data, and provide valuable opportunities for investors.

The Ministry of Tourism last year attracted 100,000 Saudis to work in the tourism sector through the “Your Future is Tourism” program.

Presently, the ministry is cooperating with the World Tourism Organization to establish an international tourism academy based in Riyadh, which will contribute to training those wishing to work in the tourism sector from different countries of the world.

The ministry has also established a series of 31 new standards aimed at enhancing the quality of tourism training. With over 226,000 registered trainees in the digital training platform of the ministry earlier this year, employees and job seekers were able to develop skills and work efficiency.

The ministry will also lead the development of a global digital tourism index with the aim of stimulating competition within the sector worldwide.

LEAP22 tourism

Space technology and the metaverse will receive investment and support from the Saudi Arabian government, the Minister of Investment said as he set out the Kingdom’s digital ambitions.

Speaking at the LEAP 2022 forum in Riyadh, Khalid Al Falih said Saudi Arabia was an early adopter of digitization and he heralded the country’s “great class of entrepreneurship” and “young Saudis who are willing to create innovations.”

The minister insisted that the Kingdom would make a contribution to the “next phase” of the global digital economy, as he pointed out Saudi Arabia is the largest market economy in the region, with the digital sector seeing a 7 percent increase from SR140 billion (£37 billion) to SR250 billion.

Reflecting on the future, Al Falih said that “space technology” and the “metaverse” are “going to affect our daily lives.”

“The government will be enabling regulations and capital to co-finance those opportunities,” he added. 

Space technology and the metaverse will receive investment and support from the Saudi Arabian government, the Minister of Investment said as he set out the Kingdom’s digital ambitions.
 
Speaking at the LEAP 2022 forum in Riyadh, Khalid Al Falih said Saudi Arabia was an early adopter of digitization and he heralded the country’s “great class of entrepreneurship” and “young Saudis who are willing to create innovations.”
 
The minister insisted that the Kingdom would make a contribution to the “next phase” of the global digital economy, as he pointed out Saudi Arabia is the largest market economy in the region, with the digital sector seeing a 7 percent increase from SR140 billion (£37 billion) to SR250 billion.
 
Reflecting on the future, Al Falih said that “space technology” and the “metaverse” are “going to affect our daily lives.”
 
“The government will be enabling regulations and capital to co-finance those opportunities,” he added. 

RIYADH: Saudi Logistic, also known as SAL, has announced the appointment of Faisal Al-Baddah as the company's new CEO and managing director as of February .

In line with the 2030 Vision objectives of transforming the Kingdom into a global logistics hub, SAL is a subsidiary of Airlines Corporation providing comprehensive logistic solutions to improve connectivity between all modes of transportation to invigorate the logistics sector.


Al-Baddah held a number of positions in the public and private sectors, including that of Secretary General of SEDA and SAL.

He held leadership positions in Saudi Arabia and international companies, in the areas of supply chain management, project management, and business development.

economy Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has licensed a new payment financial technology Company called Waslah al-Dafa (Paylink) to provide e-commerce payment services.

The total number of payment companies licensed by SAMA has reached 15, in addition to 8 companies that have obtained the initial approval.

This step stems from SAMA's role to promote the development of the fintech sector by allowing the entry of new players.

SAMA affirms its commitment to support and develop payments companies and the sector, encourage innovation in financial services and enhance the level of financial inclusion.

economy SAMA Saudi Arabia

OPEC+ will likely stick to existing plans for a moderate oil output rise when it meets on Wednesday, sources from the group said, despite pressure from top consumers to speed up production increases after crude prices hit seven-year highs.


The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+ that produces more than 40 percent of global oil supply, has faced calls from the United States, India and others to pump more oil as economies recover from the pandemic.


But OPEC+ has stuck to its recent targets of adding 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month and blamed surging oil prices on the failure of consuming nations to ensure adequate investment in fossil fuels as they shift to greener energy.


Several OPEC members have struggled to meet even those modest monthly output increases agreed by the group.


Five OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Tuesday the plan to raise output by 400,000 bpd in March was unlikely to change when the group meets online on Wednesday at 1300 GMT.


“No more than 400,000 bpd,” one OPEC+ source said on Wednesday, when asked if OPEC+ could discuss a higher figure.


Brent crude was trading above $89 a barrel on Wednesday, close to its seven-year high of $91.70 reached last week, amid tensions in Europe and the Middle East.


Goldman Sachs said there was a chance of a faster OPEC+ ramp up given the pace of the market’s recent rally.


A report prepared for the meeting by OPEC+ experts and seen by Reuters kept the forecast for world oil demand growth unchanged for 2022 at 4.2 million bpd.


It said it expected demand to rise to pre-pandemic levels in the second half of the year. Oil demand was slightly above 100 million bpd in 2019 but hammered by the pandemic in 2020. 

economy Oil OPEC opec + Saudi Arabia Russia Kuwait Iraq

